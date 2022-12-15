The first day of school is something that all students dread. But, could it be coming sooner than ever in the coming years? Possibly. Now that MCPS has recently released the proposed dates for the 2023-24 school year, it looks like the trend of earlier school openings is likely to continue. This combined with rumors of the Montgomery County Board of Education discussing the proposal of a more year-round school calendar has students and teachers alike asking questions.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO