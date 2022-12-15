ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlos Rodon’s wife, Ashley, posts birthday tribute as Yankees buzz continues

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Carlos Rodon’s wife, Ashley Rodon, is looking forward to his best decade yet.

The free-agent pitcher turned 30 on Saturday, and his wife took a trip down memory lane on Instagram by sharing photos from their wedding day, among other relationship milestones.

“Your 20s were great, but this will be the best decade yet,” Ashley wrote . “Happy 30th Birthday my love! Thank you for being my best friend every day. I truly couldn’t live without you 🤍 love you Daddy Los!”

Carlos Rodon and his wife Ashley on the field at Oracle Park.
Instagram/Ashley Rodon
Ashley Rodon getting ready for game day in April 2022.
Instagram/Ashley Rodon

Rodon and Ashley share two children: daughter Willow, 3, and son Bo, who turns 2 years old in January. The family enjoyed a trip to Disney earlier this month amid Rodon’s free-agency frenzy.

Though it’s unclear how the couple celebrated Rodon’s special day, his birthday month hasn’t been without excitement. The Yankees have continued their pursuit of the lefty ace.

After re-signing Aaron Judge last week, the Yankees’ top priority is landing Rodon, as reported by The Post’s Jon Heyman .

Carlos Rodon #16 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Colorado Rockies in the top of the sixth inning at Oracle Park on Sept. 29, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Getty Images

The Yankees have made their initial offer to Rodon, but there is a sizable gap between the sides. Rodon is seeking seven-plus years for at least $30 million a year, Heyman reported.

Both sides are expected to work on potential compromises over the next few days.

