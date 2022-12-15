Hawley capitalizes on first half turnovers to stop Refugio in state title game

ARLINGTON — Refugio stared down the end of their season late in the second half in each of the last two weeks, surviving after comeback wins against rival Shiner and No. 1-ranked Timpson.

In Thursday's Class 2A Division I state championship, the Bobcats found a deficit they couldn't overcome.

First-half turnovers and miscues allowed Hawley to take a four-score lead before the break on its way to a 54-28 win to claim the title, as Refugio fell in the final game of the season.

"Early on, I knew we were in for a tough day," Refugio head coach Jason Herring said. "That was the best passing team we've faced since Canadian. I was scared to death of the big play and it happened. I thought we would be able to do a better job of stopping their running game. (Cumpton) missed last year's game and he made a huge difference.

"Offensively we moved the ball, but we just couldn't get off the field."

The Bobcats turned the ball over on downs twice to go with two fumbles and an interception and the Bearcats, who fell short in the state title game against Shiner last season, took advantage with 34 first-half points as Austin Cumpton scored three touchdowns and Rodey Hooper threw long touchdowns passes to Diontay Ramon and Kason O'Shields.

Hawley put the game out of reach with an 8-minute drive to start the third quarter that ended with a touchdown pass to Ramon followed by a 50-yard pick-6 by Hez Parker on the next play that pushed the lead to 48-13.

Refugio was led by senior Eziyah Bland, who topped 140 yards rushing and was a spark in the second quarter after the Bobcat offense sputtered. Jordan King added 73 yards on the ground as Refugio topped 300 yards rushing in the game.

Refugio ended its season 14-2 and fell short in its 11th appearance in the UIL State championship game, while Hawley won its first title in its second appearance.

"Everybody thinks it is easy, but I promise you beating the Shiner Comanches twice in one year with a kid named Dalton Brooks is dang near impossible," Herring said. "Beating (Timpson quarterback) Terry Bussey is dang near impossible, especially with a young bunch. These seniors overachieved and got us way ahead of schedule for next year. I just hate that they are not going to be here to be a part of it."

Key moments

In a feature unique to state championship games, an instant replay review changed a call and gave Hawley a fumble recovery after the Bearcats knifed in and knocked the ball from Refugio quarterback Kelan Brown on the Bobcats first drive.

The turnover followed by a quick score on a touchdown run from Austin Cumpton put Hawley in command from the kickoff.

Five total turnovers (two fumbles, one interception and three on downs) never let Refugio's offense get on track, as the Bobcats trailed 34-13 at half.

Eziyah Bland gave the Bobcats some momentum with his shifty, quick running style, but a lengthy 8-minute touchdown drive to open the third quarter followed by a quick pick-6 from Defensive MVP Hez Parker was the final blow in Hawley's triumph.

Key Players

Parker timed the Refugio snap count perfectly on a few key plays and had the interception return for touchdown along with five tackles.

Hawley running back Austin Cumpton had 151 yards rushing and four touchdowns, including three in the first half, after missing the state championship game last season due to injury.

Rodey Hooper was 14 of 18 passing for 279 yards and three touchdowns as Bearcats receivers Diontay Ramon (six receptions, 150 yards, two touchdowns) and Kason O'Shields (3-92, 1 TD) each had big afternoons.

Eziyah Bland was the most productive Bobcat, running for 163 yards and one touchdown. Jordan King added 77 yards rushing and two total touchdowns as Refugio topped 300 yards on the ground.

Hawley's defense held Ernest Campbell to 41 yards on five touches.

What the coaches said

Hawley head coach Mitch Ables on limiting Refugio's playmakers: "They are real explosive and can house it at any time. We knew that if we could bottle them up and maybe try to get the ball out, that would be huge for us. It just so happened a couple of times it did. The biggest one was the first one they had to review. Those were huge when you are playing somebody like Refugio."

Refugio head coach Jason Herring on reaching the state championship game with a young roster: "The experts said we were too young to be good this year. Our year would be '23, '24 and '25. We're talented but we are freshmen and sophomores. We have a great senior class, but we are still young. For us to beat Shiner twice, to beat Timpson, I feel like we were ahead of schedule.

"We're awfully young, but the reason we are here is because of the nine seniors. They took the bull by the horns when we walked off the field against Shiner last year with our tail between our legs and they took over offseason and summer and molded this team to where we even had a chance to be here."

What the players said

Refugio senior JR Moore on the challenges presented by Hawley and making state for the first time since 2019: "They were a real good defense, probably one of the best we've played all year. I know we'll be remembered forever as a team that went to state. This meant everything to suit up and represent your town and your team and your coaches. There is nothing close to the feeling of suiting up for your high school team."

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Hawley capitalizes on first half turnovers to stop Refugio in state title game