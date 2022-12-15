Filmmaker James Cameron is known to the moviegoing public for many things. He's the creator of the "Terminator" franchise, the man who turned "Alien" into "Aliens" and introduced the world to a newer, tougher version of Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), and the filmmaker who gave us another iconic action heroine in the form of Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) in the blockbuster sequel "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." He created unexpected pop culture magic again later in the '90s with "Titanic," practically becoming the King of the World in the process. Then, in 2009, he ushered in a new era of 3D movies and CGI effects with "Avatar," a franchise that is now going back to theaters with "Avatar: The Way of Water" (although, given all the developments in the "Avatar" canon between then and now, the franchise has been far from dormant in that intervening time). Given all that, not to mention Cameron's myriad other cinematic accomplishments, there is one thing that he is definitely NOT known for, and that's making movies with short runtimes.

1 DAY AGO