3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Most Unique McDonald's in the Country is Hiding Here in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Get In The Spirit At The Biggest Christmas Museum Near Cleveland: Castle NoelD_FoodVendorMedina, OH
Pierogi Lovers: 5 Places Near Cleveland Where You Can Get Pierogi-Centric EntreesD_FoodVendorCleveland, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
What the Ohio measles outbreak tells us about childhood vaccines: The Wake Up for Monday, Dec. 19, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Forty million kids in the United States missed a measles vaccine last year, according to the CDC. The disease can cause severe complications , including pneumonia, brain damage and death, and the vaccine is nearly 100% effective.
The Cleveland Brewery is moving, but staying in its East Side neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Brewery is in the process of moving, but it is staying true to its neighborhood roots. When John Fuduric opened the brewery in 2015, he envisioned a cozy place at 777 E. 185th St. He wanted to brew beer and be a staple in the community, partnering with area business and having his beer served at local spots.
Most known for its infamous gold arches and bright red and white exterior, the classic McDonald's building is one of the most recognizable in the world. There are a few spread throughout the country that seem to differ from the iconic building design, however.
Slim Chickens Announces a New Opening In Canton
Slim Chickens is currently experiencing rapid growth across the United States with 44 openings this year alone and more than 1.100 restaurants in development. This article is written solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information in the article are attributed to the following outlets: Slimchickens.com, FranchiseNews.com, and Wikipedia.com.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Viral dance craze from Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ has Akron roots, courtesy of The Cramps
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Viral crazes are the internet age’s equivalent of the pop culture fads of the 20th century. Raise your hand if you remember hula hoops, pet rocks, and Jheri curls. Fads are born; they spread quickly and then get replaced by something new. It’s the circle of...
TropiCLE Plants brings the sunshine, warmth inside: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Take a break from the cold and snow and stop by TropiCLE Plants where it’s always 72 (degrees) and sunny inside. The new shop opened last week at 33117 Center Ridge Road, North Ridgeville (Mills Creek Plaza) and offers an assortment of small and large house plants, as well as other plant services.
Ohio approves $30 million in Progressive Field upgrades: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last January, the newly minted Guardians agreed to stay in Cleveland until 2036 as part of a $435 million upgrade deal to Progressive Field. Over 15 years, the city plans to pay...
Kent State graduate brings taste of New Orleans to Northeast Ohio
AKRON, Ohio — A Kent State graduate and former student athlete is serving up a taste of the south. What began as a food truck on campus has now grown into a pop-up kitchen in Akron. On West Market Street, you'll fund a funky little food kitchen that serves...
Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District provided thousands of additional discounts to customers this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is urging its customers to take advantage of programs that will lower their sewer bills – and at the same time it’s calling on the federal government to do more to help low-income water customers. The district wants...
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
$7.3 million winning Lucky For Life lottery ticket sold in Akron: See where
AKRON, Ohio — A $7.3 million jackpot-winning ticket for the Lucky For Life drawing on Friday, Dec. 16, was sold at the Circle K in Akron located at 1178 S. Arlington St., the Ohio Lottery has announced. The cash option for Friday's jackpot is more than $5 million. The...
A poem that’s the reason for the season: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- ‘Twas three days before Christmas. In this great land of opportunity. To win a cash prize and bragging rights. With Santa hats standing as guards. Has a serene setting with a lovely manger. The traffic is constant. There are backups – just a smidge,
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a bakery with delicious treats?. If so, you should visit these local businesses in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you like cakes, you can't go wrong with this bakery in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood. All of their cakes are made from scratch and made to order. Customers can't get enough of their carrot cake. They also make a fantastic black forest cake along with tiramisu and Chantilly cakes, which are simple-syrup-laced sponge cakes topped with whipped cream. The bakery also offers a wide selection of cheesecakes, including (but not limited to) apple caramel, Oreo, raspberry lemonade, mocha chocolate chip, key lime, vanilla, and banana split.
Cleveland Guardians say there will be no delays in Progressive Field renovations
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Team spokesman Curtis Danburg said there will be no delay in the renovations to Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Guardians. It was reported that the Guardians earlier this month changed the timeline on when the $435 million renovation project would start, delaying construction from the fourth quarter of 2022 until after the 2023 season.
'Scut Farkus' from 'A Christmas Story' hosts Alzheimer's Association fundraiser with free events in Cleveland and Akron this weekend
CLEVELAND — In Northeast Ohio this weekend, a Christmas icon will be honoring his father at a special event meant to bring families together. Zack Ward, who most people know as neighborhood bully 'Scut Farkus' from 'A Christmas Story' and it's brand new sequel, 'A Christmas Story Christmas,' is in town to host a fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association.
All the Cleveland Restaurants That Closed In 2022
2020 and 2021 were brutal years for restaurant closings nationally and in Northeast Ohio. Cleveland lost beloved places like Lola, Greenhouse Tavern, Fire, Sokowloski's, Crop, Spice, and countless others. While restaurant closings have slowed down overall, 2022 still came with its fair share of goodbyes. Oak and Embers Pinecrest. 311...
Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus - commentary
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic’s medical performance has made it one of the top hospitals in the U.S. for decades. But when it comes to architecture and planning on its campus, the Clinic looks in many ways like a throwback to the urban renewal era of the 1950s and ‘60s.
Cleveland.com news quiz: Giant Eagle is ending what?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Change is inevitable, and Giant Eagle demonstrated that by making an announcement this week. What was the announcement about? If you think you know, then you should test your luck with this week’s cleveland.com news quiz, which has 10 questions on current events.
Radio personality Sam Sylk gives free groceries to Northeast Ohioans
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No one wants to go hungry, especially during the holidays. Radio star, Sam Sylk, made sure that wouldn’t happen. On Friday, he was at his restaurant in Mayfield Heights giving away free bags of groceries. “This is helping me keep money in my pocket that...
