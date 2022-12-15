ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Identity of Daughter Lilibet's Godfather in 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix Series

By Jessica Sager
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LyX8U_0jjyfzkX00

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kept their children's godparents under wraps for quite a while, but in the final episode of Netflix's Harry & Meghan, it was revealed that daughter Lilibet has at least one mega-famous godfather: Tyler Perry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hqtp6_0jjyfzkX00
Tyler Perry is godfather to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Harry and Meghan's relationship with Perry began when he sent the Duchess a supportive message amid the firestorm of negative tabloid articles about her. During their move away from the British royal family to North America, Meghan reached out to Perry, who eventually offered the couple use of his $18 million mansion in Beverly Hills until they settled in their own $14 million Montecito home.

After Lili was born, he recalled that they reached out to him once more and that they sounded more somber than usual in their conversation with him, leading him to worry at first that something had gone wrong for the Sussexes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bTsQe_0jjyfzkX00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bond with newborn Lilibet, Markle's mother Doria Ragland and their dogs Guy and Pula. Netflix

"I go, 'Okay, what's going on?' They said, 'Well, we'd like for you to be Lili's godfather,'" Perry recalled. "I go, 'Whoa!' I had to take a minute to take that in. And I thought, 'I'd be honored. I'd absolutely be honored.' "

However, there were some caveats for the self-made billionaire.

"I called them back and go, 'Uh, hold on a second—does this mean we gotta go over [to the U.K.] and do all of that in church with [the royals] and figure all that out? 'Cause I don't wanna do that,' " he added.

He said he offered the family to have a "little private ceremony" in U.S., but that if they needed to cross the pond that "then that's OK."

Next, see Meghan Markle's style evolution, from actress to royal to escaping The Firm.

Comments / 0

Related
The List

King Charles And Prince William Face A Brand New Andrew Scandal

If there's one thing the royal family is good at, it's finding drama, and Prince Andrew's scandals seem to especially put pressure on King Charles III and Prince William. Before his birthday, King Charles refused to attend a party near Windsor Castle that the Duke of York attended. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were worried about their brother and attended the event, to the king's dismay. Sources have said that Charles does not want his brother making public appearances, and a Newsweek poll agrees, with 83% of the Brits saying they don't want Andrew to return to royal life either.
netflixjunkie.com

Did Kate Middleton Just Have a Private Meet up With Prince Harry and His Children?

Ever since differences between the families of the Royal Family have run deep, controversies have been relentless. Especially surrounding Princess Diana’s sons and their wives, uncountable new stories seem to emerge out of nowhere. However, recent headlines about Prince Harry and Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, show some interesting turn of events no one ever imagined.
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

King Charles III's Affair With Camilla Reportedly Left Prince William & Prince Harry to 'Look After Themselves’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III loves his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, but he may have been a less strict parent after Princess Diana’s death. He was reportedly too distracted by his ongoing affair with Camilla. That idea of lax parenting led both of the boys to run a bit wild without someone monitoring their activities outside the palace. In Kate Nicholl’s book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, she discusses how the loss of Diana...
OK! Magazine

Piers Morgan Says He Feels 'Traumatized & Exploited' After Hearing His Voice In Trailer For Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Doc

Outspoken Brit Piers Morgan begrudgingly tuned in to watch the newly released trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries — and he was downright shocked when he heard his own voice in the video!The trailer demonstrates how the Sussexes were riding high at the beginning of their romance, as they were still beloved members of the monarchy and supported by the masses. That's when Morgan's voiceover plays, declaring of the 41-year-old Suits alum, "She’s becoming a royal rock star."The TV journalist — whose distaste for the couple has been well-documented — was up in arms that he wasn't...
seventeen.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Parade

Parade

68K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy