Parker: Local art program and nonprofits help brighten the holidays
There is something majestic about a Christmas tree wrapped in twinkling bright lights and draped with colorful ornaments. At your Texas Capitol, there are beautiful trees on display whose evergreen branches welcome the thousands of visitors starting in late November through the new year. In the Texas House of Representatives, the beauty of the annual Christmas tree offers something unique for our state – 150 hand-painted ornaments created by selected residents from each Texas House District across the Lone Star State.
Task force to tackle telling of Flower Mound’s history
While previous groups trying to preserve Flower Mound’s rich heritage never got very far, a new one is determined to make it a permanent part of the town’s future. The Flower Mound Historical Commission Task Force was approved in August by the Flower Mound Town Council. It conducted its first internal meeting Sept. 29 and its first public session Oct. 19 outdoors at the historic Gibson-Grant Log House.
Flower Mound celebrates Christmas with parade and tree lighting
On the chilly evening of Dec. 3, hundreds of people turned out for Flower Mound’s annual Christmas parade and tree lighting. Beginning at Shadow Ridge Middle School, dozens of floats made their way down Spinks Road passing the delighted onlookers that lined the street. The floats were sponsored by numerous Flower Mound clubs, civic organizations, churches and local businesses. Several units of the boy scouts and girl scouts participated, as did baseball, lacrosse and dance teams. The JROTCs of Flower Mound and Marcus High Schools marched with such precision, belying their actual ages, while Christmas music, both fun and thoughtful, had people humming and singing along while parade participants generously handed out fistfuls of candy. Of course Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus and their reindeer could not be kept away either.
Around Argyle — December 2022
Veterans Day was a community event to remember. Over 200 flags were on display on US 377 over the weekend that started Nov. 11. We will build upon our Veteran Day efforts going forward. The town is looking for suggestions from citizens on how we can better recognize the contributions of the men and women who have worn the uniform in years to come.
Lewisville animal shelter waiving adoption fees this weekend
The Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, 995 East Valley Ridge Blvd., is partnering with Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers to hold the “Make More Merry Mega Adoption Event” this weekend. During this event, all adoption fees for all animals in the shelter will be waived,...
Mitchell: 12 Days of Gratitude
In keeping with tradition, we are continuing the 12 Days of Gratitude message, changed up a bit from the 12 Days of Christmas. With this time of reflection as well as a time for gratitude and giving thanks, we hope this will spur others to come up with a list of things for which they are grateful during the holidays:
Bartonville Town Update — December 2022
The Bartonville Police Department’s Blue Santa elves are busy working to provide toys and gifts to children and families in need. If you want to participate, please stop by Town Hall (during posted business hours) to pick up a wish list ornament. Monetary donations and grocery store gift cards are also accepted. All items must be returned to Town Hall no later than Friday, Dec. 9. If you have any questions, please call 817-693-5280. Thank you in advance for your generosity.
Foodie Friday: Walter’s Tavern
For a couple of years, we’ve heard rumors of this amazing, hidden gem in Lake Dallas owned and operated by a highly-experienced chef who creates and serves some of the most delicious food in the area. And the call this magical place… Walter’s Tavern!. While it may...
Highland Village City Update — December 2022
Last month I shared with you the date for the Our Village, Our Vision Open House and I am happy to say we had an excellent response from the community with many of you attending and asking some really great questions. The information we shared at the Open House is...
Lantana Update — December 2022
Monthly roundup of news from Lantana as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette. The four pedestrian tunnels that run under Lantana Trail serve a valuable purpose for golfers, bicyclists, joggers and children walking to school alike. However, the condition of the 22-year-old tunnels has been deteriorating over the years, which makes people more likely to engage in a game of Frogger trying to cross four lanes of traffic.
Weir: Santa Cops program delivers toys to children
Among the many duties of every police department is the establishment of a community relations division to help coordinate between the general public and the public servants in uniform. Positive interaction between police, and the communities they serve, act as a friendly reminder that our we all have a roll in the security of our neighborhoods. Whether it’s the cop on the beat, or the patrol car that passes by your street each day, you always feel safer when you know a well-equipped department of law-enforcement officers are nearby when needed.
Just the Facts from Mayor Ron Robertson — December 2022
Another year has almost passed and in 2022, the Town Council has been extremely busy making improvements within our community. Our committees, boards and commissions have been busy working on behalf of our residents. We are truly blessed to live in a community like Copper Canyon. It has been said...
Flower Mound Library receives big donation
The Flower Mound Public Library recently received a large donation from a local nonprofit to expand its digital content options. During a Town Council meeting last month, the Friends of the Flower Mound Public Library presented a $60,000 check donation to the town. The funding comes from the proceeds of the organization’s book sales and other fundraising efforts, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.
Tornado Watch in effect for Denton County
A Tornado Watch is in effect for Denton County this morning. A line of storms, some severe, are expected to move through Denton County between 7:30 and 9 a.m. Follow us on Twitter for frequent weather updates.
Local mayors participating in Red Kettle Challenge
Local mayors and officials will participate in the annual Red Kettle Challenge on Saturday to raise money for The Salvation Army of North Texas in a friendly competition to raise the most money for the nonprofit. While The Salvation Army continues its holiday giving season to meet the needs of...
Medical offices coming to vacant lot on FM 1171
Medical office buildings are coming soon to a long-vacant lot on FM 1171 in Flower Mound. The land on the southwest corner of FM 1171 and Churchill Drive, a highly visible spot, has remained vacant for years longer than expected. A site plan for a Children’s Learning Adventure daycare was approved in April 2015, and some foundation and underground work was done, but the daycare seemed to be doing just enough to keep its permits from expiring, then-Town Manager Jimmy Stathatos said in 2018. Attempts to reach a CLA representative were unsuccessful, and eventually, all progress ended and the land was sold.
Argyle, Northlake working hard to deter Oncor transmission line
The towns of Argyle and Northlake are working together and seeking help from nearby towns and government officials at all levels to keep Oncor from forcing a disruptive transmission line through residential areas in their towns. Oncor Electricy Delivery Company recently informed area residents that it is proposing a new...
Flower Mound, Highland Village welcome back S.T.A.R.s
The town of Flower Mound and city of Highland Village are welcoming back S.T.A.R (Sad Tree Along Road) season. This is the 12th straight year of the S.T.A.R. program, in which residents spread holiday cheer by decorating trees along public roads. Both municipalities ask residents to follow a few simple...
Eads: Thankful for your support, ongoing collaboration
The holidays are a special time of year when we spend time and make memories with family and friends. It’s a time to be thankful for all we have and how fortunate we are to live in Denton County. Our children attend the best schools and universities; our communities...
Body of man, 103, found during Denton exploitation investigation
Denton police believe they recovered the body of a 103-year-old man Wednesday during an investigation into a possible exploitation of an elderly person case. Detectives were contacted last month by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General requesting a welfare check on one of their recipients because they were unable to reach their recipient, the 103-year-old man, according to a news release from the Denton Police Department. Officers attempted to conduct a welfare concern but were unable to locate the male. Detectives then began an investigation into possible exploitation of an elderly person. They obtained probable cause that this offense was occurring and were granted a search warrant for a home in the 1500 block of Wellington Drive.
