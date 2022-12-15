ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada governor requests board commute death sentences to life in prison

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08z0Ur_0jjycqhN00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak requested the state’s Board of Pardons discuss whether to commute all death sentences during a meeting next week, his communications director told 8 News Now on Thursday.

The board comprises Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford and the state’s seven state supreme court justices. It meets several times a year to discuss commuting the sentences of state prisoners who apply.

“On Wednesday, the governor requested an item be added to next week’s Board of Pardons commissioners meeting,” Sisolak’s communication director Meghin Delaney said. “The item would commute all sentences of death for offenders convicted and sentenced to death in Nevada to a sentence of life without the possibility of parole. The governor believes this is a worthy item for the Commissioners to consider and will be voting in favor of the measure.”

While Nevada has the death penalty, a person has not been put to death since 2006. The Ely State Prison is the only state facility with a death row.

In April 2021, the Nevada Assembly voted Tuesday to abolish the death penalty and commute the sentences to life in prison without the possibility of parole. At that time, Sisolak signaled he would not support the proposal, effectively killing it.

“The governor has always said that capital punishment should be sought and used less often, and he believes this is an appropriate and necessary step forward in the ongoing conversation and discussion around capital punishment,” Delaney said Thursday.

Nevada has put a dozen inmates to death since 1976, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. About 60 inmates currently sit on death row. Currently, law allows a person convicted of first-degree murder to be sentenced to death.

Senate President Nicole Cannizzaro, a Democrat, works as a prosecutor at the Clark County District Attorney’s Office. She did not support the measure last session.

With Republican Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo taking office in January with Democrats in control of the Legislature, with a supermajority in the Assembly, it is unlikely a repeal of the death penalty could become law this session.

Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commuted all of her state’s death sentences this week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 12

Judee Udkoff Guay
7d ago

Thank goodness we have a leader now that won't give criminals special treatment. Goodbye sisolak... good Riddens!

Reply(3)
6
Related
WWEEK

The Governor Pardons Larry Muzzy, One of the First Teenagers Incarcerated Under Measure 11

Among the approximately 45,000 pardons Gov. Kate Brown has issued in the past month, one is of particular significance to WW readers. Brown has pardoned Larry Muzzy, the subject of a WW profile two years ago (“Larry Muzzy’s History,” Nov. 11, 2020). Muzzy, now 42 and living in Charleston, S.C., was one of the first teenagers in Oregon incarcerated under Measure 11 when he was convicted of first-degree robbery in 1997 at age 17.
OREGON STATE
news3lv.com

Clark County DA petitions to block possible death sentence commutations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County District Attorney's office has filed an emergency petition to block the possible commutation of all death sentences in Nevada. A petition for a writ of prohibition was submitted to the Nevada Supreme Court on Monday to prevent the State Board of Pardons Commissioners from deliberating on an agenda item at their meeting Tuesday.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply

Large-scale farming is now restricted in part of western Arizona in a bid to protect dwindling groundwater supplies. The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week designated the Hualapai Valley near Kingman as an irrigation non-expansion area. That means anyone who hasn't farmed more than 2 acres of land there during the past five years can't. It's the first such designation in Arizona in four decades — highlighting a struggle across the U.S. West for reliable water supplies and growing tensions between agriculture, municipal and residential use. Elected officials supported the designation. Farmers did not.
KINGMAN, AZ
kjzz.com

Utah man who bilked victims out of millions gets to leave federal prison early

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four days before Christmas, Curtis DeYoung, who was given a ten-year prison term for defrauding thousands of clients who trusted him with their retirement savings totaling more than $25 million, will be released early from a federal prison and sent back to Utah to complete the remainder of his sentence there.
DRAPER, UT
Courthouse News Service

Eastern Oregon group readies bid to secede to Idaho

PORTLAND, Ore. (CN) — For the last month, nonprofit Citizens for Greater Idaho — on a mission to make Oregon's eastern counties part of Idaho — has been working diligently to gather support in preparation for Oregon’s upcoming legislative session in January. Formerly known as Move...
OREGON STATE
Roger Marsh

Nevada witness says orange lights moved in formation

Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and photographing three, orange-colored, orbs moving in unison as they crossed the sky at about 8:48 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

New security measures coming to unemployment claimant portals, DETR says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Unemployment claimants will see some updates in the next week to security measures in their unemployment insurance portals to keep their accounts safe, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. Active or new claimants will be required to log into their existing ID.me accounts to complete a new […]
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

'Somebody just needs to do something and we're just really asking for help, anyone,' Residents dealing with homeless problem in Sunrise Manor

After contacting police, the HOA, and the property owner, neighbors in Sunrise Manor said they are still having trouble dealing with the homeless surrounding the development. ‘Somebody just needs to do something and we’re just …. After contacting police, the HOA, and the property owner, neighbors in Sunrise Manor...
SUNRISE MANOR, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy