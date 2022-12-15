ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Deborah Vogler
3d ago

and you wonder why homeowners now own guns or bats or some type of defense device. I feel we should get more tasers out there LOL that will stop them in their tracks

Donna Ramires
3d ago

you better throw the book at him first of all he picked on a senior citizen so keep him in prison for a long time so he doesn't terrorize anybody else and plus he used a weapon I hope you step up judges and put them in jail for a long long time

Jena Carter
3d ago

I hope 🤞 the guy who did the spends a significant time in prison, and I hope the victim recovers and can trust people again

