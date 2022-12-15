ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

James Cameron's ‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Looks Different From Every Movie You've Ever Seen—Here's Why

By Nicolas Vega,CNBC
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

First Trailer for Christopher Nolan's ‘Oppenheimer' Stuns Fans

Fans of "Inception" and "The Dark Knight" director Christopher Nolan are now able to get a sneak preview of Nolan's next upcoming film, "Oppenheimer," which tells the story of the scientist credited for leading the team that created the first atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer. The film stars "Peaky Blinders"...
KSAT 12

Noah Centineo moves away from rom-coms with 'The Recruit'

There's a moment in the new Netflix series “ The Recruit,” starring Noah Centineo, when his character, Owen, finds himself in the middle of a shootout. As he ducks from a hail of bullets, Owen recognizes one of the people working for the other side as a woman he met in a bar. He momentarily forgets about the life-threatening situation at hand and gives a small wave of acknowledgement to her. The woman responds by shooting at him. How rude!

Comments / 0

Community Policy