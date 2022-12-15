ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

cascadebusnews.com

The Local Aviation Industry — New Changes Coming to the Bend Airport & More

(Photo | courtesy of Clay Trenz) The aviation industry in Central Oregon has been steadily climbing for years, and this year we see that pattern being repeated. From renovations and upgrades coming to Bend’s private airport to RDM adding in several direct flights to major cities over the last few years, growth to the aviation industry has been a welcome sign of overall economic growth in Central Oregon.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

A Bend Institution is Here to Stay

As I sat down to eat a massive plate of Indian food at Taj Palace (in its new location on South Highway 97) a stray thought hit me: There is nowhere on Earth I've eaten at more than the Taj Palace. In February Taj Palace will celebrate its 20th anniversary in Bend and my friends and I have been hitting that buffet for each one of those years (except during COVID, and even then I might have if it was an option). I've eaten Indian cuisine up and down the West Coast, but Taj Palace has completely shaped my taste for it.
BEND, OR
thesummitpinnacle.com

The End of E-Biking?

The Bend Police Department recently released a statement regarding the use of E-Bikes in Bend stating that the minimum age to ride an E-Bike is 16. This response comes after a major spike in E-bike use among young teens in the past four years. As E-Bikes are becoming more popular, concerns for everyone’s safety are arising.
BEND, OR
foodieflashpacker.com

The 12 Best Restaurants In Redmond Oregon

Redmond, located in central Oregon, is a tiny city surrounded by stunning natural areas, making it an ideal place for outdoor enthusiasts. Lovely shops and, of course, a variety of restaurants. Although not as well-known as Portland, Oregon’s central city of Redmond is plenty of gastronomic gems to suit any...
REDMOND, OR
Madras Pioneer Newspaper

Prineville man shot to death in Madras

Devyne Briggs, 28, died of gunshot wounds, and police arrested his ex-wife, Paige Jordan Vannorsdall for murder. The incident took place Friday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. at a residence in the area of Madras known as Dave’s Homes. Madras Police Officers found Briggs, of Prineville, had sustained gunshot wounds.
MADRAS, OR
bendsource.com

People's Rights Takes Over Deschutes GOP

People's Rights formed in April 2020 at a warehouse in Emmett, Idaho, belonging to Ammon Bundy, a right-wing activist who led the occupation of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in 2016 and a standoff at his father's ranch in Nevada. The first meeting drew a crowd of about 70 people. Now, People's Rights is active in at least 16 states and has attracted thousands of members. In Deschutes County the local People's Rights Branch won institutional power in the county's Republican Party, winning the positions of chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer at the party's reorganizational meeting on Nov. 21.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

KTVZ News Channel 21

Missing Bend woman found ‘alive and safe’ in S. Oregon, getting medical care; police investigating

A northeast Bend woman reported missing late Monday after she failed to return from an afternoon walk to a nearby convenience store was found “alive and safe” in Southern Oregon on Wednesday evening and is receiving medical attention, Bend Police said Thursday. The post Missing Bend woman found ‘alive and safe’ in S. Oregon, getting medical care; police investigating appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR

