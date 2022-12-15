Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cascadebusnews.com
The Local Aviation Industry — New Changes Coming to the Bend Airport & More
(Photo | courtesy of Clay Trenz) The aviation industry in Central Oregon has been steadily climbing for years, and this year we see that pattern being repeated. From renovations and upgrades coming to Bend’s private airport to RDM adding in several direct flights to major cities over the last few years, growth to the aviation industry has been a welcome sign of overall economic growth in Central Oregon.
bendsource.com
A Bend Institution is Here to Stay
As I sat down to eat a massive plate of Indian food at Taj Palace (in its new location on South Highway 97) a stray thought hit me: There is nowhere on Earth I've eaten at more than the Taj Palace. In February Taj Palace will celebrate its 20th anniversary in Bend and my friends and I have been hitting that buffet for each one of those years (except during COVID, and even then I might have if it was an option). I've eaten Indian cuisine up and down the West Coast, but Taj Palace has completely shaped my taste for it.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Little Did I Know: Learning to deal with grief and loss around the holidays
If you are a regular viewer of Central Oregon Daily News, you probably saw our own Meteorologist Scott Elnes leave Central Oregon for a life in Portland with his new fiancee and a new job this past summer. But as you may have noticed, he’s back. And while he’s glad...
thesummitpinnacle.com
The End of E-Biking?
The Bend Police Department recently released a statement regarding the use of E-Bikes in Bend stating that the minimum age to ride an E-Bike is 16. This response comes after a major spike in E-bike use among young teens in the past four years. As E-Bikes are becoming more popular, concerns for everyone’s safety are arising.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 12 Best Restaurants In Redmond Oregon
Redmond, located in central Oregon, is a tiny city surrounded by stunning natural areas, making it an ideal place for outdoor enthusiasts. Lovely shops and, of course, a variety of restaurants. Although not as well-known as Portland, Oregon’s central city of Redmond is plenty of gastronomic gems to suit any...
Raw sewage backs up in some classrooms at Crook County High School; Friday classes canceled
While heavy snowfall prompted cancellation of Monday’s classes in the Crook County School District, Friday's classes at Crook County High School been called off for a different reason – a backup of raw sewage. The post Raw sewage backs up in some classrooms at Crook County High School; Friday classes canceled appeared first on KTVZ.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Prineville man shot to death in Madras
Devyne Briggs, 28, died of gunshot wounds, and police arrested his ex-wife, Paige Jordan Vannorsdall for murder. The incident took place Friday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. at a residence in the area of Madras known as Dave’s Homes. Madras Police Officers found Briggs, of Prineville, had sustained gunshot wounds.
bendsource.com
People's Rights Takes Over Deschutes GOP
People's Rights formed in April 2020 at a warehouse in Emmett, Idaho, belonging to Ammon Bundy, a right-wing activist who led the occupation of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in 2016 and a standoff at his father's ranch in Nevada. The first meeting drew a crowd of about 70 people. Now, People's Rights is active in at least 16 states and has attracted thousands of members. In Deschutes County the local People's Rights Branch won institutional power in the county's Republican Party, winning the positions of chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer at the party's reorganizational meeting on Nov. 21.
kbnd.com
Prineville Man Killed In Madras Shooting
MADRAS, OR -- A Prineville man was killed in a Madras home; his ex-wife is now charged with his murder. Madras Police responded to the area known as "Dave's Homes" just after 6 p.m. Friday. They found 28-year-old Devyne Briggs with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead shortly after. The Tri-County Major Incident Team is now investigating.
Missing Bend woman found ‘alive and safe’ in S. Oregon, getting medical care; police investigating
A northeast Bend woman reported missing late Monday after she failed to return from an afternoon walk to a nearby convenience store was found “alive and safe” in Southern Oregon on Wednesday evening and is receiving medical attention, Bend Police said Thursday. The post Missing Bend woman found ‘alive and safe’ in S. Oregon, getting medical care; police investigating appeared first on KTVZ.
Attic fire causes $100,000 damage to Tumalo home after power goes out
A fire broke out Thursday night in the attic of a Tumalo-area home that had lost power, causing an estimated $100,000 damage, but was knocked down quickly by Bend Fire & Rescue crews working in the very cold weather. The post Attic fire causes $100,000 damage to Tumalo home after power goes out appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 0