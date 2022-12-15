On the chilly evening of Dec. 3, hundreds of people turned out for Flower Mound’s annual Christmas parade and tree lighting. Beginning at Shadow Ridge Middle School, dozens of floats made their way down Spinks Road passing the delighted onlookers that lined the street. The floats were sponsored by numerous Flower Mound clubs, civic organizations, churches and local businesses. Several units of the boy scouts and girl scouts participated, as did baseball, lacrosse and dance teams. The JROTCs of Flower Mound and Marcus High Schools marched with such precision, belying their actual ages, while Christmas music, both fun and thoughtful, had people humming and singing along while parade participants generously handed out fistfuls of candy. Of course Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus and their reindeer could not be kept away either.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO