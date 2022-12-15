Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham-Southern seeking $30 million in state funds to avoid closing college
A meeting is set for Monday morning for Alabama lawmakers to discuss the future of Birmingham-Southern College, according to a letter addressed to the Jefferson County Delegation. According to the letter, the college has been operating in "financial distress" for over a decade and without support, it will have to...
Birmingham-Southern College in ‘financial distress,’ in danger of closing in 2023, lawmakers say; school responds
Birmingham-Southern College, the liberal arts college whose roots date back to its charter as Southern University by the Alabama Legislature in 1856, is in danger of closing. In a letter to members of the Jefferson County Delegation of the Alabama Legislature, Sen. Jabo Waggoner and Rep. Jim Carns wrote: “Birmingham-Southern has been operating in financial distress for over a decade. Without support, it will not be able to continue to operate after May 2023.”
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham-based Agency Grows Black Businesses Across Alabama
Every day, Carlisha Harris steps into history. Across the street is the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. A block north is 16th Street Baptist Church, a living landmark in the struggle for equality. And in direct view, Kelly Ingram Park boasts monuments to those who fought the good fight. “This is...
Miss Alabama 2000 pageant winner dies at 43
Jana Sanderson McEachern, a former Miss Alabama pageant winner and Top-10 finisher in the Miss America pageant, has died at age 43, according to multiple online sources. McEachern won the Miss Alabama 2000 pageant as Jana Sanderson while a student at Samford University, where she graduated with a degree in communications.
The legacy and impact the CM Newton Classic has on Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A packed crowd at Legacy Arena Saturday for the CM Newton Classic between Alabama and Gonzaga. “It’s big for the city of Birmingham, big for Alabama, period, so it’s very exciting,” fan Virgil Ellison said. Ellison tells CBS 42 News that he believes more major basketball games could be on the […]
Alabama plant fined $925K for pollution violations
A company owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is paying a $925,000 fine to an Alabama health agency, after it shut down a coke plant it said was leaking polluting gases. Under a consent decree approved Wednesday by a state court judge, Bluestone Coke will pay...
tdalabamamag.com
Nation’s No. 1 JUCO prospect Malik Benson ready to show ‘what we do at Alabama’
The nation’s No. 1 junior college prospect in the country, Malik Benson wants to put his own stamp on Alabama football. Benson is considered the top JUCO prospect, according to multiple recruiting outlets, and he is currently verbally committed to Alabama. He is set to sign with the Crimson Tide Wednesday and enroll at UA in January.
tdalabamamag.com
No. 1 JUCO LB Justin Jefferson ‘110 percent’ bought into Alabama football
The nation’s top junior college linebacker prospect, Justin Jefferson is ready to put it all on the line for Alabama football. Jefferson is a product of Pearl River Community College in Mississippi, but he is originally from Memphis Tennessee. His blazing speed and athleticism have made him one of the most sought-after junior college linebackers in the country.
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama starting offensive lineman transfers to ACC
Former Alabama offensive lineman, Javion Cohen announced he will transfer to Miami Sunday. Cohen is a product of Central Phenix City High School in Alabama, and he is a former four-star recruit. The Alabama native started in 10 games for Alabama last season, and he was named second team All-SEC...
Landing lays off dozens of employees in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With 10 days before Christmas, dozens of employees at Landing in Birmingham received a pink slip. On Tuesday, the company went through another substantial round of layoffs, marking the second round of layoffs the company has had since October. The company, which works to develop fully furnished apartments in 375 cities […]
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama freshman wide receiver signs NIL deal with Reebok
An Alabama freshman wide receiver inked a nice NIL partnership. Isaiah Bond, a former four-star in the 2022 recruiting class, has an opportunity to have an impact for the Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl and next season. As a native Georgian, he signed a NIL deal with Reebok of Foot Locker that became official last week. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder made a few big plays in his first year with the Tide, catching 16 passes for 214 receiving yards in 12 games. Bond averaged 13.38 yards per reception. It is going to be entertaining to see him against Kansas State.
Jasper’s story: Alabama mother sues Birmingham hospitals, doctors, claims infant son was illegally euthanized
An Alabama mother claims that her infant son Jasper was illegally euthanized at Children's of Alabama in 2020.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban discusses why he respects Alabama players that did not hit the portal
Alabama had several scholarship athletes enter the NCAA transfer portal between November and December. Many names — including Traeshon Holden, Khyree Jackson, Javion Cohen, Tanner Bowles, Christian Leary, JoJo Earle, and Aaron Anderson — have found a new home. The Crimson Tide is preparing to face Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.) on New Year’s Eve at 11:00 a.m. CT. After having its first practice last week, Coach Nick Saban discussed why he respects the players that chose to remain in Tuscaloosa — regardless of the transfer portal culture.
Ascension St. Vincent’s East schedules 300th Watchman Procedure
By Hannah Curran, Editor BIRMINGHAM — Ascension St. Vincent’s East has scheduled its 300th Watchman Procedure, which will be performed before the end of the year. Dr. Corey Coleman, Cardiac Electrophysiologist at Ascension St. Vincent’s East, explained that the Watchman procedure is where they implant a small device inside the heart to help lower a […]
Union protest, net-zero development, jailbreak movie: Down in Alabama
Remember the Vicky and Casey White jailbreak drama?. The only thing more predictable than that sad story ending badly was that there would be a movie made about it. Well, there already is one that’s billed to be “inspired” by the events. Also on today’s briefing:
wvtm13.com
Hallmark film brings millions of dollars to Birmingham's economy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Film and entertainment experts believe Birmingham is becoming a premiere location for entertainment production, with a major movie shoot wrapping this weekend. Hallmark spent months in Birmingham working on the production of “Niama in Nashville.” Known for its historic iron factories, Birmingham is making a name...
Birmingham, December 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Ramsay High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Birmingham High School on December 17, 2022, 17:30:00. The Ramsay High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Birmingham High School on December 17, 2022, 20:30:00.
wvtm13.com
22 years ago today Whitney Crowder was rescued after Tuscaloosa tornado: Today she's thriving
It was 22 years ago today. An EF-4 tornado had struck Tuscaloosa. Then-6-year-old Whitney Crowder was carried from the rubble by Michael Harris. Michael E. Palmer of the Tuscaloosa News was there to snap a picture that melted our hearts and made us run to kiss our children. This is...
tdalabamamag.com
Richard Young wants 5-Star OL to block for him at Alabama
Richard Young is back on the recruiting trail for Alabama after helping the Crimson Tide land five-star edge rusher, Keon Keeley. This time he has his eyes on five-star offensive lineman, Kadyn Proctor. Proctor, who is currently committed to Iowa, was a top Alabama target when he chose the Hawkeyes....
Rewinding Alabama’s 100-90 loss to Gonzaga in Birmingham
Welcome to Birmingham for a marquee non-conference college basketball game. It’s No. 4 Alabama meeting No. 15 Gonzaga at the BJCC. The Crimson Tide enters with a 9-1 record with a pair of wins over teams ranked No. 1 at the time. A year ago, Alabama took down No....
