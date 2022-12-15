Read full article on original website
Deborah Vogler
3d ago
and you wonder why homeowners now own guns or bats or some type of defense device. I feel we should get more tasers out there LOL that will stop them in their tracks
5
Donna Ramires
3d ago
you better throw the book at him first of all he picked on a senior citizen so keep him in prison for a long time so he doesn't terrorize anybody else and plus he used a weapon I hope you step up judges and put them in jail for a long long time
3
Jena Carter
3d ago
I hope 🤞 the guy who did the spends a significant time in prison, and I hope the victim recovers and can trust people again
4
