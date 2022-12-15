ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

WAVY News 10

1 shot in Chesapeake with life-threatening injuries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting in Chesapeake on Saturday evening, police say. The call for the shooting came in around 7:28 p.m., and Portsmouth officials say the shooting began in the 4700 block of Portsmouth Boulevard and the incident ended on Greenland Drive in Portsmouth.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Announcement: Aesia Toliver is new WAVY morning anchor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) December 16, 2022 – A familiar face on WAVY News 10 will now be a. permanent fixture on the longest running local morning news program in Hampton. WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 is pleased to announce that Aesia Toliver will be the new morning anchor weekdays on WAVY News 10 Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
olhscurrent.org

Magnet Geology kicks up sand in North Carolina

Ocean Lakes Magnet Geology traveled to North Carolina’s coastline for a field trip to learn about wave erosion in coastal areas and ways to prevent it. They met at South Nags Head Beach, formerly East Seagal Street, which eroded from a street into a beach. They met with professors...
NAGS HEAD, NC
obxtoday.com

Currituck Chamber of Commerce holds Coastal Economic Summit

The Currituck Chamber of Commerce hosted a panel discussion on Local Transportation Infrastructure and Offshore Wind. The Chamber’s keynote speaker North Carolina Secretary of Transportation, J. Eric Boyette discussed updates to Mid-Currituck Bridge, potential Ride-sharing programs to assist businesses with employee transportation needs, 2024-2033 STIP Development, that identifies the construction funding and schedule for projects over a 10-year period. John Harris of Kitty Hawk Kites expressed concern about transportation and housing affecting local workforce development. According to Mr. Boyette, there is a pilot ride-sharing program in Wilson, NC that could possibly be investigated for our area.
CURRITUCK, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

‘Operation Scrooge’ nets 16 arrests

A months-long undercover operation into the sale of illegal drugs in Hertford County ended last week when arrest warrants were obtained for 19 individuals. Engaging in what they named “Operation Scrooge,” the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office and the Ahoskie Police Department were able to serve those warrants on 16 individuals on Dec. 8.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
Augusta Free Press

Leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, hardscaping setting up HQ in Virginia

M S International will invest $61.6 million to establish its East Coast distribution facility in the City of Suffolk, a project that will create 80 new jobs in Virginia. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Orange, Calif., MSI maintains over 40 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, S.C., and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Ga.
SUFFOLK, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Land Transfers

Page Arthur W from Sitz Brenda B/013843001—Lot 215 Sec 4 Hatt Colony/$170,000/Vacant Residential. Sunda Christopher L from Barto Richard/014822265—Bld Site 37 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 22/$75,000/Vacant Residential. Colington. Carr Clifton M Jr from Second Wind Builders/019023000—Lot 102 Sec B Col Harbour/$369,900/Improved Residential. Tomlinson Jonathan W from Colington Pointe...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Former Norfolk police chief turned down for other jobs

Former Norfolk police chief turned down for other …. Officials raise concerns after 10 of 21 VB Mass Shooting …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Chesapeake small business unknowingly sends $900k …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Local Guinness World Record holder delivers LEGO …. WAVY News 10's...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Carnival cruise line to offer year-round sailings in Norfolk starting in 2025

NORFOLK, Va. — Carnival Cruise Line has announced it will launch year-round sailings from Norfolk beginning February 18, 2025. The world's largest cruise line announced last month that they were expanding their service to Norfolk. Starting in May of 2023, Carnival's Magic will sail to and from Norfolk from May through October. Last year, it was only the two months of May and October. In 2025, it will provide year-round service in Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA

