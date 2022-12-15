ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Adolescents’ substance use at or significantly below pre-pandemic levels: report

By Gianna Melillo
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VnXS1_0jjyfavc00

Story at a glance

  • New data from the Monitoring the Future survey detail encouraging trends in youth substance use.
  • This year, use either remained steady or dipped below pre-pandemic levels for most substances assessed.
  • Overall, rates were steady compared with those measured in 2021.

Use of any illicit drug among American 8th, 10th, and 12th graders remained at or significantly below pre-pandemic levels in 2022, according to new survey results published Thursday.

This past year, 11 percent of eighth graders, 21.5 percent of 10th graders and 32.6 percent  of 12th graders reported using any illicit drug. Findings suggest reported substance use among American youths remained steady compared with rates seen in 2021, when they significantly declined thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Researchers suspect school closures, fewer in-person activities and social distancing all likely contributed to lower substance use rates reported last year.

Responses were collected as part of the Monitoring the Future Survey , which polls 8th, 10th and 12th grade students each year. As part of the survey, students self-report their substance use over different time periods, such as in the past 30 days. Responses are nationally representative of the U.S. population.

“The Monitoring the Future Survey is one of the best and most timely tools we have to monitor and understand changes in substance use among young people over time, including through historic events such as the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in a statement .

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

“It is encouraging that we did not observe a significant increase in substance use in 2022, even as young people largely returned to in-person school, extracurricular activities, and other social engagements.”

Adolescents most commonly reported using alcohol, nicotine vaping, and cannabis this year.

“For substances where reported past-year use did increase between 2021 and 2022, the vast majority of reported use remained at or below the pre-pandemic levels observed in 2020,” the authors wrote.

Nicotine vaping, cannabis use, and use of any illicit drug apart from marijuana remained stable in all three grades surveyed.

“The fact that cannabis use and nicotine vaping did not appear to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2022 is a fascinating data point,” said Richard A. Miech, team lead of the Monitoring the Future study at the University of Michigan, in a release. Going forward, researchers should continue to monitor these trends to understand how they impact future drug use and outcomes, he added.

While alcohol use remained stable for eighth and 10th graders, rates returned to pre-pandemic levels among 12th graders, with 52 percent of these students reporting using alcohol in the past year.

Use of narcotics apart from heroin also rose slightly among high school seniors in 2022 to 1.7 percent, but was consistent with 2019 and 2020 levels of 2.7 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

Despite the overall decline or stability of illicit drug use in this age group, additional research details a rise in overdose deaths among those aged 14 through 18, largely resulting from fentanyl contamination in counterfeit prescription pills.

“The proliferation of fentanyl in the drug supply is of enormous concern. Though the data indicate that drug use is not becoming more common among young people than it has been in the past, the tragic increase in overdose deaths among this population suggest that drug use is becoming more dangerous than ever before,” Volkow said.

“It is absolutely crucial to educate young people that pills purchased via social media, given to someone by a friend, or obtained from an unknown source may contain deadly fentanyl.”

The data are based on responses collected from 31,438 surveys from students enrolled at 308 public and private schools. The surveys were conducted between February and June 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy

People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
MedicalXpress

Explosion in US adolescent overdoses, mainly fentanyl

Drug overdoses among people aged 10 to 18 more than doubled in the United States between 2019 and 2021, according to a study released Thursday by health authorities, who warned in particular of the risks of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl. The average monthly rate of overdose among adolescents increased by...
The Hill

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
studyfinds.org

Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse

CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
Benzinga

Is Smoking Weed Bad For Your Lungs?

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Cannabis by itself is not bad for your lungs, but smoking it is. Smoking weed leads to the deposit of four times the amount of tar than smoking tobacco, and may increase the risk of lung cancer.
MedicalXpress

A safer opioid? Scientists are onto something

Sodium may hold the key for scientists to develop opioids or other drugs with far fewer side effects. In a study published Wednesday by Nature, scientists from USC, Washington University in St. Louis and Stanford University have demonstrated that by chemically linking fentanyl to the sodium pockets that exist within nerve cell receptors, they could block the drug's harmful side effects and still reduce pain.
KTLA.com

Can you really overdose on marijuana? The simple answer is, yes

Ten middle school students received medical attention Thursday after fire officials responded to a “suspected overdose” at Van Nuys Middle School in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department believes the students may have ingested edible cannabis. None of the students experienced severe medical issues, however, seven were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Gizmodo

A Soil Fungus That Causes Lung Infections Is Spreading Across the U.S.

An illness-causing fungus known as histoplasma is in the soil of nearly all U.S. states, a new study suggests. The researchers behind the work say doctors may be relying on outdated risk maps and therefore missing diagnoses of the infections, which can sometimes be deadly. The CDC claims that histoplasma,...
OHIO STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now

Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
marriage.com

How Does a Narcissist React When They Can’t Control You Anymore?

Charm, charisma and confidence, or the 3Cs of narcissism coined by narcissist psychotherapist expert Dr. Ramani Durvasula, are often why we fall for narcissists. The dark side is that you also face controlling, careless and condemning behaviors. So, how does a narcissist react when they can’t control you?. Read...
The Hill

The Hill

817K+
Followers
91K+
Post
580M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy