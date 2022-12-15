Watch: Where GMA3 Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Stand Amid Hiatus. They may be off the air at the moment, but Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are still spending time together. Amid their hiatus from GMA3: What You Need to Know, the co-anchors—who have been off the air since Dec. 5 and are facing an internal investigation regarding their rumored romance—stepped out for a bite to eat at The Capital Grille in New York City. As seen in pictures published by The Daily Mail on Dec. 15, the pair walked arm-in-arm during a stroll around the Financial District before sitting down at the restaurant's bar for lunch.

