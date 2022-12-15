Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Man Arrested, Charged With Drug Sales After Los Gatos Students Overdose
A San Jose drug dealer has been arrested and charged after a group of Los Gatos High School students overdosed on fentanyl-laced pills that they purchased from him, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office. Simon Armendariz, 23, was charged with felony drug sales to minors, the district...
NBC Bay Area
Man Shot, Killed While Trying to Prevent Vallejo Waitress From Getting Robbed
Scotty’s Restaurant in Vallejo is raising money for the family of a man who was shot and killed while trying to prevent a waitress from getting robbed. “Just a thank you to anyone and everyone who knew him and is reaching out to me, I want to thank them so much,” said Sandra Sundin, trying her best to process the loss of her husband Bob Sundin.
NBC Bay Area
Woman Barricaded in MLK Library Bathroom at San Jose State Surrenders
A woman barricaded inside a bathroom at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library on the San Jose State University campus surrendered Wednesday afternoon. The woman, who had a replica gun on her, tried to escape into the ceiling, but she eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. No injuries were...
NBC Bay Area
Saratoga Man Accused of Posing as Doctor on Dating App, Injecting Woman With Fat Reducer
A Saratoga man is accused of posing as a doctor to inject a woman with what she thought was Botox. Prosecutors said Brody Amir Moazzeni used an alias and a dating app to advertise his services and they believe there may be more victims. Moazzeni was recently arraigned on the criminal charge.
NBC Bay Area
Pinole Police Latest Agency Attempting to Remove Officer Suicide Stigma
A first-of-its-kind effort is underway to draw attention to a problem police agencies have traditionally swept under the rug -- police officer suicides are on the rise. But the Pinole Police Department is hoping its latest effort will both honor the lives lost, and highlight the need to start talking about the problem.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Shelter-in-Place Order Lifted
Downed "high-voltage" power lines prompted a shelter-in-place order in San Francisco Wednesday. The order was in place for those on Hearst Avenue between Baden Street and Circular Avenue, but was lifted around 5:20 p.m., firefighters said. No injuries were reported.
NBC Bay Area
SF Neighborhood Wants Help From City to Deal With Growing Health, Safety Threats
A San Francisco neighborhood knows what it wants for Christmas: help from the city to deal with growing health and safety threats. Leaders of the Fillmore District -- the heart of the City’s African American community -- called in city brass Monday to demand action. “We want action and...
NBC Bay Area
Recounts Underway for Richmond, Antioch City Council Races
Votes were being tallied for a second time on Thursday in two tight city council races in Contra Costa County. One of the races was a tie that was broken by drawing a name from a bag. The other was decided by just three votes. Teams of election workers have been counting thousands of ballots by hand with candidates, lawyers and observers looking on.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Lottery Players Combine for $8 Million in Scratchers Winnings
Three lucky lottery players in the Bay Area recently won huge jackpots totaling a collective $8 million on Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery. In Fremont, William McGee won a whopping $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings Scratchers ticket he bought at Super Station Car Wash on South Grimmer Boulevard.
NBC Bay Area
Want to Live on a Private Island in the Bay? Richmond Lighthouse Looks for Keepers
On the surface, it may sound like a dream job. A charming bed and breakfast on a private island in the Bay is now looking for a pair of people to run the operation. The pair will have room and board, access to a boat, and split a six figure salary.
NBC Bay Area
Emergency Responders Urge People to Not Call 911 Unless It's Critical
Emergency responders say this tridemic is straining the entire emergency response system with respiratory illnesses flooding dispatch centers and impacting ambulance response times. “We’re receiving hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of calls every day and were transporting as a result of those calls, were transporting somewhere on the order of...
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Businesses Jolted by 3.1 Magnitude Quake
A 3.1 magnitude earthquake rattled the nerves of people in the East Bay Wednesday morning. It didn't cause much damage, but it did provide a jolt for residents and businesses in the area. Employees at Sabino's Coffee said it sounded and felt like a truck drove off the freeway. Other...
NBC Bay Area
Contra Costa County Fire District to Open New Station, Provide Service to Pinole
A contract between the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and the city of Pinole for the district to provide fire and emergency services in the city will take hold starting March 1, 2023. The Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) approved the contract unanimously in November. The county Board of...
NBC Bay Area
Fog Advisory Issued for East Bay, Sacramento Valley
Drivers headed east out of the Bay Area are being advised to drive with caution as a dense fog warning was issued by the National Weather Service. Visibility will be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less towards the eastern areas of Contra Costa and Alameda Counties, especially east of the Altamont Pass.
NBC Bay Area
3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes East Bay
A preliminary 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday morning in the East Bay, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 8:34 a.m. and was centered about 1.2 miles northeast of San Leandro, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Details...
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Union City
A preliminary 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Union City Wednesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 6:22 p.m. and was centered 1.5 miles north of Union City, 4.7 miles southeast of Hayward and 5.1 miles north-northwest of Fremont, the USGS said. No other information...
NBC Bay Area
Sam Liccardo Reflects on Time as San Jose Mayor
Sam Liccardo is about to wrap up his second and final term as San Jose mayor. The mayor spent part of his final week championing one of his prized accomplishments -- a 100% affordable housing project on the grounds of the Cathedral of Faith. Some of the homes on the property are now being used to shelter the recently unhoused.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Fine Dining Chef Now Feeding Thousands of Seniors
Chef Richard Crocker wrestled a giant bag of polenta onto the ledge of a machine, pouring it into the great stainless steel beast as it roared to life. Just a couple years ago, this kind of mass quantity cooking would be unthinkable to Crocker, who spent 30 years in the kitchen of San Francisco's swanky Boulevard Restaurant. But in the kitchen of Meals on Wheels, leveling up is par for the course.
NBC Bay Area
State Grant Will Fund Facilities for Youth Psychiatric Care in SF
San Francisco has been awarded a $33.7 million grant to build new psychiatric facilities for young people, according to a statement from Mayor London Breed. The funding will be used to build new inpatient and outpatient facilities at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. The inpatient unit will have 12 beds,...
NBC Bay Area
Three Kings Day at Children's Discovery Museum
Join the Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose on Saturday, Jan. 7 for festive fun with the three kings and more at the 25th annual celebration of Three Kings Day. Make and decorate a crown, enjoy lively and traditional Mariachi youth performers and folklórico dance, delight in gifts of chocolate coins handed out by the kings, and learn how to make real tortillas. Plus, share your talents during the Open Mic sessions.
