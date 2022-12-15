The Witcher 3 next-gen update on PC is full of bugs

The Witcher 3 next-gen update is live for console and PC, bringing with it new quests, visual improvements, and even a photo mode to take endless pictures of Geralt and Roach in the RPG – assuming you can get the game to run. While the console version seems to be humming along just fine, some players say The Witcher 3’s next-gen update on PC is suffering from a number of issues, with a few even claiming the game is borderline unpayable.

Some of the minor issues include stuttering framerates, while more serious problems range from memory leaks – which can cause assets to not load – crashes, and more serious visual glitches.

CD Projekt RED acknowledged the issues on Twitter and said they’re working on fixing the issues as soon as possible and posted another update asking for players to continue providing feedback on the issues they’re encountering.

When the PC version may get another patch is uncertain, but again, the console version seems to be fine. Once you do dive in on PC, make sure to take on the new In the Eternal Fire’s Shadow quest so you can grab the Netflix armor for Geralt. It’s the closest he’ll look to Henry Cavill’s Witcher, which is some consolation for Cavill no longer filling Geralt’s boots in The Witcher’s next season.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF