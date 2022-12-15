ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sonomamag.com

Santa Rosa Food and Wine Shop Miracle Plum Closing after 4 Years

Miracle Plum was never just a gourmet pantry, wine shop and place to pick up adorable housewares in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square. It was owners Sallie Miller and Gwen Gunheim’s brick-and-mortar love letter to Sonoma County food and wine. But after four years of business struggles, the duo...
SANTA ROSA, CA
sonomamag.com

Where to Taste Wine in Downtown Petaluma

The plazas in Healdsburg and Sonoma have long been buzzing with winery tasting rooms. But, until recently, downtown Petaluma was something of a wine desert. That’s starting to change as tasting rooms open across the West Side, offering locals and visitors the chance to sip and stroll their way around town. With a manageable number of venues to choose from, limited tourist traffic and cozy tasting spaces, downtown Petaluma is a fun, laid-back alternative to some of Sonoma County’s better-known wine tasting destinations.
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

East Bay shoppers find plenty of room at malls week before Christmas

CONCORD -- The last weekend before Christmas has traditionally been a busy time for last-minute gift buyers and Saturday was no exception. But the economy has changed and it looks like holiday shopping has changed along with it.It may not be quite fair to call it "last-minute" buying. With a week to go before Christmas, shoppers at Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord enjoyed a leisurely day of retail exploration. As he sat outside the stores, Chris A. was counting the minutes until he could go home."I don't want to say I'm an impatient person so I'll bite the bullet...
CONCORD, CA
sonomamag.com

Single Thread Owners Ending Management of Little Saint in Healdsburg

After nearly three years of collaboration, Single Thread owners Kyle and Katina Connaughton’s Vertice Hospitality is ending its management of Healdsburg’s Little Saint. Vertice Hospitality and Little Saint, owned by Jeff and Laurie Ubben, seem to be parting amicably, though no specific reason for the change was given.
HEALDSBURG, CA
KRON4

4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend

(KRON) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here are 4 Fun Things going on in the Bay Area this weekend. 1. Free Hanukkah celebration — Oakland, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. 2. Santa’s Cable Car Ride — San Francisco, noon Sunday...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Some Bay Area Restaurants Add Lettuce Surcharge Due to Rising Costs

The rising cost of lettuce is hitting Bay Area restaurants hard, forcing some to add a lettuce surcharge to help make up for the sky-high costs. "Lettuce has been impacted by a disease in the Salinas Valley that has progressively gotten worse over the last three years and has now infected over 1,000 different lettuce fields this year, causing a shortage on the market," said Norm Groot, executive director of the Monterey County Farm Bureau.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Makes the Switch from Nixle to Civic Ready for Alerts

Nixle alerts are now a thing of the past in Santa Rosa. The city is now fully using its new system, CivicReady, to alert the public about emergencies and arrests. Thursday was the final day the Nixle service was active. Santa Rosa started transitioning to CivicReady last month. All residents can sign up for the service online.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa cannabis dispensary burglarized overnight

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A cannabis dispensary in Santa Rosa was burglarized early Thursday, police said. The dispensary, located in the 3100 block of Coffee Lane, was hit by thieves around 3:40 a.m. Authorities said four separate vehicles arrived at the business, and between eight and 10 men exited the...
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

The Elder Magnolias of Ukiah’s Courthouse—A Living Link to the Town’s Beginnings

In the heart of Ukiah’s downtown stands the Mendocino County Superior Courthouse at the intersection of State Street and West Perkins Street. The courthouse’s broad concrete entrance faces east towards the Mayacama Mountains. A passerby could easily miss the entrance due to two large trees, tall and broad, that dominate the face of the building. The limbs reach wide and the leaves are dense creating a grove of shade at the threshold of the local criminal justice system.
UKIAH, CA
KRON4 News

Petaluma collision kills pedestrian Saturday morning

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the area of South McDowell Boulevard and Baywood Drive at approximately 5:51 a.m., where a solo vehicle collided with a pedestrian. According to the police, the car hit the pedestrian, who appeared to have […]
PETALUMA, CA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in California

By almost any metric, California is big. That is to say; it’s huge, it has a gigantic population, and parts of it are incredibly densely populated. California is the third largest state in the country, behind only Alaska and Texas. And, with nearly 40 million residents, it has the highest population of any U.S. state. Originally inhabited for thousands of years by Native American peoples, California was first admitted to the United States in 1850. Stretching for hundreds of miles from north to south along the Pacific Ocean, California is home to a diverse climate and ecology. But, what about the coldest place in California?
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

What’s Going On With Air Quality in San Francisco?

It’s not your imagination. It’s a bit hazy out there and tomorrow will be worse. Some residents have been burning wood to stay warm during these cold days and nights. That increase in particulate matter (a.k.a. “soot”) combined with the high pressure sitting over the region makes for poor air quality.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

