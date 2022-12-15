ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

State Grand Jury issues nine tax evasion indictments against Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued nine new indictments against Richard Alexander Murdaugh for Willful Attempt to Evade or Defeat a Tax. According to the SC Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office, Murdaugh failed to report $6,954,639 of income earned for tax years 2011-2019. He owes $486,819 in state tax.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

