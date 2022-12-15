OPD releases info on early morning SWAT situation

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has released new details about a situation in northeast Odessa that prompted a large police response early this morning.

According to a news release, around 4:15 a.m. officers responded to a residential alarm call in the 9800 block of Hawthorn Court. As officers approached the door to make contact with those inside the home, a gun was fired through a screen door.

The SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team were deployed to try and peacefully resolve the situation. OPD said after several tries, investigators were able to enter the home where a person was found inside a bedroom in need of medical attention. The investigation into the situation is ongoing.

OPD said no officers or other people in the home or neighborhood were injured.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.