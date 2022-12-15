Read full article on original website
Disgraced 'Today' Anchor Matt Lauer Maintains A 'Good Relationship' With His Kids After Axed From TV, Insider Says
Though Matt Lauer may still be on the outs with several of his former Today co-hosts, it seems the disgraced anchor has still managed to maintain a few important relationships since being ousted from the popular morning program five years ago over his alleged sexual misconduct. Earlier this week, an insider close with Lauer revealed that the ex-newsman has maintained "a good relationship” with his three children, Jack, 21, and Romy, 19, and Thijs, as he sees them "often." Alongside carving out time for his kids, whom he shares with his former wife, Annette Roque, Lauer has seemingly shifted his...
Hoda Kotb Says Former ‘Today’ Co-Host Kathie Lee Gifford Dropped “Huge Grenade” About Her Divorce Live On Air
Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford were a dynamic duo on daytime TV for years, but even the closest of co-hosts have their hiccups. Kotb revealed on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that Gifford betrayed her trust live on The Today Show when she mentioned her divorce unprompted. When asked by a WWHL fan if any of her Today co-hosts have shared stories about her on air she “really wished” they had not, Kotb spilled all of the details about Gifford’s slip-up. “Kath did it, she threw one huge grenade once,” Kotb said, as host Andy Cohen raptly listened. “I was telling her that I...
BET
Paparazzi Captures Footage Of T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Enjoying A NYC Lunch Date!
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach appeared to be in good spirits as they strolled the streets of New York City on Thursday (Dec. 15). Paparazzi snapped several photos of the pair happily walking arm-in-arm in Manhattan. The candid images mark the first time the pair were spotted together in the public eye since receiving a suspension from Good Morning America 3 over their alleged affair.
GMA’s Amy Robach looks somber in athleisure & no makeup in new pics after being ousted due to ‘affair’ with TJ Holmes
GMA'S Amy Robach has appeared somber in new photos after being taken off the air due to her supposed affair with her co-host, TJ Holmes. The TV personalities were removed from the morning program while the network conducted an internal investigation. In the meantime, Amy has continued her daily routine...
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
GMA3's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Show Subtle PDA on New York Outing
Watch: Where GMA3 Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Stand Amid Hiatus. They may be off the air at the moment, but Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are still spending time together. Amid their hiatus from GMA3: What You Need to Know, the co-anchors—who have been off the air since Dec. 5 and are facing an internal investigation regarding their rumored romance—stepped out for a bite to eat at The Capital Grille in New York City. As seen in pictures published by The Daily Mail on Dec. 15, the pair walked arm-in-arm during a stroll around the Financial District before sitting down at the restaurant's bar for lunch.
‘The Voice’s Two New Coaches for Season 23 Revealed
Prior to Season 22’s winner officially being announced, NBC revealed more details about the coaches lined up for the upcoming season of The Voice. According to NBC, Blake Shelton will be returning for Season 23 of The Voice. It will be his last season on the show. Kelly Clarkson will also be returning after her brief hiatus. Meanwhile, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be assuming the roles as the two final coaches for the upcoming season.
Popculture
'GMA' Co-Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Give Show of PDA Amid On-Air Removal
Despite the sticky situation that they've found themselves in at Good Morning America, anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are packing on the PDA. As E! News noted, the pair were seen walking arm-in-arm in New York City on Thursday. Their outing comes as they have been benched from GMA as ABC News conducts an "internal review" into the matter.
Tyler Perry Recalls Contemplating Suicide While Discussing Death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss
Tyler Perry got candid about his past suicide attempts while paying tribute to the late dancer and actor Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The famed actor and filmmaker shared a video post Wednesday in response to news of Boss’ shocking death on Tuesday, expressing his condolences and offering encouragement to anyone going through a dark time in their life.
Michelle Obama, Viola Davis, More Take To Social Media After Death of DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss
Many celebrities were caught off guard and took to their social media platforms to remember Boss and to offer well-wishes to his family. “I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let’s Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show. My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and his three children during this difficult time.”
Alfonso Ribeiro Refuses to Let His Wife Convert Him Into a Vegan
America’s Funniest Home Videos host Alfonso Ribeiro is quite fine with his current diet selection. When his wife suggests that they should change their diet to a vegan one, he admits that will never happen. In a recent interview with Yahoo Life’s latest Deglazed food series, the former Fresh...
Teresa Giudice dishes on her ‘Feast of 7 Fishes’ for Christmas Eve
Teresa Giudice has some big fish to fry. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star upholds the Italian tradition of the Feast of the Seven Fishes at her Christmas Eve dinner table. “I think I do more than seven fishes,” she told The Post. “I make the fish how my mom taught me.” The Catholic custom of abstaining from meat before a holiday was brought to the US by immigrants from southern Italy. Many Italian-Americans like Giudice — whose parents were both born there — still observe the tradition. The Paterson, N.J., native makes not one, but two versions of baccala, or salted cod. “We do baccala in red sauce...
Netflix, Tyler Perry Film To Tell Story of All-Black WWII Battalion That Delivered 17M Pieces of Mail
Netflix has announced that Tyler Perry‘s next movie for them, Six Triple Eight, will be based on the true story of World War II’s only all-Black, all-female unit, the 6888th Battalion. This project, which he will direct and write, will be the fourth Netflix film for the Atlanta studio owner.
