Storrs, CT

Journal Inquirer

Sanogo, UConn roll past Butler

In the first Big East Conference game of the season for the UConn men’s basketball team, the conference’s preseason Player of the Year Adama Sanogo made his presence felt. Sanogo matched his season-high of 27 points while also grabbing 14 rebounds to lead the third-ranked Huskies to a 68-46 win over Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
trumbulltimes.com

No. 3 UConn men's basketball at Butler: Time, TV and what you need to know

Another game, another top-notch opposing center for the UConn men's basketball team. The Huskies will play nine of their 31 regular-season games against players named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award preseason watch list for the nation's best center. They've already dispatched of five of them: Kel'el Ware (Oregon), Charles Bediako (Alabama), Osun Ossunniyi (Iowa State), Moussa Cisse (Oklahoma State) and Colin Castleton (Florida).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
New Britain Herald

Roundup: Boys basketball openers highlighted by big wins for New

The high school basketball season is officially underway in Connecticut as many girls teams played two games over the first week and the boys kicked off their season on Thursday night. BOYS BASKETBALL. The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (1-0) were dominant in their opening night win over Tolland 91-43. The...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Here’s how long $1M will last you in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, and the same goes for a million of them. Still, it won’t last as long in Connecticut as it will in other states, according to a GOBankingRates analysis. The ranking places the Constitution State as the eighth-worst state for a […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Average Price of Gas Dropped 18 Cents In Connecticut Over Past Week

A gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Connecticut was $3.26 on average this week, down 18 cents from the previous week, according to AAA data on gas prices. Nationally, the average price per gallon was $3.18. Gas prices are highest this week in Pennsylvania as well as Rocky Mountain and West Coast states including California, Idaho, and Washington.
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

Opinion: Connecticut Residents Will Be Stuck Paying the Bill

The following opinion article was first published in the Hartford Courant. It is reposted here with the permission of the author. The people of Connecticut are about to receive an unwelcome New Year’s bill at a time when they can least afford it. Beginning Jan. 1, a new truck...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Northwest corner of CT is used to getting snow when everyone else doesn’t

NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter. “It’s been snowing for nonstop since 1 pm yesterday so I had to drive through that and it didn’t get better until past Albany just two hours driving through snow and slush,” said Owen Wollenberg, Simsbury.
SIMSBURY, CT
WTNH

Conn. cannabis program point-person resigns

Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP)’s Deputy Commissioner Andrea Comer, who was spear-heading the Cannabis Program in the state while overseeing the Social Equity Council, has resigned. The DCP shared the news Saturday, noting that Comer’s resignation will go into effect at the end of the month. Comer is leaving to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Best ranked hot chocolate in Conn., according to Yelp

Conn. (WTNH) — As the weather cools down, hot chocolate is on the mind. It’s an easy way to warm up — especially on these near-freezing New England days — but also the perfect excuse to get out and grab a drink with friends. Also, hot chocolate is ideal for anyone this season that’s not a coffee drinker.
CONNECTICUT STATE
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- December 15, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he spent some time this week working some of the remaining green vegetation in the inland stretches of the CT River. He managed some nice catches of crappie, perch, and largemouth on slow trolled Kastmasters, inline spinners, small paddletails, and hair jigs. He hasn’t spent much time targeting striped bass, but holdover reports are very good in the Housatonic, and also decent for anglers working light jigs in smaller eastern CT tributaries. Winter trout fishing has also gotten going nicely, with good reports from across the state, especially in the Salmon and Farmington River trout management areas (TMAs).
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

COVID numbers spike again in Connecticut

This has been an ongoing battle for more than two years now on the fairness of transgender athletes participating in women’s sports. If you are sending packages or Christmas cards by regular US mail, you are going to have to get yourself to the post office tomorrow. Updated: 21...
CONNECTICUT STATE
macaronikid.com

Staying Local: 6 Winter Wonderland Destinations in Connecticut

When Connecticut is covered in sparkling snow, some folks can’t wait to bundle up and head outdoors. But what if you’re the hibernating type? Here are six destinations sure to coax you out of your home—both frosty activities worth pulling on boots for as well as toasty comforts that will erase winter from your mind.
CONNECTICUT STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Bed Bath & Beyond Plans to Close 150 Stores, Including Some in New England

It kind of feels like the mail wouldn't be the mail if every couple of months you didn't receive an oversized coupon for 20% off at your closest Bed Bath & Beyond store. The longtime chain has been a favorite for years for bedding, cookware, bathroom items, and fixtures. The brick-and-mortar business still has its challenges, as Amazon, Walmart, and other online retailers offer free or discount shipping direct to consumers doorsteps.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

