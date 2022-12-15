Read full article on original website
thechurchillobserver.com
Proposed MCPS calendar for 2023-2024 could shake things up
The first day of school is something that all students dread. But, could it be coming sooner than ever in the coming years? Possibly. Now that MCPS has recently released the proposed dates for the 2023-24 school year, it looks like the trend of earlier school openings is likely to continue. This combined with rumors of the Montgomery County Board of Education discussing the proposal of a more year-round school calendar has students and teachers alike asking questions.
How Loudoun County became the epicenter of the parental rights movement
For the parents of Loudoun County Public Schools, the swift and sudden downfall of former Superintendent Scott Ziegler was a vindication two years in the making.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin calls on Fairfax County, local jurisdictions to scrap vehicle tax
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed $1 billion in tax relief and more spending for teachers, law enforcement, nurses, and behavioral health. Shortly after Youngkin’s budget presentation to state lawmakers, 7News Reporter Nick Minock asked Youngkin if he would consider scrapping the annual...
loudounnow.com
VCE Loudoun Graduates 17 Master Gardeners
The Virginia Cooperative Extension Loudoun has graduated 17 volunteers into the Extension Master Gardener program. The graduates completed more than 65 hours of instruction and 75 hours in internships learning about best practices in horticulture. They join a county-wide volunteer organization with over 120 active members, educating Loudoun in best management practices for environmentally sound and sustainable landscapes.
fox5dc.com
New LCPS School Board member hopeful changes can be made
ASHBURN, Va. - Ever since the Loudoun County Public Schools Special Grand Jury report was released, revealing the school system mishandled two sexual assault cases last year, the school board has been pretty quiet. There was a work session Tuesday, and parents said there was one school board member who...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun County Officials: ‘No Doubt’ Schools Were Notified of Charges Against Student
The county government will advise the justice agencies to get a signature from school administrators when they deliver notification of charges against a student, after a special grand jury report highlighted a “public squabble” between the school district and the Sheriff’s Office over that notification. The special...
loudounnow.com
Joan Gillette Rokus, 1933-2022
Joan Gillette Rokus, 89, died peacefully in the shadow of the town and the county she adored on December 9, 2022. An avid tennis player and sports enthusiast, her courageous fight was inspiring to the end. A service of celebration will be held Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 11:00 AM,...
loudounnow.com
Purcellville Joins Low Income Water Assistance Program.
The Purcellville Town Council on Tuesday voted to enroll in the federally funded Low Income Water Assistance Program. Virginia Social Services has authorized a vendor, Promise, to administer a federal grant program for to help low-income households pay their water and sewer bills. The program is scheduled to last a year, ending in November 2023, but the funding will be given on a first-come first-serve basis so the $22 million is expected to last for only the first six months.
royalexaminer.com
NOVA-DC Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrests 18 men from seven states
The Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force announced the arrests and convictions of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia on more than 40 felony charges. The 18 convicted men received a total of 128 years of active incarceration by the court.
Patsy Cline high school essay on becoming cosmetologist donated by Frederick County Public Schools to historic group
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — When high school student Virginia Patterson Hensley completed an essay assignment in in January 1948, she wrote about what she thought was necessary to become a successful cosmetologist. Hensley had success in the music industry, instead, as the legendary Patsy Cline. Cline wrote the essay, Vocations for Girls: […]
WUSA
Weather, staffing issues lead to 'Code Orange' in Prince Willam County schools
Prince William County Public Schools put a 'Code Orange' into effect. That means schools are closed. But students are still expected to do work remotely.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct Christmas bonus checks worth $1,000 being sent out Friday
The weekend has arrived, and employees at a Maryland school district are set to begin the weekend with a bonus payment worth $1,000. This bonus for employees at Anne Arundel County Public Schools is a payment that received the full backing of the board of education. The money will be prorated based on an employee’s full-time equivalency, and it will be sent to all permanent employees aside from those on a leave of absence by Dec. 16, the school system said.
WSET
Martinsville man charged with soliciting a minor, part of NOVA-DC roundup
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Martinsville man was arrested in a multi-state roundup by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. The task force announced the arrests of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West...
theriver953.com
SVEC and others are working towards full restoration of power
Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) confirmed by e-mail that they and others are working diligently toward full restoration of power. SVEC and Electrical Contractors from four Electrical Cooperatives including Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) continue to work to restore power to weather affected regions. At the peek of the inclement weather...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Peter Anders Lauten, Hamilton
Editor: It is time for a pedestrian bridge over the Leesburg Bypass. Loudoun County has made remarkable improvements to its transportation infrastructure in recent years. Drivers and commuters are benefiting from improved roadways, most notably Rt. 7 and the opening of Silverline Phase II. In stark contrast to the improved,...
WTOP
Last trash drop-off day held for customers of defunct Northern Va. garbage collector
The final trash drop-off day for customers affected by a recently shuttered garbage collection service will be held Saturday in Loudoun County, Virginia. Former customers of Haulin’ Trash can take their household and yard waste to the ball fields at Park View High School from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $7 cash.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Leaves On Water, Thimbleberry Farm, Winchester, VA, USA
This picture (Sine Waves) was taken in one of the ponds on Thimbleberry Farm (our farm in Northern Virginia) in December 2022. This is one of the works in a series I am working on, which attempts to incorporate elements of the famous landscape watercolor artist, J.M.W. Turner, into my photographs.
loudounnow.com
Lovettsville Council Approves Ordinances to Allow Livestock, Fowl Within Town
The Lovettsville Town Council on Thursday adopted an ordinance allowing livestock and fowl within town limits. After a public hearing on Sept. 7, the town’s Planning Commission had been working on the ordinance designed to permit residents to keep livestock and fowl in town while also managing the impact on neighbors.
WTOP
Pedestrian bridge to be built near Prince William Co. school where students were killed crossing highway
A pedestrian bridge will be built over U.S. Route 15 in Haymarket, Virginia, near Battlefield High School — a dangerous crossing where two Prince William County students were killed crossing the highway in 2021. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to appropriate $2 million to...
theriver953.com
SVEC to fully restore power today
Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative updated their original estimate on the restoration of power in western Frederick County from 9:00 pm last night to 3 pm this afternoon. Most of the area had power restored Friday evening but as of 9:30 pm last night about 400 community members remained without power from Thursday’s ice storm.
