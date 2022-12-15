One arrested after Dayton stabbing

Thanks for signing up!

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been arrested after a stabbing in Dayton on Thursday.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Woodman Drive Thursday afternoon on reports of a man stabbed in the chest. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said when officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim suffering from a “graze wound” to the chest.

It is unknown what events may have led up to the incident.

This incident remains under investigation.

