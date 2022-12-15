Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Cannabis Research Institute To Be Established In Illinois
Illinois will be the home of a new Cannabis Research Institute aimed at conducting scientific study on the societal and economic impacts of cannabis consumption and production in the state. The new project is a joint effort of the state, the City of Chicago, and the Discovery Partners Institute through...
wmay.com
Project looks to increase broadband access for Illinois farmers
(The Center Square) – Lack of broadband access and slow internet speeds keep Illinois corn and soybean farmers from higher productivity. A new initiative seeks to improve that. Adrianne Furniss, executive director of the Benton Institute for Broadband and Society, said economic development is suffering in rural communities. “The...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Some seek answers from Amazon, Starbucks workers plan strike; Kinzinger criticizes politics
Several members of Congress want Amazon to explain why an Edwardsville warehouse that collapsed during a 2021 tornado is being rebuilt without upgrading storm shelters. In a letter released Thursday, Congressman Cori Bush of Missouri and others suggested the company was “putting profits before workers’ safety.” Amazon’s severe weather policies have been under scrutiny since the storm where six employees were killed when they sheltered in a restroom as the building collapsed.
wmay.com
Central Illinois company’s workers vote to oust union
(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union.
wmay.com
State Raises Revenue Estimate For Current Fiscal Year
Tax receipts are coming in much higher than expected for Illinois so far this fiscal year, prompting state officials to revise their revenue estimates for the current budget year. The Commission of Government Forecasting and Accountability now estimates that the state will take in nearly $5 billion more than original...
wmay.com
Funeral Services Monday For Sen. Bennett
Funeral services are set for Monday for Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett, who died earlier this month of complications from an undiagnosed brain tumor. Governor JB Pritzker is among those expected to attend the services for the Champaign Democrat, who had served in the state legislature since 2015. The services will be held at 10am Monday at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana.
wmay.com
New Smoke Detector Law Takes Effect January 1
Among the new Illinois laws taking effect January 1st is one requiring most homes in the state to have smoke detectors with non-removable ten-year batteries. The law was passed in 2017, but was written to not take effect until 2023. There are several exemptions in the new law… it does...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Service for late state senator set; new state police troopers; Lottery winner in Prophetstown
Memorial services for state Sen. Scott Bennett will be held on Monday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana. Bennett passed away on Dec. 9 from complications of a brain tumor. He had served in the Illinois Senate since 2015 and served as chair of the Senate’s Higher Education and Agriculture committees. Gov. J.B. Pritzker is planning on attending the service.
wmay.com
Holiday Anti-DUI Patrols Underway
Expect expanded police patrols over the next couple of weeks, as law enforcement agencies around the state step up their efforts to get impaired drivers off the road. State agencies from the Illinois Department of Transportation to Illinois Conservation police are trying to get out the word about the need to use a designated driver or ride-sharing service if you’re drinking or under the influence of other substances over the holidays.
wmay.com
Winter driving conditions in Illinois’ near future
(The Center Square) – With a threat of winter weather this week in Illinois, insurance officials are reminding Illinoisans about winter driving conditions and to be prepared. According to the Federal Highway Administration, more than 70% of the nation’s roads are in regions that average more than five inches...
