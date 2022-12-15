ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, MA

Mobile bookstore set to hit the road in SouthCoast

By The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

Good morning, everyone! Let’s have a look at today’s top stories:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QuVbk_0jjygQ5R00

A novel new concept will be rolling into the SouthCoast come spring. Somerset resident Libby Reilly has been booked, quite literally. When this avid reader and mom of two isn't getting lost in the latest page turner, her weekends are lit gearing up for the debut of her unique new store. Reilly is looking to take her love of literature on the road with Buster's Bookhouse, a "tiny shop with big ideas" housed in a refurbished vintage trailer. Check out her plans for the upcoming book store on wheels.

A group of organized neo-Nazis disrupted a children’s event featuring a drag artist in Fall River this past weekend. On Saturday, about two dozen people who appeared to be members of several different neo-Nazi groups congregated outside the Fall River Public Library, holding signs condemning the event as pedophilic and shouting anti-LGBT slurs and accusations of pedophilia at people going into and out of the library. Read more on this story here.

Joseph Case Junior High School was formally recognized by the Special Olympics for its efforts to include intellectually disabled students in sports with their non-disabled peers, becoming the first middle school in the country to receive the honor. Read more on this story here.

Also a big congrats to one of our own, Linda Murphy, a longtime editor with The Herald News and The Standard-Times who will take over as editor of the two publications starting in January.

