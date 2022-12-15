Read full article on original website
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant in Northern California has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the State
California is a state that is abundant with amazing food options. Depending on where you live, you probably already have your own personal favorite spot to order a juicy sandwich, but if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
sonomamag.com
Santa Rosa Food and Wine Shop Miracle Plum Closing after 4 Years
Miracle Plum was never just a gourmet pantry, wine shop and place to pick up adorable housewares in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square. It was owners Sallie Miller and Gwen Gunheim’s brick-and-mortar love letter to Sonoma County food and wine. But after four years of business struggles, the duo...
SFist
Michelin-Recognized Sonoma Spot Valley Expanding With Second Location Next Year
A charming natural wine bar and restaurant on Sonoma's town square is in expansion mode and will be taking over the space occupied by Delicious Dish about two and a half miles away. Valley Bar + Bottle Shop (487 First St. West) has been steadily gaining a local following in...
Napa Valley Winery V. Satui Is Planning for Construction
V. Sattui Winery is contracting ChandlerWorkshop Architects to construct two new commercial buildings in Saint Helena.
Zendaya and Tom Holland dined at East Bay restaurant Batch & Brine
What followed was a flurry of social media posts from excited fans.
sonomamag.com
Where to Taste Wine in Downtown Petaluma
The plazas in Healdsburg and Sonoma have long been buzzing with winery tasting rooms. But, until recently, downtown Petaluma was something of a wine desert. That’s starting to change as tasting rooms open across the West Side, offering locals and visitors the chance to sip and stroll their way around town. With a manageable number of venues to choose from, limited tourist traffic and cozy tasting spaces, downtown Petaluma is a fun, laid-back alternative to some of Sonoma County’s better-known wine tasting destinations.
East Bay shoppers find plenty of room at malls week before Christmas
CONCORD -- The last weekend before Christmas has traditionally been a busy time for last-minute gift buyers and Saturday was no exception. But the economy has changed and it looks like holiday shopping has changed along with it.It may not be quite fair to call it "last-minute" buying. With a week to go before Christmas, shoppers at Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord enjoyed a leisurely day of retail exploration. As he sat outside the stores, Chris A. was counting the minutes until he could go home."I don't want to say I'm an impatient person so I'll bite the bullet...
sonomamag.com
Single Thread Owners Ending Management of Little Saint in Healdsburg
After nearly three years of collaboration, Single Thread owners Kyle and Katina Connaughton’s Vertice Hospitality is ending its management of Healdsburg’s Little Saint. Vertice Hospitality and Little Saint, owned by Jeff and Laurie Ubben, seem to be parting amicably, though no specific reason for the change was given.
KRON4
4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend
(KRON) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here are 4 Fun Things going on in the Bay Area this weekend. 1. Free Hanukkah celebration — Oakland, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. 2. Santa’s Cable Car Ride — San Francisco, noon Sunday...
NBC Bay Area
Some Bay Area Restaurants Add Lettuce Surcharge Due to Rising Costs
The rising cost of lettuce is hitting Bay Area restaurants hard, forcing some to add a lettuce surcharge to help make up for the sky-high costs. "Lettuce has been impacted by a disease in the Salinas Valley that has progressively gotten worse over the last three years and has now infected over 1,000 different lettuce fields this year, causing a shortage on the market," said Norm Groot, executive director of the Monterey County Farm Bureau.
Former SF anchor Frank Somerville publicly opens up about arrest, KTVU exit
"I was just totally stuck."
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Makes the Switch from Nixle to Civic Ready for Alerts
Nixle alerts are now a thing of the past in Santa Rosa. The city is now fully using its new system, CivicReady, to alert the public about emergencies and arrests. Thursday was the final day the Nixle service was active. Santa Rosa started transitioning to CivicReady last month. All residents can sign up for the service online.
Rarest clouds in the world appear over the San Francisco Bay Area
Noctilucent clouds - the rarest clouds in the world - glowed like shimmering cobwebs in the sky over the San Francisco Bay Area early Friday morning.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa cannabis dispensary burglarized overnight
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A cannabis dispensary in Santa Rosa was burglarized early Thursday, police said. The dispensary, located in the 3100 block of Coffee Lane, was hit by thieves around 3:40 a.m. Authorities said four separate vehicles arrived at the business, and between eight and 10 men exited the...
mendofever.com
The Elder Magnolias of Ukiah’s Courthouse—A Living Link to the Town’s Beginnings
In the heart of Ukiah’s downtown stands the Mendocino County Superior Courthouse at the intersection of State Street and West Perkins Street. The courthouse’s broad concrete entrance faces east towards the Mayacama Mountains. A passerby could easily miss the entrance due to two large trees, tall and broad, that dominate the face of the building. The limbs reach wide and the leaves are dense creating a grove of shade at the threshold of the local criminal justice system.
mendofever.com
Male Asleep At Computer, Female Opening Mailboxes And Pulling Her Pants Down – Ukiah Police Logs 12.17.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Petaluma collision kills pedestrian Saturday morning
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the area of South McDowell Boulevard and Baywood Drive at approximately 5:51 a.m., where a solo vehicle collided with a pedestrian. According to the police, the car hit the pedestrian, who appeared to have […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in California
By almost any metric, California is big. That is to say; it’s huge, it has a gigantic population, and parts of it are incredibly densely populated. California is the third largest state in the country, behind only Alaska and Texas. And, with nearly 40 million residents, it has the highest population of any U.S. state. Originally inhabited for thousands of years by Native American peoples, California was first admitted to the United States in 1850. Stretching for hundreds of miles from north to south along the Pacific Ocean, California is home to a diverse climate and ecology. But, what about the coldest place in California?
NBC Bay Area
Water Main Break Floods Houses in San Francisco's Glen Park Neighborhood
Several San Francisco homeowners are cleaning up a big mess after a water main broke, flooding homes and backyards. The incident happened Saturday morning on Laidley Street, in the city's Glen Park neighborhood. Officials said that an 8-inch water main broke, flooding most of the backyards on the street. By...
sfstandard.com
What’s Going On With Air Quality in San Francisco?
It’s not your imagination. It’s a bit hazy out there and tomorrow will be worse. Some residents have been burning wood to stay warm during these cold days and nights. That increase in particulate matter (a.k.a. “soot”) combined with the high pressure sitting over the region makes for poor air quality.
