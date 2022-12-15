ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul signs law banning ‘puppy mill’ sales at pet stores

By Carl Campanile
 3 days ago

Pet stores will be barred from selling dogs, cats and other animals supplied by breeders under a new law signed Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

But the law, impacting neighborhood pet stores, does not take effect for two years — on Dec. 15, 2024.

The law, sponsored by state Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Queens) and Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal (D-Manhattan), is aimed at cracking down on so-called notorious “puppy mill” breeders who mistreat animals that are sold to stores for resale.

State lawmakers approved the puppy mill ban by huge bipartisan margins last spring despite efforts by pet stores and their political allies to bury the proposal.

Pet store owners argued the ban would put them out of business , though they will now be able to charge animal rescue shelters rent to use their space for adoptions.

Pet stores will no longer be allowed to sell dogs and cats provided by “puppy mill” breeders, effective Dec. 15, 2024.
PETA

“Dogs, cats and rabbits across New York deserve loving homes and humane treatment,” Hochul said.

“I’m proud to sign this legislation, which will make meaningful steps to cut down on harsh treatment and protect the welfare of animals across the state.”

Gianaris, who first introduced the bill in 2018, said, “Today is a great day for our four-legged friends and a big step forward in our fight against abusive and inhumane puppy mills.

Gov. Kathy Hochul approved a law that bans pet stores from selling dogs and cats obtained from “puppy mill” breeders.
William Farrington

“My thanks to Governor Hochul for standing up for the voiceless loving animals who are members of our families and deserve the respect we’ve shown them today.”

Rosenthal said, “New York state will no longer allow brutally inhumane puppy mills around the country to supply our pet stores and earn a profit off animal cruelty and unsuspecting consumers.”

“By ending the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores, shelters and rescues will be able to partner with these stores to showcase adoptable animals and place them into forever homes.”

Customers looking for a furry friend will no longer be able to buy one from a pet store, unless it is supplied via an animal rescue/adoption shelter.
Corbis via Getty Images

Pet store operators warned Hochul before she acted that the prohibition on accepting dogs and cats from breeders would force them to close.

“Eight-five percent of our business is puppies, so you make it illegal for pet stores to sell pets, how are they going to stay in business?” Emilio Ortiz, manager of Citipups in Chelsea, previously told The Post.

David Boelkes, owner of The Barking Boutique in Buffalo, said, “This bill would not shut down one single breeder. It would only make it harder for people to obtain a puppy through a transparent source.

Hochul declared that “dogs, cats and rabbits across New York deserve loving homes and humane treatment.”
Jennifer Tripucka/ SWNS

“We offer the addresses. We also offer [dog kennel] tours. So if people want to go and see the kennel themselves, they can, but again, that’s why they come to us,” he added.

