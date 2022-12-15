Read full article on original website
Related
If You’re Worried About Virus Transmission During the Holidays, You’re Not Alone
I’m as happy as the next person that the COVID-19 pandemic is in a much better place than it was this time last year, and certainly this time two years ago. Thanks to safe and effective vaccines, many folks are better protected from severe disease from the virus, which definitely helps me sleep easier.
Some Good News: CDC-Approved Transparent N95 Face Masks Are Finally Here
Masks are effective tools for reducing the spread of viral illnesses—especially during a season when infectious diseases are circulating at alarming rates—but it’s no secret that they sometimes make it difficult to communicate. (By this point in the pandemic, you’re probably familiar with the uncomfortable feeling of asking someone to repeat what they said three times to make sure you heard them correctly.)
The Measles Outbreak in Ohio Is Getting Worse—Here’s What You Should Know
A measles outbreak in central Ohio that was first identified in October is quickly growing. The virus has sickened 77 children and caused 29 of them to be hospitalized, according to the most recent data available from the Columbus Public Health department. Of those who have contracted the virus, 72...
