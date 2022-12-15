James Cameron's ‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Looks Different From Every Movie You've Ever Seen—Here's Why

There's a moment in the new Netflix series “ The Recruit,” starring Noah Centineo, when his character, Owen, finds himself in the middle of a shootout. As he ducks from a hail of bullets, Owen recognizes one of the people working for the other side as a woman he met in a bar. He momentarily forgets about the life-threatening situation at hand and gives a small wave of acknowledgement to her. The woman responds by shooting at him. How rude!

2 DAYS AGO