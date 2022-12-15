ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
The Suburban Times

Local Animal Shelter Rummage Sale

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting a Rummage Sale on Sunday, Dec. 18th!. Come and browse some pet and event-related items. You’re sure to find some treasures to take home!. Some of the items available at...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Western Washington nonprofits calling for holiday donations

SEATTLE — Despite this being the best time of year for some, two non-profit organizations, KING 5’s community partner The Northwest Harvest and The Salvation Army, are asking for help to ensure it's the best time of year for all. "The pandemic has waned, everyone thought the need...
SEATTLE, WA
olympiatime.com

How an incumbent sheriff loses

Sheriffs have incumbency power. A lot of elected officials do, but with the acquittal of Sheriff Ed Troyer in Pierce County last week, it is worth looking into how sheriffs stick around and how some of them lose. Troyer survived the court case (which would not have kicked him out...
KING 5

Washingtonians, do you know the dos and don'ts of holiday recycling?

SEATTLE — People may already be exchanging gifts ahead of Christmas, which means wrapping paper, gift bags, bows, and packing materials are building up at homes. Paper is one of the most recycled materials in the U.S., according to the American Forest and Paper Association (AF&PA). In fact, last year, 68 percent of all paper consumed in the U.S. was recycled, including 91 percent of all cardboard boxes.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pierce County firefighter unexpectedly dies

A firefighter with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, shocking the community and his family. John Garner died early Wednesday, Dec. 14 at his home, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue shared on Thursday. Garner served the communities of Pierce County and Ocean Shores in his career,...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Fire department gives toys and gift cards to 1352 children and youth

After a scare when the fire department had not been able to collect enough toys for all the children in need in Shoreline Public Schools, the community responded. Last week our community stepped up to our plea! We were able to help parents and caregivers pick out gifts for 1352 total children!
SHORELINE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Of puppies, hope and healing

My family was out shopping last weekend and when they returned, I was told my daughters had bought me a present that was too large to wrap. I was instructed to sit in the living room with my eyes closed, which I did…until a warm furry body was placed in my lap.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KUOW

3 fish from 3 King County lakes that you should not eat

Think twice before eating fish from three King County lakes. Poisonous fish have been discovered in these popular fishing spots. If you’re fishing in Lake Washington and you catch a cutthroat trout — don’t eat it. The largemouth bass in Lake Sammamish and the smallmouth bass in...
KING COUNTY, WA
police1.com

Wash. police academy eyes removing more recruits who show red flags

TACOMA, Wash. — The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited...
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia, Tumwater, Lacey plan for winter driving and snowplowing

Residents and motorists of Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater are advised to be aware of their cities’ snow plow routes, winter plans and measures. On their respective websites, the three cities reveal their plans when snow falls and the road-clearing operations that follow. Olympia advised that its snow crews switch...
TUMWATER, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Downtown Seattle art business targeted by criminals for sixth time in 17 months

An art business in Downtown Seattle was recently targeted by criminals for the sixth time in the past year and a half. This time, the owner of Fossil and Stone said someone drove a car into their front door to try and get inside. Kathy Lee tells KIRO 7 she’s beyond frustrated, and is worried about her business surviving with all this new damage happening the weekend before Christmas.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy