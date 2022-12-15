An Alabama freshman wide receiver inked a nice NIL partnership. Isaiah Bond, a former four-star in the 2022 recruiting class, has an opportunity to have an impact for the Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl and next season. As a native Georgian, he signed a NIL deal with Reebok of Foot Locker that became official last week. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder made a few big plays in his first year with the Tide, catching 16 passes for 214 receiving yards in 12 games. Bond averaged 13.38 yards per reception. It is going to be entertaining to see him against Kansas State.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO