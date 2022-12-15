ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KREM2

Events happening on Christmas Eve in Spokane

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — If you're planning to stay in town for Christmas, there are several festive events happening across Spokane. Spokane has already seen 32 inches of snow this season, more than double the normal pace. And as we approach Christmas this Sunday, one more batch of snow is in the forecast, so take precautions and wear adequate gear.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Top 10 news stories in Spokane, Inland Northwest for 2022

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's been a busy news year in Spokane and the Inland Northwest, with stories that will have an impact into the new year. Here is a look at the Top 10 local news stories of 2022. The list is based on digital views of articles and videos on KREM.com, KREM 2+, YouTube and other digital channels.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

North Idaho mayor raises get green light

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene City Council on Tuesday approved drafting an ordinance to raise the salaries of city council members and the mayor effective January 2024, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. “This topic always seems self-serving when you have a bunch of elected officials up...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Spokane International Airport shares travel tips ahead of holiday weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane International Airport (SIA) is encouraging travelers to be prepared for a busy holiday travel season. With many people traveling home for the first time since the start of the pandemic and an arctic blast dropping temperatures across the country, the SIA is sharing helpful tips to ensure a smooth trip.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Holiday closures for city of Spokane and Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — The upcoming holiday weekends mean the City of Spokane will have a number of closures. In observance of Christmas day on Sunday, December 25th and New Year's Day Sunday, January 1st, Spokane City Hall will be closed Monday, December 26th and January 2nd. Spokane's garbage pickup...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane International Airport: How to track delayed and canceled flights

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Snowstorms, cold temperatures and blizzard-like conditions ahead of the holidays are affecting people's plans. Airlines across Washington are canceling and making adjustments to their flight schedules. Spokane International Airport (GEG) has canceled four flights and has delayed nine since Thursday morning. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA-TAC)...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane Valley man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for involvement in shooting death of CDA teen

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Spokane Valley man involved in the shooting death of a Coeur d'Alene teen was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison on Wednesday. 24-year-old Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher will spend more than 14 years behind bars for the death of 18-year-old Gabriel Casper from Coeur d'Alene. Charges against Fitterer-Usher include conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

How to prevent frozen pipes during cold weather

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane will see sub-zero temperatures again on Thursday night, which means a threat of frozen pipes. Temps dropped below zero early Wednesday morning, hitting -4 degrees in Spokane. Wind Chill Warnings are in effect now through 12 p.m. Thursday. Current wind chills have been as low as -25 degrees in Omak and easily below zero nearly everywhere in the Inland Northwest. It'll be even worse Thursday morning with wind chills expected around -30 and could be as low as -45 in the most extreme cases.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Timme scores season-high 32, No. 11 Gonzaga beats Montana

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drew Timme scored a season-high 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and No. 11 Gonzaga beat Montana 85-75 on Tuesday night for its 72nd straight home victory. Gonzaga’s home win streak is tied with UNLV (1974-78) for the ninth-longest in NCAA history. It’s the longest streak...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane homeless advocate released from ICU after violent attack

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man is out of the hospital after being attacked in his home by a man he gave food and shelter to. Bob Peeler, who recently retired after 42 years at SNAP helping low-income individuals, suffered a fractured skull when police say a homeless man staying in his basement struck him in the head.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Hundreds without power as temperatures drop below zero

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people in the Inland Northwest are without power on Thursday morning as temperatures drop below zero. Avista reports outages affecting more than 500 customers as of 10:42 a.m. That's down from more than 3,200 customers earlier in the morning. Most of the Avista outages...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
