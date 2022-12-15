ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Bryan Says Blake Shelton Inspired Him To Do 'American Idol'

By Suzanne Halliburton
 3 days ago

Country music superstar Luke Bryan was in a reflective mood earlier this month as he chose to praise good friend Blake Shelton, as opposed to gigging him.

The two love to kid each other. But this time, Bryan talked big picture. He credited Shelton with a major career move. Because Shelton became a coach on The Voice , Bryan took a similar role with the revamped American Idol . Now Shelton is prepping for his final season on his singing reality show as Bryan kicks off his sixth with American Idol.

“Getting the news that Blake’s leaving The Voice . We’ve talked about our careers in those roles,” Luke Bryan said in an interview with Country Countdown USA.

“Blake was a big reason why I decided to do American Idol . Him stepping down from The Voice , I know he’s ready, he’s ready to move to the next chapter.  It’s gotta be a good feeling. I wish him nothing but the best, and I thank him for paving the way for there to be a voice of country music on TV like that.”

The Voice finished up season 22 this past Tuesday, with country artist Bryce Leatherwood winning the crown. Of course, Leatherwood was on team Blake. And he represents Shelton’s ninth win of the reality program. Leatherwood also is hoping he can become the 16th Voice singer coached by Shelton to release a No. 1 single.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MIrKX_0jjyfsZS00
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest are in their sixth season together on American Idol. The new season starts Feb. 19. (ABC)

Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton Will Be on Competing Reality Shows in Spring

Meanwhile, American Idol starts its sixth season on ABC, and 21st overall, on Feb. 19th. Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are coaches.

Luke Bryan has some holiday free time . He recently completed a 10-day stay in Las Vegas for his residency at Resorts World Theater. Next on his schedule is his annual drinking and singing fest known as Crash My Playa down in Mexico. It’s his seventh year for the festival. He invites super fans to come party at the warm beaches as they’re entertained by top country acts. This year’s event is Jan. 19-23. And as always, he calls it the “ultimate vacation with Luke Bryan and his friends.”

Chris Stapleton and Cole Swindell are headliners. Richie also is appearing with his fellow American Idol judge. Other performers include Chase Rice, Ashley McBryde and Carly Pierce.

“It may be the highlight of the year,” Luke Bryan said to Country Countdown.  “It’s grown every year.  Chris Stapleton will be there this year, happy to have him down, Brian Kelley of FGL, Dustin Lynch is the Mayor of Playa. It’s been an amazing festival.”

And here’s the kicker: “The fans have a good time. And they drink enough to last them through the rest of the year.”

The post Luke Bryan Says Blake Shelton Inspired Him To Do ‘American Idol’ appeared first on Outsider .

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

