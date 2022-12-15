This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) has come a long way since his first ingratiation into the Na'vi's culture. When we first meet the protagonist of "Avatar," he does not adhere to the idealism of Dr. Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver). As part of the military, he blindly follows orders from Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang), who views the Na'vi as adversaries and wants to strip Pandora of its precious resources. Jake accepts the task of being put into an Avatar and comes to learn the Na'vi way of life. But after seeing the plight of the Na'vi up close and personal, he turns away from his marine background and fights against the military occupation.

