Alabama State

‘Gang’s All Here’ Podcast Episode 130: Joe Namath Talks Mike White and Zach Wilson’s Struggles

By Jake Brown
New York Post
 3 days ago
Getty Images

The Jets circled their games against the Lions and Jaguars at MetLife Stadium as two must-win games. If the Jets want to make the playoffs, they cannot lose to two inferior teams in their final two home games of the season. If they lose to the surging Lions on Sunday, then the pressure would be on to win their final games of the season. The Lions are playing as well as anybody in the NFL, so this will be no pushover.

To preview the Jets-Lions game and interview the legendary Joe Namath, we bring you a new episode of the “Gang’s All Here” podcast with Brian Costello and me. Namath joined us to talk Mike White, Zach Wilson, Jets Super Bowl memories and more.

Gang’s All Here Podcast with Jake Brown & Brian Costello:
  • MIKE WHITE HEALTH: Looks like he is going to play this week. He’s a warrior and coming back from that second hit on Sunday is remarkable. “You would have to peel me off that field” is an incredible quote.
  • ZACH TO NO. 2: Zach Wilson goes from inactive and the No. 3 QB to the No. 2 QB and White’s backup.
  • LIONS @ JETS PREVIEW: Quinnen Williams likely is not going to play. This is a huge game for both teams.
    Coz: Jets 23, Lions 20
    Jake: Jets 27, Lions 20
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=doix2N-eLyw?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
Joe Namath Interview:
Jets legend, Super Bowl III champion, Pro Football Hall of Famer
  • QB SITUATION: Zach Wilson as No. 2 QB makes sense. With the offensive line struggles, that is the right move. When he threw a bunch of interceptions in his career, he would take accountability for it. If you didn’t play your best, you let the defense down.
  • ALABAMA QBs in NFL: Been watching these guys since their days at Alabama (Jalen Hurts, Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa).
  • COACHING STAFF: Amazing how much this coaching staff has grown over these two years. Loves Robert Saleh and these coaches. They are sensational. Taking the team this far with all the adversity is wonderful.
  • SUPER BOWL MEMORIES: Looking back to winning Super Bowl III. There was actually no parade for the Jets that year in 1969.
SUBSCRIBE ON:

Catch up on all episodes of “ Gang’s All Here ,” a New York Jets podcast, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts , Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow Coz and Jake on Twitter @BrianCoz and @JakeBrownRadio. New episodes of “Gang’s All Here” drop Monday and Thursdays.

New York Post

