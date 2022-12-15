ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Michelle Gellar Channels 'Cruel Intentions' With Schoolgirl Outfit

By Nicole Wert
 3 days ago
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar is reminiscing on her Cruel Intentions days with her latest look!

The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram to show off her schoolgirl outfit, and it's definitely giving vibes from the 1999 film that starred Gellar, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair.

Gellar's outfit featured a black button-up blazer with a white collared shirt underneath, along with a red and white tie. She wore a black flowy skirt and white socks with black pointed-toe pumps.

The actress wore her hair in a ponytail with her bangs off to the side as she posed with her hand on her hip in front of a glass panel door.

"We are revolting children, living in revolting times," she captioned the photo, alluding to the musical number, "Revolting Children" from Matilda the Musical. She added, "but dressed in @thombrowne"

As evidenced in the caption, Gellar's outfit is courtesy of high-fashion designer, Thom Browne.

"Catherine 🙌 I hope you don't have your special cross with u 😂" one fan quipped, as the outfit reminded them of her character in Cruel Intentions.

"It’s giving Cruel Intentions but make it 2022🙏🏾✨🙌🏾 SLAY," another fan commented.

During a recent round table at the Power of Women summit hosted by The Wrap, Gellar opened up about working on a toxic male set. In previous years, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer—in which Gellar starred—creator, Joss Whedon came under fire for "toxic" behavior on set.

Without mentioning her previous television show, Gellar noted, "For so long, I was on a set that I think was known for being an extremely toxic male set." She continued, "So that was ingrained in my head that that was what all sets were like, and that women were pitted against each other — that if women became friends, then we became too powerful, so you had to keep that down."

"Now that I've had this opportunity to work with so many more women and men that support women as well, I realized how easy an experience it can be," she said. "Unfortunately we’re still in that place where all of those departments a lot of times need to be women for us to have a voice."

