Today's Wordle Answer #548 – December 19, 2022 Solution And Hints
The word of the day is a verb that describes the act of fixing an event or occurrence for a specific time, but it can also function as a noun.
Grab the first of 15 free games for Christmas right now
On the first day of Christmas Epic Games gave to me, Bloons TD 6 free on PC. Look, it beats a partridge in a pear tree. It’s almost Christmas, and as expected, the Epic Games Store is once again being very generous by giving away 15 free PC games (one per day) until the end of the month. The promotion kicked off yesterday with Bloons TD 6, which is free to download and keep right now.
CNET
Xbox Series S Drops to New All Time Low, but Only for Verizon Customers
Of all of the next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series S has been the easiest to get ahold of. In fact, for Black Friday it even went on sale at various retailers and has remained available at a discount since then. We've found an even better deal at Verizon than we've seen before, but it's only for existing customers that have an account to sign in with. Once you're signed in, you can get the Xbox Series S for just $230 (save $70). That includes the console and a wireless controller.
makeuseof.com
8 Things You Might Not Know About Your PS5’s DualSense Controller
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You will probably agree that one of the most innovative and impressive aspects of the PS5 is its DualSense controller. The controller does not just look and feel great, but it’s packed with amazing features like haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone— we bet you knew this already.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is free to download and play right now
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, a video game that can only be described as one of this year's shooters, is currently available to download and play for the low price of nothing. Starting today (15 December) you can download Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and get access to...
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Jade Leak Reveals First Gameplay
Assassin's Creed fans got their first look at a new experience in the series this week after Assassin's Creed Jade gameplay apparently leaked online. For those who may not recall, Assassin's Creed Jade (called "Codename Jade" by Ubisoft) was one of several games Ubisoft revealed months ago during its Assassin's Creed showcase. Jade is the mobile game Ubisoft has in the works, and while some may still wish that it wasn't a mobile game, others have expressed surprise following this leak at how much they liked what was seen in the leaked gameplay despite not being as fond of mobile titles.
Rockstar adds ray tracing to GTA 5, but it's almost too much
Editor's take: While there have been plenty of "next-gen upgrades" to existing games, very few have provided ray tracing, with most just focusing on higher-resolution assets. So it's nice to see that Rockstar added RT support to GTA V on the PS5 and XBSX in its latest update. Most of the time it looks great, but in some situations, it almost feels like too much reflecting cheapens the effect.
ComicBook
Steam Makes Game 100% Free for Limited Time
Steam users can currently download a game with a "Very Positive" rating for free via Fanatical. The only catch is that you need to subscribe to the latter's newsletter to redeem the offer. However, as Fanatical notes, you can unsubscribe from said newsletter after whenever you want. There are no other strings attached to the offer, but it's a limited-time deal. At the moment of writing this, it's only available for another four days. After this period it will revert to its normal price of $3.99.
Upcoming PS5 Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023
2022 saw many noteworthy PlayStation 5 exclusives, including "Horizon Forbidden West" and "God of War Ragnarok." Next year is shaping up to be just as impressive for audiences who prefer Sony's home console over Microsoft's and Nintendo's, with a slew of highly-anticipated — and surprisingly diverse — releases from top studios.
A Sealed, Never-Opened Nintendo 64 Goes For $250,000 Today — Here's What They Sold For In 1996
Can you really put a price on nostalgia? According to one eBay listing, yes, you can, and it's valued at a cool quarter of a million dollars.
The Nintendo Switch Setting You May Want To Change If You Use Headphones
Unexpected and unwanted noise can be an irritation for many, to the point that cities use their own established codes (via NYC.gov) to clarify what is and isn't acceptable — and any penalties that might be incurred. But even beyond getting nasty looks or a ticket with a fine attached, most of us don't want to be "that person," right?
Why Valve Doesn't Think Those AMD 6800U Handhelds Are Real Competition
Valve is seeing great success with its handheld Steam Deck, and even with more competition joining the market, designers at Valve aren't particularly worried.
How to get the GTA Online Acid Lab
The GTA Online Acid Lab is in a Brickade 6x6 truck, and this is how you unlock it
Instagram Finally Has A Better Solution For Recovering Hacked Accounts
With a new hub and an overhaul to the process, Instagram has implemented greater support resources for those suffering from their account being hacked.
The Apple Silicon Mac Pro May Not Be As Extreme As Expected
The company was originally supposed to launch the M1 Extreme processor with an updated Mac Pro, effectively putting an end to the era of Intel-powered Macs.
Millions of Android fans can access ‘Clear Calling’ feature that dramatically improves phone conversations
GOOGLE has unveiled a new feature for Android devices that can enhance phone calls. The tech giant dropped its Pixel 7 phone this past October. And with the new device came plenty of new tools and features that enhance the user experience – including Clear Calling. What is Clear...
Microsoft Teams Keyboard Shortcuts You Should Know On Windows
Just like any other software, Microsoft Teams features useful keyboard shortcuts that can boost your productivity and save you a lot of time.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Reveals Most Popular Classic Game of 2022
PlayStation Plus has revealed which game that is part of the service's offering of "Classic" titles ended up being the most popular in 2022. When Sony restructured PS Plus earlier this summer, its new PS Plus Premium tier made a number of games from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP available to download and play. And while these Classic games on PS Plus have been a bit divisive over the course of this year, it turns out that the title that has been played the most is one that many subscribers would likely never guess.
PS5 gamers just got a free blast of gaming nostalgia
Relive the best bits of your gaming year and see how you compared to other PlayStation players
The Google Pixel 7 Hidden Feature That Makes Taking Screenshots Even Easier
Google Pixel phones have a cool hidden feature that lets you take a screenshot quickly and without fiddling around with the device's buttons.
