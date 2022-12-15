ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Proposed MCPS calendar for 2023-2024 could shake things up

The first day of school is something that all students dread. But, could it be coming sooner than ever in the coming years? Possibly. Now that MCPS has recently released the proposed dates for the 2023-24 school year, it looks like the trend of earlier school openings is likely to continue. This combined with rumors of the Montgomery County Board of Education discussing the proposal of a more year-round school calendar has students and teachers alike asking questions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
loudounnow.com

VCE Loudoun Graduates 17 Master Gardeners

The Virginia Cooperative Extension Loudoun has graduated 17 volunteers into the Extension Master Gardener program. The graduates completed more than 65 hours of instruction and 75 hours in internships learning about best practices in horticulture. They join a county-wide volunteer organization with over 120 active members, educating Loudoun in best management practices for environmentally sound and sustainable landscapes.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

New LCPS School Board member hopeful changes can be made

ASHBURN, Va. - Ever since the Loudoun County Public Schools Special Grand Jury report was released, revealing the school system mishandled two sexual assault cases last year, the school board has been pretty quiet. There was a work session Tuesday, and parents said there was one school board member who...
ASHBURN, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun County Officials: ‘No Doubt’ Schools Were Notified of Charges Against Student

The county government will advise the justice agencies to get a signature from school administrators when they deliver notification of charges against a student, after a special grand jury report highlighted a “public squabble” between the school district and the Sheriff’s Office over that notification. The special...
loudounnow.com

Joan Gillette Rokus, 1933-2022

Joan Gillette Rokus, 89, died peacefully in the shadow of the town and the county she adored on December 9, 2022. An avid tennis player and sports enthusiast, her courageous fight was inspiring to the end. A service of celebration will be held Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 11:00 AM,...
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Purcellville Joins Low Income Water Assistance Program.

The Purcellville Town Council on Tuesday voted to enroll in the federally funded Low Income Water Assistance Program. Virginia Social Services has authorized a vendor, Promise, to administer a federal grant program for to help low-income households pay their water and sewer bills. The program is scheduled to last a year, ending in November 2023, but the funding will be given on a first-come first-serve basis so the $22 million is expected to last for only the first six months.
royalexaminer.com

NOVA-DC Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrests 18 men from seven states

The Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force announced the arrests and convictions of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia on more than 40 felony charges. The 18 convicted men received a total of 128 years of active incarceration by the court.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Patsy Cline high school essay on becoming cosmetologist donated by Frederick County Public Schools to historic group

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — When high school student Virginia Patterson Hensley completed an essay assignment in in January 1948, she wrote about what she thought was necessary to become a successful cosmetologist. Hensley had success in the music industry, instead, as the legendary Patsy Cline. Cline wrote the essay, Vocations for Girls: […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct Christmas bonus checks worth $1,000 being sent out Friday

The weekend has arrived, and employees at a Maryland school district are set to begin the weekend with a bonus payment worth $1,000. This bonus for employees at Anne Arundel County Public Schools is a payment that received the full backing of the board of education. The money will be prorated based on an employee’s full-time equivalency, and it will be sent to all permanent employees aside from those on a leave of absence by Dec. 16, the school system said.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WSET

Martinsville man charged with soliciting a minor, part of NOVA-DC roundup

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Martinsville man was arrested in a multi-state roundup by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. The task force announced the arrests of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

SVEC and others are working towards full restoration of power

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) confirmed by e-mail that they and others are working diligently toward full restoration of power. SVEC and Electrical Contractors from four Electrical Cooperatives including Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) continue to work to restore power to weather affected regions. At the peek of the inclement weather...
loudounnow.com

Letter: Peter Anders Lauten, Hamilton

Editor: It is time for a pedestrian bridge over the Leesburg Bypass. Loudoun County has made remarkable improvements to its transportation infrastructure in recent years. Drivers and commuters are benefiting from improved roadways, most notably Rt. 7 and the opening of Silverline Phase II. In stark contrast to the improved,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Leaves On Water, Thimbleberry Farm, Winchester, VA, USA

This picture (Sine Waves) was taken in one of the ponds on Thimbleberry Farm (our farm in Northern Virginia) in December 2022. This is one of the works in a series I am working on, which attempts to incorporate elements of the famous landscape watercolor artist, J.M.W. Turner, into my photographs.
WINCHESTER, VA
theriver953.com

SVEC to fully restore power today

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative updated their original estimate on the restoration of power in western Frederick County from 9:00 pm last night to 3 pm this afternoon. Most of the area had power restored Friday evening but as of 9:30 pm last night about 400 community members remained without power from Thursday’s ice storm.
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA

