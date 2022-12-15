Read full article on original website
WIBW
Construction underway on new magazine processing center in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is well underway for one of Topeka’s newest companies. 13 NEWS found crews working Friday on the new site for OneSource Distributing LLC, located in the 5300 block of SW Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS previously caught up with the developers in August. OneSource is...
WIBW
New Chipotle location set to open in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new restaurant option for North Topeka will be opening up next week. Chipotle will be serving up its signature burritos and bowls on North Topeka boulevard, just south of Highway 24. The location includes a “chipot-lane,” a drive-thru which allows customers to pick up digital...
WIBW
Topeka church takes visitors back in time to first ever Christmas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka church is celebrating this holiday season with a journey back in time to the very first Christmas. For the second year in a row, Fellowship Bible Church held their Bethlehem Experience, which is an immersive interactive experience designed to recreate how the world looked when Jesus was born in the 1st century.
KHP leadership could change under new plan
TOPEKA (KSNT) — In this episode of Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard sits down with Republican Senator J. R. Claeys who wants to see changes in the Kansas Highway Patrol. Claeys plan is set to place authority of the Kansas Highway Patrol under Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach instead of Gov. Laura Kelly. The state lawmaker says […]
More than 500 tires removed from Kansas River, conservation group says
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thanks to the efforts of volunteers and a conservation group, the Kansas River is a little cleaner this year. The Friends of the Kaw and around 60 volunteers participated in a tire cleanup on the Kansas River on a sandbar just east of Topeka back in October, according to Program Manager Kim […]
WIBW
Seaman seniors present experiences at local internships
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman High School seniors shared their unique internship experiences Friday. Students were matched with different local businesses to learn about careers they may want to explore after graduation. One of the students, Dwyne Jordan, even spent time with WIBW-TV. “They always had something to do for...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. makes changes to keep recycling program
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. is keeping its curbside recycling program, but at a cost. At their meeting Thursday, commissioners approved a three-month extension with Waste Management to provide the service. Solid Waste Manger Bill Sutton says the goal is to negotiate a longer-term contract later. Commissioners also approved...
WIBW
Crews extinguish fence fire early Wednesday behind downtown Topeka house
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a fence fire early Wednesday on the northeast edge of downtown Topeka. The blaze was reported around 4:58 a.m. Wednesday behind a house on the northeast corner of S.W. 3rd and Harrison. The location was about a half-block west of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church....
WIBW
Council Grove officials warn residents to steer clear of pipe eruption
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Council Grove officials warned residents to steer clear of a pipe eruption over the weekend. Around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Council Grove Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents that a pipe had erupted in the 200 block of N. Union St.
Bubba's Homestead could benefit the community
Geary County resident Alyssa Petri has undertaken a project to develop a bee sanctuary and a market garden on her property adjacent to Clarks Creek Road southeast of Junction City. It will be called Bubba's Homestead. "I'm trying to amass a few bees so I can have pollinators and a market garden for the local community to come and get some fresh produce."
Unexpected decision for new Leavenworth mayor causing confusion, frustration
People in Leavenworth, Kansas say they're confused by city leadership.
‘Get your grub on!’: Fire Station Doghouse Diner open for business
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An Oakland gourmet hot dog restaurant is expanding to a new corner of Topeka on Thursday. Fire Station Doghouse has opened up a new location in South Topeka as the Fire Station Doghouse Diner. Along with offering the classics dogs available at their original spot, the diner has a plethora of new […]
WIBW
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Lyon County crash
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 79-year-old Wetmore man was killed Friday afternoon in Lyon County after his vehicle overturned several times before landing in a ditch. According to the KHP crash logs, Wayne Segenhagen, 79, and Anna Segenhagen, 76. both of Wetmore, Kansas, were driving on Interstate 335 in Lyon County in a Ford Explorer just after 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16.
WIBW
Kansas City woman killed after crashing into wall
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman was killed early Thursday morning in Wyandotte County after her vehicle hit a slope in the road and then crashed into the wall of a house. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, December 15,...
3 Kansas counties rise above national average for wage growth in 2022
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent report shows that three Kansas counties have risen above the national average when it comes to wage changes. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) released its second quarter report for 2022 showing trends in county employment and wages in the Sunflower State. The report focuses on the four […]
Top superintendent in Kansas to retire
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The state’s top superintendent turned in his intent to retire after this school year. Michael Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County, turned in his intent to retire at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, according to the district. Argabright did not provide a reason for retirement at the meeting. […]
WIBW
Man flees crashed car after 3-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man remained at large Friday afternoon after he fled from the scene of a three-vehicle crash in west-central Topeka, police said. At least one person was reported injured in the collision, which was reported around 1:25 p.m. Friday at S.W. 8th and Jewell avenues. Police...
WIBW
One in hospital, one in custody after Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say one person is in the hospital after a shooting. The Topeka Police Dept. says they responded to reports of a shooting shortly before. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Brentwood apartments. A little more than 5 minutes later they received reports of...
WIBW
Man taken to hospital after car hits light pole in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash late Thursday morning in west Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported around 11:15 a.m. near S.W. 10th Avenue and Steeple Chase. Police at the scene said a gold Chrysler PT Cruiser was headed...
Kansas school district is first in the state to use electric buses
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A local district is the first in the state to put electric school buses on the road. The Wabaunsee School district previously announced it would be the first in Kansas to start driving kids to school on these buses. “We feel fortunate that we got chosen for this grant that allows […]
