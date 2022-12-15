Read full article on original website
Troopers: Alcohol, speed were factors in deadly I-64 party bus crash
Police have released the names of the two men and one woman killed following a crash that involved a party bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia.
The Wright brothers made North Carolina 'First in Flight' 119 years ago
First in Flight. North Carolina made its way into the history books 119 years ago.
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 North Carolina counties with the lowest cost of living
SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living.
WAVY News 10
State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors in York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to a crash that killed three people and injured both drivers and the others on a bus Friday in York County. State police have also formally identified the three people killed. Family members had...
Victims of fatal York County bus crash identified
Police say none of the passengers of the bus were wearing seatbelts, and that speed and alcohol are both believed to be contributing factors. Virginia State Police and the National Transportation Safety Board are both investigating this incident.
WAVY News 10
1 shot in Chesapeake with life-threatening injuries
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting in Chesapeake on Saturday evening, police say. The call for the shooting came in around 7:28 p.m., and Portsmouth officials say the shooting began in the 4700 block of Portsmouth Boulevard and the incident ended on Greenland Drive in Portsmouth.
WAVY News 10
Announcement: Aesia Toliver is new WAVY morning anchor
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) December 16, 2022 – A familiar face on WAVY News 10 will now be a. permanent fixture on the longest running local morning news program in Hampton. WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 is pleased to announce that Aesia Toliver will be the new morning anchor weekdays on WAVY News 10 Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
olhscurrent.org
Magnet Geology kicks up sand in North Carolina
Ocean Lakes Magnet Geology traveled to North Carolina’s coastline for a field trip to learn about wave erosion in coastal areas and ways to prevent it. They met at South Nags Head Beach, formerly East Seagal Street, which eroded from a street into a beach. They met with professors...
obxtoday.com
Currituck Chamber of Commerce holds Coastal Economic Summit
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce hosted a panel discussion on Local Transportation Infrastructure and Offshore Wind. The Chamber’s keynote speaker North Carolina Secretary of Transportation, J. Eric Boyette discussed updates to Mid-Currituck Bridge, potential Ride-sharing programs to assist businesses with employee transportation needs, 2024-2033 STIP Development, that identifies the construction funding and schedule for projects over a 10-year period. John Harris of Kitty Hawk Kites expressed concern about transportation and housing affecting local workforce development. According to Mr. Boyette, there is a pilot ride-sharing program in Wilson, NC that could possibly be investigated for our area.
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift shop can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
‘Operation Scrooge’ nets 16 arrests
A months-long undercover operation into the sale of illegal drugs in Hertford County ended last week when arrest warrants were obtained for 19 individuals. Engaging in what they named “Operation Scrooge,” the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office and the Ahoskie Police Department were able to serve those warrants on 16 individuals on Dec. 8.
Augusta Free Press
Leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, hardscaping setting up HQ in Virginia
M S International will invest $61.6 million to establish its East Coast distribution facility in the City of Suffolk, a project that will create 80 new jobs in Virginia. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Orange, Calif., MSI maintains over 40 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, S.C., and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Ga.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Page Arthur W from Sitz Brenda B/013843001—Lot 215 Sec 4 Hatt Colony/$170,000/Vacant Residential. Sunda Christopher L from Barto Richard/014822265—Bld Site 37 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 22/$75,000/Vacant Residential. Colington. Carr Clifton M Jr from Second Wind Builders/019023000—Lot 102 Sec B Col Harbour/$369,900/Improved Residential. Tomlinson Jonathan W from Colington Pointe...
Portsmouth Christmas parade scheduled for Saturday has been canceled by police
The police department sent out a tweet regarding the Miracle on High St. Christmas Parade that’s been advertised online.
Virginia Beach woman loses $24k in bail bond phone call scheme
Police are warning about a new phone scam making its rounds in Hampton Roads. News 3 caught up with one Virginia Beach woman who fell victim, losing $24,000.
7 children, 2 adults injured in crash involving school bus in Virginia Beach
Police report that seven children and two adults have sustained injuries. They are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
WAVY News 10
Former Norfolk police chief turned down for other jobs
Former Norfolk police chief turned down for other …. Officials raise concerns after 10 of 21 VB Mass Shooting …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Chesapeake small business unknowingly sends $900k …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Local Guinness World Record holder delivers LEGO …. WAVY News 10's...
WTKR
Carnival cruise line to offer year-round sailings in Norfolk starting in 2025
NORFOLK, Va. — Carnival Cruise Line has announced it will launch year-round sailings from Norfolk beginning February 18, 2025. The world's largest cruise line announced last month that they were expanding their service to Norfolk. Starting in May of 2023, Carnival's Magic will sail to and from Norfolk from May through October. Last year, it was only the two months of May and October. In 2025, it will provide year-round service in Norfolk.
25-year-old former Navy sailor sentenced to 12 years in connection to 2021 deadly DUI crash
According to police, 25-year-old Alexis Whitehead was sentenced to 12 years in prison for manslaughter, causing the death of another by racing, DUI causing significant and permanent injury, and DUI.
Albemarle District Jail Officer arrested on drug charges in Elizabeth City
According to a press release, an investigation revealed that ADJ Officer Jeffrey Haughton II was involved in a drug distribution conspiracy at the jail and was using his position to sneak contraband and controlled substances inside the jail.
