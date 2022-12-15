Read full article on original website
Katherine Ryan announces she's given birth to a baby girl
Comedian and actor Katherine Ryan has welcomed her third child, a baby girl called Fenna Grace. Her partner Bobby Kootstra announced the news on Instagram, posting pictures of their new daughter and of Katherine during the birth. Writing on Instagram, he said Fenna Grace Koostra had been born five minutes...
Billie Lourd Reveals Newborn Daughter's Name — Which Follows Mom Carrie Fisher's Tradition
Congratulations to Billie Lourd, who recently welcomed baby number 2! The Ticket to Paradise actress and husband Austen Rydell announced her baby news, revealing their daughter was born on Dec. 12. Lourd and Rydell are already parents to son Kingston Fisher, 2. “1️⃣2️⃣✨1️⃣2️⃣✨2️⃣2️⃣ Introducing: Kingston’s sister: ✨✨✨✨✨✨💖Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell 💖,” she wrote on Instagram today. It seems like she is carrying on a tradition set by her mom, the late Carrie Fisher, of naming her daughter after a typically masculine name (just like Billie). It’s subtle, yet so beautiful! Lourd also shared the first glimpse of the baby girl, posting a...
Billie Lourd Shares First Photo & Name of Newborn Baby Girl on Instagram
Billie Lourd has confirmed the birth of her second child with Austen Rydell. The Scream Queens actress took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of her daughter and introduce her to the world. “Kingston’s sister: ✨✨✨✨✨✨💖Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell 💖’ she captioned the sweet photo of the infant's adorable...
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Syndney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Kaley Cuoco Kisses Tom Pelphrey As She Shows Off Her Baby Bump On Lunch Date
The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco, 37, and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, 40, paused for a kiss while on a lunch outing near Calabasas, CA on Dec. 12. The soon-to-be-mom’s baby bump was covered up by her oversized brown Gucci hoodie, which she paired with grey Nike sweatpants and pink slides. Kaley accessorized her look with brown sunglasses and a simple gold chain necklace for the casual date.
Barbie Trailer Reveals First Look at Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the Iconic Dolls
After the set photos from the film have gone viral multiple times over, Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first official trailer for the Barbie movie. Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as Barbie with Ryan Gosling as Ken, the first footage from the film has offered a first look at what to expect and frankly it's even wilder, colorful, and more unique than we could have imagined. As previously reported, Robbie and Gosling aren't the only actors set to appear as the iconic Mattel dolls, including Issa Rae and Hari Nef as other Barbies and Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa as other Kens. Get a first look at all of them in the trailer below!
Tim McGraw and Family Dress Up in ‘The Godfather’ Garb for Theme Night
Tim McGraw often shares fun and sweet moments with his wife Faith Hill and their three daughters, and in a new post, the singer shared snaps from a Godfather-themed family fun night. The photos find McGraw and his family all decked out in costumes inspired by the mafia film series...
Watch Pink's Daughter Willow Perform an Olivia Rodrigo Song at Her First Recital
Pink showed off her daughter, Willow’s, singing skills. In a clip, posted on Instagram, the "Try" singer shared a video from her daughter’s first recital. "This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away. @oliviarodrigo," the proud mom wrote next to the video. Over the clip of Willow taking the stage were the words, "So proud of this girl (first recital) nailed it."
Pregnant Hilary Swank Showcases Baby Bump in Christmas Photo With Her Furbabies
Watch: Hilary Swank on the Significance of Her Twins' Due Date. Bumpin' around the Christmas tree. As Hilary Swank awaits the arrival of her twins with husband Philip Schneider, the actress did some holiday decorating with her other babies, the furry kind. Taking to Instagram on Dec. 17, Hilary shared a festive photo of herself putting the finishing touches on her Christmas tree in her Colorado home as two of her four beloved rescue dogs lay beside her.
Dad on teen son: "His girlfriend stayed over and hasn't left in 2 months"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Parenting teens is filled with challenges, and navigating relationships is one of the most significant hurdles for parents. Whether it's about telling them to wait on dating or allowing them to go out with someone, there will always be difficult conversations, side looks, or annoying moments.
2 ‘Brady Bunch’ Actors Played a Gay Couple in a Groovy Sitcom
In 2006, two actors who played brothers in 'The Brady Bunch' portrayed lovers in a popular sitcom and even referenced their earlier roles in the 1969 family comedy.
SNL: Weekend Update Fans Annoyed That Annual Joke Swap Didn't Happen on Christmas Episode
Last night saw Elivs star Austin Butler hosting the final Saturday Night Live of 2022 alongside musical guest Lizzo. It was a big episode that featured some fun sketches as well as a heartfelt goodbye to longtime cast member, Cecily Strong. However, there was one thing that didn't happen in the episode that has some fans upset. A longstanding tradition on "Weekend Update" is the joke swap between Colin Jost and Michael Che. The two write jokes for the other and then read them for the first time on air. Many SNL fans took to Twitter last night to express their disappointment that the bit didn't happen.
Mom declares ‘B-shaped’ pregnancy bellies are ‘normal and beautiful’ in TikTok PSA
This pregnant mama is encouraging other moms to embrace their B-shaped bellies. A “B” belly is when a pregnancy bump appears as though it is creased in the middle. This invisible “waistband” causes it to appear like a “B” as opposed to the more common “D” shape.
Lisa Rinna Debuts New Shorter Hair Makeover & Looks Like Sting: Before & After Photos
Lisa Rinna just debuted her short hair makeover! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59, embraced a shorter, edgier look reminiscent of Sting on Thursday, Dec. 15. Lisa embraced her punk side in a selfie as she showed off the haircut, also revealing more blonde highlights mixed in with her brown locks. “Chop Chop,” she wrote in the caption via Instagram alongside with a tag for her stylist Sally Hershberger. The look was a noticeable update from her usual look that’s slightly longer with various lengths for layers.
Avatar: The Way of the Water Star Kate Winslet Thinks Tom Cruise Is "Fed Up" With Her
Avatar: The Way of the Water is finally playing in theaters and it featured the return of some big names from the first film such as Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver. In addition to the returning cast, the movie also includes Kate Winslet as Ronal. Last month, it was revealed that Winslet broke a record while filming Avatar 2 that was previously held by Tom Cruise. Winslet shared that she was able to hold her breath for seven minutes and fourteen seconds while filming a scene in the film, which broke the record for an actor holding their breath during an underwater sequence. The title was previously held by Tom Cruise for holding his breath underwater for six minutes while making Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. During an interview with Insider, she joked that Cruise is probably "fed up" with hearing about the record.
Martin Short’s Late Wife Nancy Dolman: Everything To Know About Their Marriage
Martin Short has been having a renaissance with his hit show ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and a stellar hosting gig on ‘Saturday Night Live’. The Canadian comic became a household name back in the 80s on ‘SNL’ and went on to a successful movie career, with such flicks as ‘Three Amigos’ and ‘Father of the Bride’
Donald Sutherland’s Spouse: Meet His Wife, Francine, Plus His 2 Previous Marriages
Donald Sutherland is a Canadian actor known for his roles in MASH, Citizen X. He is married to former actress Francine Racette. The star was also married to Lois Hardwick and Shirley Douglas. His most recent films include Mr. Harrigan’s Phone and Moonfall, which both premiered in 2022. Invasion...
Jaclyn Smith Shares Her PDA-Filled Workout With Husband in New Video
Jaclyn Smith has a unique workout routine involving a lot of kissing with her husband, Brad Allen. The original Charlie's Angels actress recently shared a video of her and her husband exercising together—and it's not like any other workout you've ever seen before. In the video shared by Smith...
