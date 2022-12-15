Read full article on original website
Avatar 2 Fans Are Already Claiming The Sequel Has The Oscar For Best Visual Effects On Lock
Some might say that James Cameron possesses the golden touch — literally. For over 30 years, almost anytime the Canadian director has touched a movie, it has resulted in a golden statuette for the film's visual effects. Beginning with "Aliens" and continuing on to "Titanic," all but one of Cameron's films won the Academy Award for best visual effects, with "True Lies," which was nominated for the award, being the only outlier (his pre-"Aliens" films, "Piranha II: The Spawning" and "The Terminator," also missed out on the award).
The First Trailer For Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Goes Over With A Bang
Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" looks set to be one of the most exciting releases of 2023. For a start, it's a new movie from the maestro behind "The Dark Knight Trilogy," "Interstellar," and "Dunkirk," so it was always going to be highly anticipated. However, the new trailer for the upcoming biopic is, as the cool kids used to say, the bomb.
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Sam Worthington Offers His Own Take On The Unsettling Underwater Training
Audiences are ready for another Pandora adventure, and director James Cameron is more than happy to oblige. The filmmaker will be debuting the long-awaited sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," 13 years after the original became an instant box-office success. Its story sees Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) building a family as they respect Na'vi traditions; dangers from the past threaten their way of life as the couple fight side-by-side with new allies.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Fans Foresee A Budding Romance Between Spider And Kiri
"Avatar: The Way of Water" introduces a new crop of characters to the ever-expanding world of Pandora. While much of the film does focus on the returning Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) from 2009's "Avatar," the majority of the James Cameron-directed sci-fi fantasy epic follows Sully's children and their new found friends from the ocean-dwelling Metkayina tribe. But, as interesting as it is to see how Sully's biological family — consisting of Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), and Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss) — adapt to their new home, possibly the most intriguing of these new additions are not genetically linked to Sully's family whatsoever.
Virgin River Star Lauren Hammersley's Favorite Scene To Film Was In The Season 4 Finale
Based on the book series of the same name by author Robyn Carr, "Virgin River" is a series that's jam-packed with soapy drama and titillating romance. First and foremost, the series is about the love story between Melinda "Mel" Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). As with any good romance, many obstacles have kept the couple from being happy. Despite having similar life goals and an obvious chemistry that's impossible to ignore, their romance has been a challenge from the beginning. When Mel first arrived in town, she was still mourning the death of her husband, a factor that made her cautious about jumping into a new relationship. However, Jack's former flame, Charmaine, has proved to be an even bigger issue.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Proves James Cameron Is Still Processing The Abyss
James Cameron's latest sure-to-be-massive-hit blockbuster, "Avatar: The Way of Water," is another remarkable achievement that will change the landscape of special effects for years to come. At the heart of it all, though, is a spirited adventure that celebrates the power of family while tapping into our collective climate anxieties.
How The In The Dark Series Finale Left So Many Fans Spiraling
This article contains spoilers for "In The Dark" Season 4. As part of the mass cancellations of The CW shows in 2022, fans had to say goodbye to the complicated characters of "In The Dark" and, most sadly, Murphy Mason (Perry Mattfeld)'s service dog Pretzel. The four seasons of the show followed Murphy's wild story as a drunken drifter who is also blind. Once the teenage boy she becomes friends with is the victim of an unsolved murder, Murphy makes it her mission to avenge his death. Any viewer knows this takes Murphy and her friends/co-workers Jess (Brooke Markham) and Felix (Morgan Krantz) on a dangerous journey of crime in the name of justice that lasts for more than four seasons.
We Apparently Could Have Gotten The Live-Action Feature Debut Of Brainiac In Man Of Steel 2
Henry Cavill's tenure as Superman saw numerous iconic villains enter the fold and hit the big screen in a major way. From General Zod (Michael Shannon) to Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) and even Doomsday, the DC Extended Universe never shied away from having the Man of Tomorrow face off against some of his most legendary bad guys. Of course, now that the DCU is looking to take Superman in a new direction, it's worth wondering what other villains Cavill's Superman could have taken on if he had stayed in the role a bit longer.
The Ending Of Dragon Age: Absolution Explained
"Dragon Age: Absolution" has had fans on the edge of their seats, and the season finale arguably left us with as many questions as it did answers. The show follows a gang of mercenaries on a quest to retrieve the stolen Circulum Infinitus, and the possibilities of power, strength and forbidden magic are put to the test. "Dragon Age: Absolution" follows the success of the video game franchise (via IGN), each detailing a different facet of the same fantasy world. Some characters have crossed over from game to screen, and the season finale only sets them up for further drama.
Avatar 2: Sully's Plan To Protect His Family Betrays His Original Movie Arc
When we were first introduced to Pandora and all the eclectic and out-there creatures it homed, the one certainty was that Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) was the man with a plan in a new body. Fully aware of how outgunned the people he had become a part of were, he took on the brave task of proving his worth by snagging an enormous bird and amping up the tribe to face off against the enemy when war was on the horizon.
Why Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Hopes To Channel Daniel Radcliffe's Career
"Stranger Things" has been a viewer sensation throughout its first four seasons on Netflix. Season 4 accrued a massive 1.4 billion viewing hours during its first 28 days of release (per Variety), proving once again that it's easily one of the most popular English-language shows on the streaming service — or anywhere. There are arguably many reasons for its consistently high levels of viewership, such as the 1980s setting and the nostalgia factor that goes along with it. Or perhaps it's the diverse and relatable cast of characters, especially the young friend group that "Stranger Things" mostly centers around.
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Runtime Was One Of James Cameron's Biggest Battles For 'About A Year'
Filmmaker James Cameron is known to the moviegoing public for many things. He's the creator of the "Terminator" franchise, the man who turned "Alien" into "Aliens" and introduced the world to a newer, tougher version of Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), and the filmmaker who gave us another iconic action heroine in the form of Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) in the blockbuster sequel "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." He created unexpected pop culture magic again later in the '90s with "Titanic," practically becoming the King of the World in the process. Then, in 2009, he ushered in a new era of 3D movies and CGI effects with "Avatar," a franchise that is now going back to theaters with "Avatar: The Way of Water" (although, given all the developments in the "Avatar" canon between then and now, the franchise has been far from dormant in that intervening time). Given all that, not to mention Cameron's myriad other cinematic accomplishments, there is one thing that he is definitely NOT known for, and that's making movies with short runtimes.
The Avatar Faithful Are Split On The Way Of Water's Use Of High Frame Rate Scenes
Meeting the high expectations for the visuals for "Avatar: The Way of Water" was always going to be a tall task. Following James Cameron's groundbreaking 2009 film, the sequel had to not only continue and build off of the grand world of Pandor created by Cameron in the first "Avatar," but it also had up the ante of its visual effects. The first film was already considered a major game changer, but a lot of time has passed since the first release, and viewers expected Cameron to use new technology to break ground yet again.
Stanley Kubrick's Estate Responds To The Barbie Trailer's 2001: A Space Odyssey Nod
For quite some time now, director Greta Gerwig and her team have been hard at work on one of the most buzz-worthy films of recent memory: "Barbie." The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-led flick does indeed adapt the iconic doll for the big screen in a story that has been kept tightly under wraps. Aside from a handful of stills and sneaky on-set photographs, little has reached the public about this production. That finally changed on December 15, 2022, when the inaugural trailer was unveiled to the world at long last. Suffice to say, it wasn't what anyone expected.
Why Is There So Much English As Opposed To Na'vi In Avatar: The Way Of Water?
One of the things that made the original "Avatar" so impressive was the lengths James Cameron went to construct an entirely new world and culture. The Na'vi, the indigenous tribe of the moon Pandora, not only have all the markers of a complex society but there are notable elements of it that have been built out with impressive consistency.
Where You've Seen The Cast Of 1923 Before
The world of Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western "Yellowstone" revolves around the family legacy of the Duttons and the drama surrounding their Montana ranch. Handed down through six generations, after its founding Duttons faced the dangers of the American frontier to travel in search of a new home, the present-day Yellowstone is the nation's largest contiguous ranch in a drama that finds the Dutton descendants embroiled in politics, conflicts with the neighboring Broken Rock Indian Reservation, and challenges to their land rights in the face of progress.
Ash's Japanese Voice Actor Hints That The Character Might Not Be Done With Pokémon Just Yet
Rica Matsumoto has been part of the "Pokémon" universe for so long that her name is pretty much synonymous with the lead character, Ash Ketchum, also known as Satoshi. While Sarah Natochenny voices the English version of the character, Matsumoto has long voiced the Japanese iteration. In an interview with CoroCoro Online, she talked about how she's come to recognize the importance of the role she's inhabited for 25 years. At one point, she recorded a message for a child that was sick in the hospital, and recalled, "At that time I both felt so thankful to be able to have a job where I get to do things like this and, at the same time, felt that I have this incredible responsibility."
Tom Cruise Thanks Top Gun Fans While In Free Fall
It's no secret that "Top Gun: Maverick" has had an absolutely massive year at the box office. In fact, it is on track to close out 2022 as the highest-grossing movie of the year, domestically and worldwide (via Box Office Mojo). Whether it can hold on against "Avatar: The Way of Water" as the definitive winner of the year remains to be seen, but the fact of the matter is that "Maverick" has earned its place as a bona fide blockbuster by breathing new life into Cruise's beloved action classic from 1986.
Avatar 2's Smaller Scale Battle Has Fans Gearing Up For An All-Out War In The Sequels
This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." After 13 years of anticipation, James Cameron has finally debuted "The Way of Water," the long-awaited sequel to "Avatar," the highest-grossing film of all time (via The Numbers). Will the sequel live up the financial expectations set up by the first? For now, it remains to be seen, as the film's domestic gross rests at $134 million, behind industry expectations, per The Hollywood Reporter. The sci-fi spectacle has a long way to go before it turns a profit as Deadline estimates "The Way of Water" has a price tag of $460 million, making it the most expensive movie of all time.
