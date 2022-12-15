ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Construction underway on new magazine processing center in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is well underway for one of Topeka’s newest companies. 13 NEWS found crews working Friday on the new site for OneSource Distributing LLC, located in the 5300 block of SW Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS previously caught up with the developers in August. OneSource is...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

New Chipotle location set to open in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new restaurant option for North Topeka will be opening up next week. Chipotle will be serving up its signature burritos and bowls on North Topeka boulevard, just south of Highway 24. The location includes a “chipot-lane,” a drive-thru which allows customers to pick up digital...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka church takes visitors back in time to first ever Christmas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka church is celebrating this holiday season with a journey back in time to the very first Christmas. For the second year in a row, Fellowship Bible Church held their Bethlehem Experience, which is an immersive interactive experience designed to recreate how the world looked when Jesus was born in the 1st century.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KHP leadership could change under new plan

TOPEKA (KSNT) — In this episode of Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard sits down with Republican Senator J. R. Claeys who wants to see changes in the Kansas Highway Patrol. Claeys plan is set to place authority of the Kansas Highway Patrol under Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach instead of Gov. Laura Kelly. The state lawmaker says […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Seaman seniors present experiences at local internships

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman High School seniors shared their unique internship experiences Friday. Students were matched with different local businesses to learn about careers they may want to explore after graduation. One of the students, Dwyne Jordan, even spent time with WIBW-TV. “They always had something to do for...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Co. makes changes to keep recycling program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. is keeping its curbside recycling program, but at a cost. At their meeting Thursday, commissioners approved a three-month extension with Waste Management to provide the service. Solid Waste Manger Bill Sutton says the goal is to negotiate a longer-term contract later. Commissioners also approved...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Crews extinguish fence fire early Wednesday behind downtown Topeka house

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a fence fire early Wednesday on the northeast edge of downtown Topeka. The blaze was reported around 4:58 a.m. Wednesday behind a house on the northeast corner of S.W. 3rd and Harrison. The location was about a half-block west of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church....
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Bubba's Homestead could benefit the community

Geary County resident Alyssa Petri has undertaken a project to develop a bee sanctuary and a market garden on her property adjacent to Clarks Creek Road southeast of Junction City. It will be called Bubba's Homestead. "I'm trying to amass a few bees so I can have pollinators and a market garden for the local community to come and get some fresh produce."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Lyon County crash

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 79-year-old Wetmore man was killed Friday afternoon in Lyon County after his vehicle overturned several times before landing in a ditch. According to the KHP crash logs, Wayne Segenhagen, 79, and Anna Segenhagen, 76. both of Wetmore, Kansas, were driving on Interstate 335 in Lyon County in a Ford Explorer just after 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Kansas City woman killed after crashing into wall

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman was killed early Thursday morning in Wyandotte County after her vehicle hit a slope in the road and then crashed into the wall of a house. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, December 15,...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Top superintendent in Kansas to retire

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The state’s top superintendent turned in his intent to retire after this school year. Michael Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County, turned in his intent to retire at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, according to the district. Argabright did not provide a reason for retirement at the meeting. […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

One in hospital, one in custody after Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say one person is in the hospital after a shooting. The Topeka Police Dept. says they responded to reports of a shooting shortly before. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Brentwood apartments. A little more than 5 minutes later they received reports of...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man taken to hospital after car hits light pole in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash late Thursday morning in west Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported around 11:15 a.m. near S.W. 10th Avenue and Steeple Chase. Police at the scene said a gold Chrysler PT Cruiser was headed...
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy