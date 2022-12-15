ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

OPD releases info on early morning SWAT situation

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P2aAB_0jjybiqa00

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has released new details about a situation in northeast Odessa that prompted a large police response early this morning.

According to a news release, around 4:15 a.m. officers responded to a residential alarm call in the 9800 block of Hawthorn Court. As officers approached the door to make contact with those inside the home, a gun was fired through a screen door.

The SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team were deployed to try and peacefully resolve the situation. OPD said after several tries, investigators were able to enter the home where a person was found inside a bedroom in need of medical attention. The investigation into the situation is ongoing.

OPD said no officers or other people in the home or neighborhood were injured.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs7.com

Midland Police Department responded to deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at approximately 1:26 a.m., officers responded to The Ranch Apartments, located at 4315 Neely Ave, in reference to a call for shots fired. Officers found two gunshot victims identified as 20-year-old female Anjaya L Saddler...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Two gunshot victims found dead in Midland apartment

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Two people were found dead inside of a Midland apartment early Saturday morning. According to a City of Midland spokesperson, on Saturday, December 17, at approximately 1:26 a.m., officers with the Midland Police Department responded to The Ranch Apartments, located at 4315 Neely Ave, in reference to a call for shots fired. Officers […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

OPD investigates incident at 96th & Hawthorne

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a situation at 96th & Hawthorne Thursday morning. According to OPD, officers responded to a residential alarm call around 4:15 a.m. When officers approached and tried to make contact with the residents of the home, a gun was fired through...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating thefts at cell phone store

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, the man pictured below has stolen multiple cell phones from displays at two different Verizon stores. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Officer Troglin at 432-333-4936 or […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Convicted thief accused of shoplifting again

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after he was allegedly caught on camera stealing from a grocery store. Michael Wayne Bizzell, 45, has been charged with Theft of Property.  According to an affidavit, on December 14, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the HEB store on west […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Scene cleared at 96th & Hawthorn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday morning at 4:15 AM, officers went to a residential alarm call in the 9800 block of Hawthorn Ct. As officers came to the door to make contact with the residents of the house, a gun was fired through the front screen door. The SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team were called in an attempt to resolve the incident peacefully.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man in stolen truck accused of burglary

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man caught driving a stolen truck was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly broke into another vehicle prior to a traffic stop. Brandon Whatley, 42, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Burglary of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest, Burglary of a Vehicle, and Possession of […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Bond reduction denied for Odessa mom accused in death of baby

ODESSA, Texas — A judge denied a motion to reduce the bond of a woman accused of having a hand in her child’s death, according to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis. Leyla Pierson, 18, and her significant other Kameron Gammage, 23, were arrested back in July following the death of their 7-month-old.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend amid an argument. Jesus Laguna, 26, has been charged with Assault of a Pregnant Woman.  According to an affidavit, on December 8, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on E 52nd Street […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for porch pirate

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of theft.  According to a Facebook post, on December 9, the suspect pictured below stole packages from the front porch of a home in the 4900 block of Brookdale. The suspect left the scene in a […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD still searching for suspects in deadly November shooting

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Detectives with the Midland Police Department are again asking for help from the community with the investigation into a shooting that left one person dead late last month. MPD said, “If you know something, say something”.  Around 5:00 p.m. on November 30, MPD responded to the ReNew Apartments in the 1900 block […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Social media video prompts police response at 2 ECISD campuses

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A video circulating across social media platforms prompted a police response at two Ector County ISD campuses Friday morning.  According to an ECISD news release, this morning, district police at Odessa High School were shown a social media video showing a person with a weapon; it was reported the video was shot […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Driver killed in two-vehicle Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Martin County on Wednesday. According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at approximately 9:20 AM on State Highway 349 at mile marker 313. 41-year-old Valentine Junior Carrasco of Midland was driving southbound in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado. Another […]
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Porch pirates on the rise once again

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Police Department is warning everyone in the community to keep a close eye on your delivered packages. Porch pirates are at it again and OPD said this is unfortunately a rising concern in the area, especially during the holidays. One Odessa homeowner said this is getting out of hand, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Ector County man accused of threatening to stab mother

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Ector County man was arrested this week after investigators said he allegedly threatened to stab his mother and pushed a young child. Octavio Delao has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Injury to a Child. According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, on December 12, deputies […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspected road rage incident leads to arrest

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after he was accused of threatening another driver with a firearm. 49-year-old Ruben Nales-Perez has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on November 30 a victim called 911 and said a driver in a blue Chevrolet pickup […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Man sentenced for running woman over in car

ODESSA, Texas — A man accused of purposefully running a woman over in Odessa in 2020 has been sentenced for three charges. According to the Ector County District Attorney’s Office, a jury found Humberto Polanco, 37, guilty of murder, accident involving death and tampering with evidence. He was...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man sentenced to life in deadly hit and run

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan announced today that Humberto Polanco, 37, was found guilty by a jury of Murder, Accident Involving Death, and Tampering with Evidence in connection with a 2020 hit and run that left one person dead. On December 20, 2020, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy