Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Events happening on Christmas Eve in Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — If you're planning to stay in town for Christmas, there are several festive events happening across Spokane. Spokane has already seen 32 inches of snow this season, more than double the normal pace. And as we approach Christmas this Sunday, one more batch of snow is in the forecast, so take precautions and wear adequate gear.
Top 10 news stories in Spokane, Inland Northwest for 2022
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's been a busy news year in Spokane and the Inland Northwest, with stories that will have an impact into the new year. Here is a look at the Top 10 local news stories of 2022. The list is based on digital views of articles and videos on KREM.com, KREM 2+, YouTube and other digital channels.
Boots Bakery asked to vacate current Main Ave. location after 10 years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Boots Bakery, a vegan bakery in Spokane, announced Tuesday they will be moving locations after 10 years at their Main Avenue location. In an announcement on their Facebook page, the bakery owners said they were being forced to move from their current location, sharing a letter from their landlord.
Students rallying for the reinstatement of North Idaho College president Nick Swayne
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College students and other community members plan to rally tonight to demand that trustees reinstate NIC President Nick Swayne, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Students will gather at 5 p.m. outside the Schuler Performing Arts Center on the...
Thrive International holds holiday celebration for Ukrainian refugees
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's a known holiday fact. Santa Clause knows everything because he's making a list and checking it twice. He also knows where to find the children at the Thrive Center in Spokane, who are experiencing a Christmas different from ones they've known. That's because all them...
Students, community members rally in support of North Idaho College president on administrative leave
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The crowd at a North Idaho College (NIC) Board of Trustees meeting became heated Wednesday as the college faces a lawsuit from its president and the possibility of losing its accreditation. Students and community members rallied before the meeting began, upset about the current drama...
Former Coeur d’Alene city attorney files lawsuit against North Idaho College
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The former city attorney for Coeur d’Alene has filed a lawsuit against North Idaho College, accusing three trustees and the college’s new attorney of fraud and of violating Idaho’s open meeting laws, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Mike Gridley, who retired in...
Greg South hired as interim NIC president, Nick Swayne remains on administrative leave
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College now has two presidents — one on administrative leave and a newly hired interim president, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. By a vote of 3-2, trustees approved an employment contract for Greg South to serve as...
North Idaho mayor raises get green light
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene City Council on Tuesday approved drafting an ordinance to raise the salaries of city council members and the mayor effective January 2024, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. “This topic always seems self-serving when you have a bunch of elected officials up...
Bark, A Rescue Pub continues to find success 2 years since opening
SPOKANE, Wash. — A creative idea to pair pet adoptions with a drink and a good meal is working. Bark, A Rescue Pub opened two years ago and the restaurant owner is measuring success in adoptions. "In a short period of time, we've become known as a place to...
Spokane International Airport shares travel tips ahead of holiday weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane International Airport (SIA) is encouraging travelers to be prepared for a busy holiday travel season. With many people traveling home for the first time since the start of the pandemic and an arctic blast dropping temperatures across the country, the SIA is sharing helpful tips to ensure a smooth trip.
Holiday closures for city of Spokane and Riverfront Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — The upcoming holiday weekends mean the City of Spokane will have a number of closures. In observance of Christmas day on Sunday, December 25th and New Year's Day Sunday, January 1st, Spokane City Hall will be closed Monday, December 26th and January 2nd. Spokane's garbage pickup...
Spokane International Airport: How to track delayed and canceled flights
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Snowstorms, cold temperatures and blizzard-like conditions ahead of the holidays are affecting people's plans. Airlines across Washington are canceling and making adjustments to their flight schedules. Spokane International Airport (GEG) has canceled four flights and has delayed nine since Thursday morning. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA-TAC)...
Spokane Valley man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for involvement in shooting death of CDA teen
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Spokane Valley man involved in the shooting death of a Coeur d'Alene teen was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison on Wednesday. 24-year-old Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher will spend more than 14 years behind bars for the death of 18-year-old Gabriel Casper from Coeur d'Alene. Charges against Fitterer-Usher include conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
How to prevent frozen pipes during cold weather
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane will see sub-zero temperatures again on Thursday night, which means a threat of frozen pipes. Temps dropped below zero early Wednesday morning, hitting -4 degrees in Spokane. Wind Chill Warnings are in effect now through 12 p.m. Thursday. Current wind chills have been as low as -25 degrees in Omak and easily below zero nearly everywhere in the Inland Northwest. It'll be even worse Thursday morning with wind chills expected around -30 and could be as low as -45 in the most extreme cases.
Timme scores season-high 32, No. 11 Gonzaga beats Montana
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drew Timme scored a season-high 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and No. 11 Gonzaga beat Montana 85-75 on Tuesday night for its 72nd straight home victory. Gonzaga’s home win streak is tied with UNLV (1974-78) for the ninth-longest in NCAA history. It’s the longest streak...
Spokane homeless advocate released from ICU after violent attack
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man is out of the hospital after being attacked in his home by a man he gave food and shelter to. Bob Peeler, who recently retired after 42 years at SNAP helping low-income individuals, suffered a fractured skull when police say a homeless man staying in his basement struck him in the head.
Volkswagen AG, Group of America found responsible for mesothelioma death of Spokane man
SPOKANE, Wash. — Volkswagen AG of Germany and Volkswagen Group of America were found liable for exposing a Spokane mechanic to carcinogenic asbestos that ultimately lead to his death. The ruling from a King County jury awarded the now-deceased mechanic and his son $5.75 million in damages. Thomas Sorrentino...
Hundreds without power as temperatures drop below zero
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people in the Inland Northwest are without power on Thursday morning as temperatures drop below zero. Avista reports outages affecting more than 500 customers as of 10:42 a.m. That's down from more than 3,200 customers earlier in the morning. Most of the Avista outages...
Here's how you can keep your house warm without raising your energy bill
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With extremely cold temperatures in the Inland Northwest, keeping your whole house warm while saving on your electricity bill could be a challenge. Avista shared with KREM 2 some of the tips people can follow to stay warm in their homes while keeping their energy bills as low as possible during this cold snap.
KREM2
Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 1