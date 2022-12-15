Read full article on original website
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 yearsAmarie M.Rocky Hill, CT
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Eyewitness News
Head coach Geno Auriemma will not coach UConn women’s basketball game Sunday
Conn. (WFSB) - UConn women’s head basketball coach Geno Auriemma will not be coaching Sunday’s game at Mohegan Sun. According to UConn officials, Auriemma began feeling unwell during UConn’s shootaround ahead of Sunday’s game. He will not be coaching out an abundance of caution. The UConn...
darientimes.com
Through coaching changes and father's death, UConn is more than football for Ian Swenson
STORRS — Ian Swenson, then a UConn freshman, had grown exceedingly comfortable in his new life as a student-athlete back in July 2017, when he planned a trip home to Evanston, Ill. He knew the couple of days he planned to spend with his ailing father, Todd Swenson, could mark a goodbye.
Sanogo, UConn roll past Butler
In the first Big East Conference game of the season for the UConn men’s basketball team, the conference’s preseason Player of the Year Adama Sanogo made his presence felt. Sanogo matched his season-high of 27 points while also grabbing 14 rebounds to lead the third-ranked Huskies to a 68-46 win over Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana Saturday.
trumbulltimes.com
No. 3 UConn men's basketball at Butler: Time, TV and what you need to know
Another game, another top-notch opposing center for the UConn men's basketball team. The Huskies will play nine of their 31 regular-season games against players named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award preseason watch list for the nation's best center. They've already dispatched of five of them: Kel'el Ware (Oregon), Charles Bediako (Alabama), Osun Ossunniyi (Iowa State), Moussa Cisse (Oklahoma State) and Colin Castleton (Florida).
New Britain Herald
Roundup: Boys basketball openers highlighted by big wins for New
The high school basketball season is officially underway in Connecticut as many girls teams played two games over the first week and the boys kicked off their season on Thursday night. BOYS BASKETBALL. The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (1-0) were dominant in their opening night win over Tolland 91-43. The...
Here’s how long $1M will last you in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, and the same goes for a million of them. Still, it won’t last as long in Connecticut as it will in other states, according to a GOBankingRates analysis. The ranking places the Constitution State as the eighth-worst state for a […]
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: What the Future of Transportation Could Look Like in Conn.
Outgoing Connecticut Department of Transportation commissioner Joseph Giulietti joins Mike Hydeck with an update on some major construction projects and his predictions for the future of transportation in our state. Mike Hydeck: We are on the verge of the biggest investment in a generation when it comes to planes, trains...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Average Price of Gas Dropped 18 Cents In Connecticut Over Past Week
A gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Connecticut was $3.26 on average this week, down 18 cents from the previous week, according to AAA data on gas prices. Nationally, the average price per gallon was $3.18. Gas prices are highest this week in Pennsylvania as well as Rocky Mountain and West Coast states including California, Idaho, and Washington.
Are Connecticut schools committing educational malpractice?
Connecticut schools are not required to teach sex education. That's putting kids at risk, particularly after the isolation of the pandemic.
CT COVID hospitalizations are up nearly 60% from a month ago
Connecticut’s COVID hospitalizations have risen by 58% over the last four weeks, and with families and colleagues preparing to gather for the holidays, health officials are urging people to don masks indoors and consider the well-being of others as they go about the seasonal bustle. On Nov. 17, the...
cbia.com
Opinion: Connecticut Residents Will Be Stuck Paying the Bill
The following opinion article was first published in the Hartford Courant. It is reposted here with the permission of the author. The people of Connecticut are about to receive an unwelcome New Year’s bill at a time when they can least afford it. Beginning Jan. 1, a new truck...
Eyewitness News
Northwest corner of CT is used to getting snow when everyone else doesn’t
NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter. “It’s been snowing for nonstop since 1 pm yesterday so I had to drive through that and it didn’t get better until past Albany just two hours driving through snow and slush,” said Owen Wollenberg, Simsbury.
Conn. cannabis program point-person resigns
Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP)’s Deputy Commissioner Andrea Comer, who was spear-heading the Cannabis Program in the state while overseeing the Social Equity Council, has resigned. The DCP shared the news Saturday, noting that Comer’s resignation will go into effect at the end of the month. Comer is leaving to […]
WTNH.com
Best ranked hot chocolate in Conn., according to Yelp
Conn. (WTNH) — As the weather cools down, hot chocolate is on the mind. It’s an easy way to warm up — especially on these near-freezing New England days — but also the perfect excuse to get out and grab a drink with friends. Also, hot chocolate is ideal for anyone this season that’s not a coffee drinker.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- December 15, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he spent some time this week working some of the remaining green vegetation in the inland stretches of the CT River. He managed some nice catches of crappie, perch, and largemouth on slow trolled Kastmasters, inline spinners, small paddletails, and hair jigs. He hasn’t spent much time targeting striped bass, but holdover reports are very good in the Housatonic, and also decent for anglers working light jigs in smaller eastern CT tributaries. Winter trout fishing has also gotten going nicely, with good reports from across the state, especially in the Salmon and Farmington River trout management areas (TMAs).
darientimes.com
Some of CT's large retail spaces are filling up. What businesses follow in 2023?
It was a big deal for Danbury, when Duluth Trading opened its first Connecticut store across from the Danbury Fair mall, where Primark landed a few years before in its own initial build out in the United States. While Harbor Freight, Homesense, Floor & Decor and other retail concepts have...
Eyewitness News
COVID numbers spike again in Connecticut
This has been an ongoing battle for more than two years now on the fairness of transgender athletes participating in women’s sports. If you are sending packages or Christmas cards by regular US mail, you are going to have to get yourself to the post office tomorrow. Updated: 21...
macaronikid.com
Staying Local: 6 Winter Wonderland Destinations in Connecticut
When Connecticut is covered in sparkling snow, some folks can’t wait to bundle up and head outdoors. But what if you’re the hibernating type? Here are six destinations sure to coax you out of your home—both frosty activities worth pulling on boots for as well as toasty comforts that will erase winter from your mind.
iheart.com
Five Out Of Six New England States Agree On Most Popular Christmas Movie
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — While each state has its own favorite Christmas movie, five of six New England states seem to be on the same page. A new report by Scholaroo shows which holiday movies are the most popular in each state. "Home Alone" is listed as Massachusetts' holiday...
Bed Bath & Beyond Plans to Close 150 Stores, Including Some in New England
It kind of feels like the mail wouldn't be the mail if every couple of months you didn't receive an oversized coupon for 20% off at your closest Bed Bath & Beyond store. The longtime chain has been a favorite for years for bedding, cookware, bathroom items, and fixtures. The brick-and-mortar business still has its challenges, as Amazon, Walmart, and other online retailers offer free or discount shipping direct to consumers doorsteps.
