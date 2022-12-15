Read full article on original website
The Blacklist's Megan Boone Couldn't Heap Enough Praise On The Show's Crew
Megan Boone is best known for playing the deuteragonist Elizabeth Keen on the NBC crime drama "The Blacklist," but after eight seasons and 174 episodes (per IMDb), the thespian retired Lizzy's badge and pistol. And rather than leaving the door open for Boone to possibly return in the future, her character is tragically murdered in "The Blacklist's" Season 8 finale. The series continues to score off the charts with critics, per Rotten Tomatoes, and Boone had nothing but kind words to say when it came to discussing her swan song.
Dan Harmon Just Outed Hallmark For Cutting Two Movies Out Of One (& We're Honestly Just Impressed)
What better way to celebrate Christmas than to binge watch Hallmark Channel movies?. For years the Hallmark Channel has been a literal hallmark when it comes to producing Holiday-focused movies. Take a look at its catalog and prospective viewers will find dozens upon dozens of Christmas films that celebrate the ups, downs, and all the moments in between that manifest during the Holiday season. The channel's yearly offerings are so compelling and festive that any Grinch could fall in love with the period of Yuletide.
How The In The Dark Series Finale Left So Many Fans Spiraling
This article contains spoilers for "In The Dark" Season 4. As part of the mass cancellations of The CW shows in 2022, fans had to say goodbye to the complicated characters of "In The Dark" and, most sadly, Murphy Mason (Perry Mattfeld)'s service dog Pretzel. The four seasons of the show followed Murphy's wild story as a drunken drifter who is also blind. Once the teenage boy she becomes friends with is the victim of an unsolved murder, Murphy makes it her mission to avenge his death. Any viewer knows this takes Murphy and her friends/co-workers Jess (Brooke Markham) and Felix (Morgan Krantz) on a dangerous journey of crime in the name of justice that lasts for more than four seasons.
What Has Lucifer Star Kevin Alejandro Been Up To Since The Show Ended?
Kevin Alejandro's "True Blood" character, Jesús Velásquez, was so perfectly cast fans immediately fell in love with the Mexican witch, or brujo, just as quickly as Lafayette Reynolds (Nelsan Ellis) did. Alejandro brought charisma and compassion to the role, and his romantic relationship with Lafayette was a favorite. "Loved him; he was probably one of my favorite characters," wrote u/Agt38 on a "True Blood" subreddit. "I was truly devastated when he died; it wasn't fair. I'm still salty about it."
Johnny Galecki Compares His Experience On The Big Bang Theory To Friends
"The Big Bang Theory" aired on television for the first time in 2007, offering CBS audiences a sitcom unlike any other. Instead of focusing on a dysfunctional yet loving family or a kid coming of age in a wacky neighborhood, it put the focus on a group of young adults who wear their love of comic books, video games, science, and general pop culture on their sleeves. It goes without saying that viewers responded well to this premise, resulting in the program running for 12 years and becoming a globally-recognized TV favorite.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Sharon Osbourne’s Son Jack Provides Update After Her Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne appears to be feeling better as her son Jack is letting the world know that she is at home recuperating. Osbourne was filming an episode of Jack’s TV show when she reportedly fell ill. Jack Osbourne headed over to Instagram and gave everyone an update. He said that Sharon has been given the “all clear” by her doctors and was at home. Sharon fell ill while filming an episode of Jack’s Night of Terror show. She was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, reports indicated. As of Saturday night, Sharon Osbourne appeared to be in stable condition and doing better, the New York Post reports.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Why Nick Zano Left Legends Of Tomorrow
"Legends of Tomorrow" ran for seven seasons before being suddenly canceled in 2022 by The CW in a shocking move. This effectively ended the show on a major cliffhanger, with the Legends getting arrested by an unknown agency led by Mike (Donald Faison), who ended up being revealed as none other than fan favorite Booster Gold. It's a heartbreaking end for fans of "Legends of Tomorrow," as the show clearly had at least one more big story left to tell. Talks of a revival have been ongoing since, and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has even chimed in saying that it was an idea worth exploring at a later date (per TVLine).
Avatar 2 Fans Can't Seem To Agree On Jake's Skills As A Father
This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) has come a long way since his first ingratiation into the Na'vi's culture. When we first meet the protagonist of "Avatar," he does not adhere to the idealism of Dr. Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver). As part of the military, he blindly follows orders from Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang), who views the Na'vi as adversaries and wants to strip Pandora of its precious resources. Jake accepts the task of being put into an Avatar and comes to learn the Na'vi way of life. But after seeing the plight of the Na'vi up close and personal, he turns away from his marine background and fights against the military occupation.
Why Gibbs' Suit In NCIS Means More Than You Think
Crime dramas are all over the television scene and have been for some time, but not all are created equal. A few have risen above the rest to become particularly beloved and recognized as some of the very best the genre has to offer. The occasionally questionable "NCIS" is one of these titles, earning such an impressive status in the years following its small screen debut in September 2003. This likely came due to a multitude of factors, ranging from its high TV production value to its gripping stories, as well as its cast of engaging characters.
Eric Stonestreet's Favorite Cam Moment From Modern Family Is A Season 1 Fizbo Crack-Up
"Modern Family" delivered so many memorable moments during its 11-season run. The show followed a general formula: Mine the Pritchett and Dunphy family for laughs and drama by zeroing in on their hang-ups and insecurities, as well as their love and support for each other, and do so in almost endless permutations.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Fans Foresee A Budding Romance Between Spider And Kiri
"Avatar: The Way of Water" introduces a new crop of characters to the ever-expanding world of Pandora. While much of the film does focus on the returning Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) from 2009's "Avatar," the majority of the James Cameron-directed sci-fi fantasy epic follows Sully's children and their new found friends from the ocean-dwelling Metkayina tribe. But, as interesting as it is to see how Sully's biological family — consisting of Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), and Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss) — adapt to their new home, possibly the most intriguing of these new additions are not genetically linked to Sully's family whatsoever.
Chris Reed Reveals His Favorite Filthy Phil Scene On Sons Of Anarchy
Live fast and die young is essentially every member's motto on "Sons of Anarchy." Like the Redshirts in Star Trek canon, being part of the motorcycle club is not exactly a recipe for longevity. But while members of the Sons, such as Jax (Charlie Hunnam) and Chibs (Tommy Flanagan), endear themselves to audiences weekly, some characters must be expendable. Unfortunately, this honor usually falls to prospects or members who have not been patched in for very long. Unlike the tragic Half-Sack (Johnny Lewis) before him, Filthy Phil (Chris Reed) earns his full patch.
Jorja Fox Didn't Expect To Return As Sara Sidle On CSI: Vegas
Jorja Fox was one of the original cast members who helped sell "CSI: Vegas" to audiences upon its launch in 2021. Fox returned as Sara Sidle along with "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" stars William Petersen as Gilbert "Gil" Grissom and Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows. The franchise had survived without...
Jenna Ortega's Iconic Wednesday Dance Almost Involved A Flash Mob Before She Shot The Idea Down
There are plenty of iconic dance scenes in film and TV, such as Gene Kelly in "Singing in the Rain" or Uma Thurman and John Travolta in "Pulp Fiction." Now a TV dance scene has made this honorary list by achieving viral popularity, forever setting it among the most memorable. We're, of course, referring to the dance scene in the hit Netflix series, "Wednesday." The scene appears in Episode 4 of the show, "Woe What a Night."
Are Chandler Riggs And Andrew Lincoln From The Walking Dead Friends In Real Life?
Chandler Riggs more or less grew up on the set of "The Walking Dead." Riggs was just 10 years old when he started playing Carl Grimes, and he was 17 by the time of his character's shocking death. That's old enough to drive, to start your senior year of high school, and, of course, old enough to face down a horde of ravenous zombies with confidence.
Why Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Hopes To Channel Daniel Radcliffe's Career
"Stranger Things" has been a viewer sensation throughout its first four seasons on Netflix. Season 4 accrued a massive 1.4 billion viewing hours during its first 28 days of release (per Variety), proving once again that it's easily one of the most popular English-language shows on the streaming service — or anywhere. There are arguably many reasons for its consistently high levels of viewership, such as the 1980s setting and the nostalgia factor that goes along with it. Or perhaps it's the diverse and relatable cast of characters, especially the young friend group that "Stranger Things" mostly centers around.
Virgin River Star Lauren Hammersley's Favorite Scene To Film Was In The Season 4 Finale
Based on the book series of the same name by author Robyn Carr, "Virgin River" is a series that's jam-packed with soapy drama and titillating romance. First and foremost, the series is about the love story between Melinda "Mel" Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). As with any good romance, many obstacles have kept the couple from being happy. Despite having similar life goals and an obvious chemistry that's impossible to ignore, their romance has been a challenge from the beginning. When Mel first arrived in town, she was still mourning the death of her husband, a factor that made her cautious about jumping into a new relationship. However, Jack's former flame, Charmaine, has proved to be an even bigger issue.
Chicago P.D.'s Marina Squerciati Was In Tears Over Al Olinsky's Tragic Death
Throughout the run of the "One Chicago" suite of shows, there have been many happy moments alongside some tragedies as characters come and go. This can be seen to a substantial degree in all three shows since "Chicago P.D.," "Chicago Fire," and "Chicago Med" are all set in a police precinct, fire and rescue unit, and hospital, respectively. The compelling cases, rescues, and patient traumas make for peak procedural television thanks to the creative skills of the various showrunner and executive producer Dick Wolf, who ensure the programs exist within the same universe as his NYC-set "Law & Order" shows (via Variety).
