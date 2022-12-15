Read full article on original website
Related
The Suburban Times
Local Animal Shelter Rummage Sale
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting a Rummage Sale on Sunday, Dec. 18th!. Come and browse some pet and event-related items. You’re sure to find some treasures to take home!. Some of the items available at...
Western Washington nonprofits calling for holiday donations
SEATTLE — Despite this being the best time of year for some, two non-profit organizations, KING 5’s community partner The Northwest Harvest and The Salvation Army, are asking for help to ensure it's the best time of year for all. "The pandemic has waned, everyone thought the need...
olympiatime.com
How an incumbent sheriff loses
Sheriffs have incumbency power. A lot of elected officials do, but with the acquittal of Sheriff Ed Troyer in Pierce County last week, it is worth looking into how sheriffs stick around and how some of them lose. Troyer survived the court case (which would not have kicked him out...
Washingtonians, do you know the dos and don'ts of holiday recycling?
SEATTLE — People may already be exchanging gifts ahead of Christmas, which means wrapping paper, gift bags, bows, and packing materials are building up at homes. Paper is one of the most recycled materials in the U.S., according to the American Forest and Paper Association (AF&PA). In fact, last year, 68 percent of all paper consumed in the U.S. was recycled, including 91 percent of all cardboard boxes.
Pierce County firefighter who led union’s adopt-a-family holiday drive dies
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Beloved Central Pierce Fire and Rescue firefighter John Garner died Wednesday. His death was “completely unexpected” and “stunned” friends and family, according to Central Pierce Fire and Rescue Chief Dustin Morrow. “John was a true inspiration,” Morrow said in a tweet....
King County and Chief Seattle Club announce first residents moving into new Health Through Housing building in Pioneer Square
News Release Government of King County - Executive Dow Constantine King County Executive Dow Constantine announced the latest opening for Health Through Housing: Salmonberry Lofts, a newly constructed building providing 76 units of permanent supportive housing in Pioneer Square. The building will ...
$5 million grant going toward services for homeless youth in rural Washington counties
SEATTLE — New funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go toward programs for over 13,000 kids and teens in Washington with unstable housing. Washington’s Office of Homeless Youth was created in 2015 to help combat homelessness among kids and teens. The more than...
Pierce County firefighter unexpectedly dies
A firefighter with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, shocking the community and his family. John Garner died early Wednesday, Dec. 14 at his home, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue shared on Thursday. Garner served the communities of Pierce County and Ocean Shores in his career,...
State crews preparing for lowland snow in western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Snow is expected in areas such as Mount Vernon not only on Sunday, but through the first half of the week for a few Northwest Washington counties. With many people planning to travel for Christmas, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging safety. Downtown...
q13fox.com
Hopeful progress towards resolution for Bellevue family who lost home in a landslide
BELLEVUE, Wash - A family in Bellevue who lost everything in a devastating landslide hopes to reach a resolution and compensation soon. On Jan. 17, 2021, the home of John and Barb Surdi was ripped from its foundation during a landslide. For the first time in 23 years, the Surdi family won’t be home for the holidays.
shorelineareanews.com
Fire department gives toys and gift cards to 1352 children and youth
After a scare when the fire department had not been able to collect enough toys for all the children in need in Shoreline Public Schools, the community responded. Last week our community stepped up to our plea! We were able to help parents and caregivers pick out gifts for 1352 total children!
thejoltnews.com
Of puppies, hope and healing
My family was out shopping last weekend and when they returned, I was told my daughters had bought me a present that was too large to wrap. I was instructed to sit in the living room with my eyes closed, which I did…until a warm furry body was placed in my lap.
Central District family claims affordable housing ordinance violates their constitutional rights
SEATTLE — A Seattle family is filing a lawsuit alongside the Institute for Justice alleging the city's Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) program is preventing them from moving their loved ones onto their property in the rapidly gentrifying Central District. The Institute for Justice is a law firm that says...
KUOW
'It's tough.' King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall goes back to the academy
“Humbling.” That’s how King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall describes going through the police academy in her late 50s. She’s five weeks into the 19-week process. Not that she’s counting. It might sound like a sitcom. But for King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall, it’s feeling very real....
KUOW
3 fish from 3 King County lakes that you should not eat
Think twice before eating fish from three King County lakes. Poisonous fish have been discovered in these popular fishing spots. If you’re fishing in Lake Washington and you catch a cutthroat trout — don’t eat it. The largemouth bass in Lake Sammamish and the smallmouth bass in...
KUOW
Tacoma pastor calls Pierce County Sheriff’s acquittal ‘troubling but not surprising'
“Disappointing” and “troubling.” Those are the reactions of one Tacoma pastor to the not-guilty verdict for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. This week a jury acquitted Troyer of both misdemeanor counts stemming from his confrontation with Sedrick Altheimer, a Black newspaper carrier, nearly two years ago. Annie...
police1.com
Wash. police academy eyes removing more recruits who show red flags
TACOMA, Wash. — The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited...
Tri-City Herald
‘Deeply flawed.’ Why a reset button on Pierce County airport talks could be up for debate
Some Washington state lawmakers seek to restart the three-year process that resulted in rural Pierce County becoming a contender for Puget Sound’s next major airport, citing concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic too deeply affected the search for a suitable location. Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, told The News Tribune...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia, Tumwater, Lacey plan for winter driving and snowplowing
Residents and motorists of Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater are advised to be aware of their cities’ snow plow routes, winter plans and measures. On their respective websites, the three cities reveal their plans when snow falls and the road-clearing operations that follow. Olympia advised that its snow crews switch...
Downtown Seattle art business targeted by criminals for sixth time in 17 months
An art business in Downtown Seattle was recently targeted by criminals for the sixth time in the past year and a half. This time, the owner of Fossil and Stone said someone drove a car into their front door to try and get inside. Kathy Lee tells KIRO 7 she’s beyond frustrated, and is worried about her business surviving with all this new damage happening the weekend before Christmas.
Comments / 0