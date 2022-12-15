ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Youngkin unveils new tax relief proposal in budget plan

By Jackie DeFusco
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zd1n0_0jjye3Bd00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin released his proposal for additional tax relief on Thursday.

It’s just one component of the budget plan he unveiled in a speech to members of the General Assembly, which also proposes new investments in education, behavioral health, public safety, economic development and environmental initiatives.

The plan will have to win approval in a politically divided government. Democrats currently control the state Senate and Republicans have a majority in the House of Delegates.

Overall, Youngkin is proposing an additional $1 billion in tax relief and over $2.6 billion in new spending commitments.

State lawmakers increased the standard deduction for state income tax earlier this year but Youngkin wants to go further. His plan would increase it to $9,000 for individuals and to $18,000 for married couples filing jointly. Youngkin also wants to eliminate the age requirement for veterans to claim the recently approved income tax subtraction for military retirement income.

Virginia cuts taxes on military retirement pay but several states go further

Youngkin wants to lower the corporate tax rate from 6% to 5%. He is also pushing for a 10% tax break for small business income.

If revenues meet expectations down the road, Youngkin wants to reduce the individual income tax rate from 5.75% to 5.5%.

Youngkin said these steps are essential to “win the race for jobs,” compete with other states and stop people from moving out of Virginia.

To bolster business recruitment, Youngkin is also proposing funding to develop new sites, innovate in the energy sector and expand workforce development programs.

“Starting down this path is to reject false choices presented in the past. Yes, Virginia, we can choose competitive taxes, economic growth and critical investment priorities,” Youngkin said.

On economic development, Youngkin says Virginia needs to stop ‘playing small ball’ to beat other states

In his speech, Youngkin acknowledged Virginia is expected to follow the national economy into a recession next year, which could last six months or more. Still, he said the state remains flush with cash.

“This budget accounts for the reality of the looming economic storm, the need to accelerate results, and the fact that our state government’s financial condition has never been stronger,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin is proposing an additional $428 million for public education, including investments in reading and math specialists to combat learning loss. The plan includes roughly $100 million for retention bonuses for instructional and support positions, as well as merit-based bonuses for stand-out teachers. He also wants to put more money towards his lab school initiative.

Under Youngkin initiative, first lab schools win state dollars to get started

“We must accelerate our efforts to bounce back from the damage done by closing our schools and lowering standards,” Youngkin said.

On Wednesday, Youngkin announced a plan to improve the behavioral health system. Those steps are also included in his budget proposal. They include efforts to increase the state’s capacity for handling mental health emergencies and expand school-based treatment programs.

Youngkin reveals plan to improve behavioral health system

Youngkin’s package lays out steps to accelerate the rebuilding of the nursing pipeline, noting that Virginia’s hospitals have identified a shortage of more than 4,000 nurses.

The budget plan contains efforts to recruit and retain law enforcement. Youngkin’s public safety package also has funding for violence intervention grants, public defenders and witness protection.

“Law enforcement vacancy rates are routinely 20 percent and are approaching 40 percent in some cities in Virginia,” Youngkin said. “Prosecution has dropped significantly, witnesses are less willing to come forward, and it’s clear that Virginia’s blue line has gotten far too thin.”

Youngkin’s plan sets the stage for budget negotiations ahead of the 2023 session, which kicks off in January.

Senate Finance Committee Chair Janet Howell, the General Assembly’s top Democratic budget negotiator, said Youngkin’s plan is a good starting place but his tax cuts “will become very controversial.”

“We have a long list of unmet needs in this state, things that the General Assembly has promised over many years that we have not delivered on, so this is our opportunity to live up to what we have already promised,” Howell said.

Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie Locke echoed those concerns in a statement after the presentation.

“Instead of fully funding mental health services, public education institutions, addressing the workforce shortage, and making housing and higher education more affordable, the Governor is proposing a budget that gives major corporations and the top 1% massive tax cuts at the expense of those who need it most,” Locke said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Youngkin seeking funds to plan Commanders stadium move

As the Virginia General Assembly prepares for its 2023 session, plans for a potential Washington Commanders stadium in Northern Virginia will again be on the agenda. Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget amendments for the two years that end June 30, 2024, include $500,000 to assist with planning for potential relocation for the team, according to a report from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The amendments were presented to legislative leaders last week.
VIRGINIA STATE
C. Heslop

Virginia Allocates Money For Residents In Need Of Housing Help

Inflation and other economic shocks have made the lives of many Americans very hard. They have challenges affording their housing because of rising living costs. Virginia wants to help people keep their homes despite the hardship. A fund has been set up where people can apply and receive money from the state. Here are the details of the program.
VIRGINIA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Agriculture, forestry provide more than $105 billion to Virginia's economy

During the recent Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the results of an economic impact study from the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service. Concluding in October, the research found that in 2021, the total economic impact of Virginia agriculture and forestry industries was over $105 billion in total industry output. This total represents an estimated 11.2 percent of entire state’s output. In addition, the total employment influence for these two Virginia industries was 490,295 employees, representing 9.4 percent of total state employment.
VIRGINIA STATE
wymt.com

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, leaders attend mine expansion ribbon cutting

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and legislative leaders from across Southwest Virginia were on hand Friday at a ribbon cutting for a mine expansion in Buchanan County. The ribbon cutting follows up an August announcement from Coronado Global Resources that the company would add 181 jobs...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Republican Party of Virginia announces 4th congressional district canvass winner

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The race is on to fill Virginia’s 4th Congressional District seat after the passing of Representative Donald McEachin. On Saturday Republicans decided who will represent their party in the special election. Three Republican candidates tried to win their spot on the ballot for the 4th congressional district special election.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Youngkin announces special election dates for Va. 24th district

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Governor Glenn Youngkin and House Speaker Todd Gilbert announced the date for the special election in the 24th district, the seat previously held by the late Ronnie Campbell. The special election is set to take place on Jan. 10 a little over a month after...
VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Manchin, Capito urge residents to do speed tests

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore-Capito are urging state residents to check the accuracy of draft FCC broadband coverage maps used to determine total funding for each state to enhance coverage. . All 50 states will receive at least $100 million but the final sum will...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Over 500-million coming to West Virginia

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that the mountain state will receive over 548 million dollars in federal funding over the next five years to replace, rehabilitate, preserve and build bridges as part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Justice said during a press conference that the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Gov. Youngkin bans TikTok on State issued technology and Wi-Fi

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — On Friday Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced he issued an executive order that will ban Chinese-owned apps like TikTok on state government technology. The governor says it will ban any application developed by ByteDance Limited or Tencent Holdings Limited on state devices as well as state WIFI networks. “TikTok and WeChat […]
VIRGINIA STATE
wmra.org

Opioid settlement money making its way to Virginia localities

A state agency has released new guidance on how much money Virginia localities can expect to receive from national opioid epidemic lawsuits. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The settlements resulting from national litigation against prescription opioid manufacturers, distributors, and marketers are beginning to reach localities in Virginia. The Opioid Abatement Authority is a state agency that was created in 2021 to distribute and track these funds. Earlier this month, it released a spreadsheet showing approximately how much each city and county can expect to get from settlements that have been reached with four companies thus far.
VIRGINIA STATE
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Virginia

If you are looking for the hospital perfect in the Virginia local area, you have arrived at the correct house. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the greatest hospital perfect with details in the Virginia local area. Also, a direction map link from your house, with Website...
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

DC News Now

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy