ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Parker: Local art program and nonprofits help brighten the holidays

There is something majestic about a Christmas tree wrapped in twinkling bright lights and draped with colorful ornaments. At your Texas Capitol, there are beautiful trees on display whose evergreen branches welcome the thousands of visitors starting in late November through the new year. In the Texas House of Representatives, the beauty of the annual Christmas tree offers something unique for our state – 150 hand-painted ornaments created by selected residents from each Texas House District across the Lone Star State.
ROANOKE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Task force to tackle telling of Flower Mound’s history

While previous groups trying to preserve Flower Mound’s rich heritage never got very far, a new one is determined to make it a permanent part of the town’s future. The Flower Mound Historical Commission Task Force was approved in August by the Flower Mound Town Council. It conducted its first internal meeting Sept. 29 and its first public session Oct. 19 outdoors at the historic Gibson-Grant Log House.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound celebrates Christmas with parade and tree lighting

On the chilly evening of Dec. 3, hundreds of people turned out for Flower Mound’s annual Christmas parade and tree lighting. Beginning at Shadow Ridge Middle School, dozens of floats made their way down Spinks Road passing the delighted onlookers that lined the street. The floats were sponsored by numerous Flower Mound clubs, civic organizations, churches and local businesses. Several units of the boy scouts and girl scouts participated, as did baseball, lacrosse and dance teams. The JROTCs of Flower Mound and Marcus High Schools marched with such precision, belying their actual ages, while Christmas music, both fun and thoughtful, had people humming and singing along while parade participants generously handed out fistfuls of candy. Of course Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus and their reindeer could not be kept away either.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Around Argyle — December 2022

Veterans Day was a community event to remember. Over 200 flags were on display on US 377 over the weekend that started Nov. 11. We will build upon our Veteran Day efforts going forward. The town is looking for suggestions from citizens on how we can better recognize the contributions of the men and women who have worn the uniform in years to come.
ARGYLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Mitchell: 12 Days of Gratitude

In keeping with tradition, we are continuing the 12 Days of Gratitude message, changed up a bit from the 12 Days of Christmas. With this time of reflection as well as a time for gratitude and giving thanks, we hope this will spur others to come up with a list of things for which they are grateful during the holidays:
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Bartonville Town Update — December 2022

The Bartonville Police Department’s Blue Santa elves are busy working to provide toys and gifts to children and families in need. If you want to participate, please stop by Town Hall (during posted business hours) to pick up a wish list ornament. Monetary donations and grocery store gift cards are also accepted. All items must be returned to Town Hall no later than Friday, Dec. 9. If you have any questions, please call 817-693-5280. Thank you in advance for your generosity.
BARTONVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Foodie Friday: Walter’s Tavern

For a couple of years, we’ve heard rumors of this amazing, hidden gem in Lake Dallas owned and operated by a highly-experienced chef who creates and serves some of the most delicious food in the area. And the call this magical place… Walter’s Tavern!. While it may...
LAKE DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lantana Update — December 2022

Monthly roundup of news from Lantana as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette. The four pedestrian tunnels that run under Lantana Trail serve a valuable purpose for golfers, bicyclists, joggers and children walking to school alike. However, the condition of the 22-year-old tunnels has been deteriorating over the years, which makes people more likely to engage in a game of Frogger trying to cross four lanes of traffic.
LANTANA, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Weir: Santa Cops program delivers toys to children

Among the many duties of every police department is the establishment of a community relations division to help coordinate between the general public and the public servants in uniform. Positive interaction between police, and the communities they serve, act as a friendly reminder that our we all have a roll in the security of our neighborhoods. Whether it’s the cop on the beat, or the patrol car that passes by your street each day, you always feel safer when you know a well-equipped department of law-enforcement officers are nearby when needed.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound Library receives big donation

The Flower Mound Public Library recently received a large donation from a local nonprofit to expand its digital content options. During a Town Council meeting last month, the Friends of the Flower Mound Public Library presented a $60,000 check donation to the town. The funding comes from the proceeds of the organization’s book sales and other fundraising efforts, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Medical offices coming to vacant lot on FM 1171

Medical office buildings are coming soon to a long-vacant lot on FM 1171 in Flower Mound. The land on the southwest corner of FM 1171 and Churchill Drive, a highly visible spot, has remained vacant for years longer than expected. A site plan for a Children’s Learning Adventure daycare was approved in April 2015, and some foundation and underground work was done, but the daycare seemed to be doing just enough to keep its permits from expiring, then-Town Manager Jimmy Stathatos said in 2018. Attempts to reach a CLA representative were unsuccessful, and eventually, all progress ended and the land was sold.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Body of man, 103, found during Denton exploitation investigation

Denton police believe they recovered the body of a 103-year-old man Wednesday during an investigation into a possible exploitation of an elderly person case. Detectives were contacted last month by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General requesting a welfare check on one of their recipients because they were unable to reach their recipient, the 103-year-old man, according to a news release from the Denton Police Department. Officers attempted to conduct a welfare concern but were unable to locate the male. Detectives then began an investigation into possible exploitation of an elderly person. They obtained probable cause that this offense was occurring and were granted a search warrant for a home in the 1500 block of Wellington Drive.
DENTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy