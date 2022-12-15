ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Witcher 3 next-gen update on PC is full of bugs

By Josh Broadwell
 3 days ago
The Witcher 3 next-gen update is live for console and PC, bringing with it new quests, visual improvements, and even a photo mode to take endless pictures of Geralt and Roach in the RPG – assuming you can get the game to run. While the console version seems to be humming along just fine, some players say The Witcher 3’s next-gen update on PC is suffering from a number of issues, with a few even claiming the game is borderline unpayable.

Some of the minor issues include stuttering framerates, while more serious problems range from memory leaks – which can cause assets to not load – crashes, and more serious visual glitches.

CD Projekt RED acknowledged the issues on Twitter and said they’re working on fixing the issues as soon as possible and posted another update asking for players to continue providing feedback on the issues they’re encountering.

When the PC version may get another patch is uncertain, but again, the console version seems to be fine. Once you do dive in on PC, make sure to take on the new In the Eternal Fire’s Shadow quest so you can grab the Netflix armor for Geralt. It’s the closest he’ll look to Henry Cavill’s Witcher, which is some consolation for Cavill no longer filling Geralt’s boots in The Witcher’s next season.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF

Related
Polygon

Avatar: The Way of Water’s box office total is already making waves

The box-office returns for Avatar: The Way of Water have started to roll in and they signal a massive hit for James Cameron. The mega-blockbuster, which was released on Dec. 16 in the United States, made $17 million in previews on Thursday night, as well as around $69 million so far in global markets, including China. On Friday, Disney reported a cumulative gross of $53 million.
CNET

Xbox Series S Drops to New All Time Low, but Only for Verizon Customers

Of all of the next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series S has been the easiest to get ahold of. In fact, for Black Friday it even went on sale at various retailers and has remained available at a discount since then. We've found an even better deal at Verizon than we've seen before, but it's only for existing customers that have an account to sign in with. Once you're signed in, you can get the Xbox Series S for just $230 (save $70). That includes the console and a wireless controller.
thedigitalfix.com

DCEU fans have already fan-cast the perfect new Superman

Welp, it’s official we can’t have nice things, and our dreams of another Henry Cavill Superman movie are over. That’s right; there’ll be no Man of Steel 2, I’ll tell the children. Of course, as sad as this news is for DCEU fans who were hoping James Gunn’s tenure as DC Studios CEO would herald the return of the Synder-verse, it is also quite exciting.
GAMINGbible

Grab the first of 15 free games for Christmas right now

On the first day of Christmas Epic Games gave to me, Bloons TD 6 free on PC. Look, it beats a partridge in a pear tree. It’s almost Christmas, and as expected, the Epic Games Store is once again being very generous by giving away 15 free PC games (one per day) until the end of the month. The promotion kicked off yesterday with Bloons TD 6, which is free to download and keep right now.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The best games of 2022 in no particular order

With The Game Awards at an end, the year is drawing to a close, and while there’s plenty to look forward to in 2023 – including Starfield and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – for now, it’s time to take a look back at the best games of 2022. Despite a seemingly endless stream of delays, 2022 was packed with games, from big-budget spectacles like God of War: Ragnarok and Elden Ring, to surprise indie hits such as the adorable hero’s adventure Tunic and the retro-horror hit Signalis.
IndieWire

Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2023

It goes the same every year; the holidays are a time for joy and renewal, and the new year is a time to throw it all away, recover emotionally, and ignore real life until February (at least). We’re talking peak winter, existential angst — the kind of things you can’t face down without a warm blanket and a weekend TV marathon. The Netflix library gets lots of new film titles in January 2023, including the first five “Rocky” movies, “Top Gun,” and the triumphant return of “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.” Though the TV pickings are slimmer, it’s the perfect time...
People

Henry Cavill Announces 'Massive' New Project with Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso After Superman Exit

Henry Cavill and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are working on an adaptation of the Warhammer 40,000 game Henry Cavill has his sights set on a Warhammer 40,000 adaptation. The Man of Steel actor's announcement comes on the heel of news this week that he will not be returning to the Superman franchise, nor will he be returning to reprise his lead role in Netflix's The Witcher, as previously announced. Though details of the project are still unfolding, on Cavill's Instagram on Friday, he described what a lifelong dream this opportunity...
GAMINGbible

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 release date confirmed by Sony

PlayStation has officially confirmed when we can expect Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to hit PlayStation 5, and it's way sooner than we might have expected. The Spider-Man sequel, which will see Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up to fight Venom, was first announced back in September 2021. We haven't seen much of the game aside from a brief reveal trailer, but given the impending release window I'm guessing we can expect that to change very soon.
ComicBook

Steam Makes Game 100% Free for Limited Time

Steam users can currently download a game with a "Very Positive" rating for free via Fanatical. The only catch is that you need to subscribe to the latter's newsletter to redeem the offer. However, as Fanatical notes, you can unsubscribe from said newsletter after whenever you want. There are no other strings attached to the offer, but it's a limited-time deal. At the moment of writing this, it's only available for another four days. After this period it will revert to its normal price of $3.99.
ComicBook

Assassin's Creed Jade Leak Reveals First Gameplay

Assassin's Creed fans got their first look at a new experience in the series this week after Assassin's Creed Jade gameplay apparently leaked online. For those who may not recall, Assassin's Creed Jade (called "Codename Jade" by Ubisoft) was one of several games Ubisoft revealed months ago during its Assassin's Creed showcase. Jade is the mobile game Ubisoft has in the works, and while some may still wish that it wasn't a mobile game, others have expressed surprise following this leak at how much they liked what was seen in the leaked gameplay despite not being as fond of mobile titles.
ComicBook

Pokemon Fans Bid Farewell To Pikachu And Ash

The time has finally come for anime fans to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, with Pokemon Journeys bringing its season to an end and the anime's return looking to focus on two new trainers. With Ash achieving his dream of becoming the world champion, many fans believed that he would continue as the anime's star as the top of the food chain, but were staggered by the revelation that both the trainer and his trusty Pikachu were bidding the television series a fond farewell.
Rolling Stone

How to Watch ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Online: When Can You Stream James Cameron’s Sequel?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It’s time to return to Pandora. Moviegoers who watched the original Avatar movie when it premiered in theaters back in 2009 will finally get to see the follow-up to the highest-grossing movie in history this winter. James Cameron’s epic sequel, Avatar 2, or more officially called Avatar: The Way of Water, arrives in theaters on Dec. 16, and it’s the second and highly anticipated chapter in a multi-movie franchise. Buy 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Tickets at Fandango The...
Digital Trends

Hurry! This Xbox Series S deal at Walmart is incredible

The newest generation of consoles have been pretty tough to snag since they were launched over two years ago. Thankfully it’s gotten a bit easier to grab a new Xbox, especially if you opt for the Series S. Not only are we out of the darkness of no console availability, we’re so far into the light that we’re even getting discounts on them. Right now you can grab the new Xbox Series S for only $240 at Walmart, an incredible $59 off the usual price of $299. If you buy it now, it will even arrive before Christmas. Grab it before it sells out!
GAMINGbible

GTA 6: Rockstar's strange new teaser sends fans wild

Rockstar Games knows how badly we want GTA 6 news, and by God they're only too happy to mess with us. For those that haven't been keeping up with all the latest GTA 6 news, we... know the game is in development. That's pretty much it, as far as the official word goes. Okay, so there were those leaks just a few months ago that appeared to confirm the game's setting and female protagonist, but beyond that? Rockstar is keeping mum.
CNET

Nintendo Switch Online: Sega Genesis Library Adds 4 Classic Games

If you pick up the original model Nintendo Switch, the little Switch Lite or the fancy Switch OLED, you'll have heaps of stellar games to choose from. However, if you want online multiplayer gaming and access to a library of retro Nintendo 64, SNES, NES and Sega Genesis titles, you'll want to sign up for Nintendo's Switch Online subscription service and check out its Expansion Pack tier for some nostalgic joy.
disneyfoodblog.com

FULL LINEUP of Shows and Movies Coming to Disney+ in January 2023

Sure, we’ve done all our holiday shopping (okay, MOST of our holiday shopping), and we’ve seen all the pretty decorations at Disney World, and we’ve watched a ton of holiday movies on Disney+, but January is literally RIGHT around the corner, so we’ll need more stuff to watch. That’s why we’re happy to share the list of everything coming to Disney+ in January 2023!
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

