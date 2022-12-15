ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Madoc

Slim Chickens Announces a New Opening In Canton

Slim Chickens is currently experiencing rapid growth across the United States with 44 openings this year alone and more than 1.100 restaurants in development. This article is written solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information in the article are attributed to the following outlets: Slimchickens.com, FranchiseNews.com, and Wikipedia.com.
CANTON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a bakery with delicious treats?. If so, you should visit these local businesses in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you like cakes, you can't go wrong with this bakery in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood. All of their cakes are made from scratch and made to order. Customers can't get enough of their carrot cake. They also make a fantastic black forest cake along with tiramisu and Chantilly cakes, which are simple-syrup-laced sponge cakes topped with whipped cream. The bakery also offers a wide selection of cheesecakes, including (but not limited to) apple caramel, Oreo, raspberry lemonade, mocha chocolate chip, key lime, vanilla, and banana split.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

'Scut Farkus' from 'A Christmas Story' hosts Alzheimer's Association fundraiser with free events in Cleveland and Akron this weekend

CLEVELAND — In Northeast Ohio this weekend, a Christmas icon will be honoring his father at a special event meant to bring families together. Zack Ward, who most people know as neighborhood bully 'Scut Farkus' from 'A Christmas Story' and it's brand new sequel, 'A Christmas Story Christmas,' is in town to host a fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

All the Cleveland Restaurants That Closed In 2022

2020 and 2021 were brutal years for restaurant closings nationally and in Northeast Ohio. Cleveland lost beloved places like Lola, Greenhouse Tavern, Fire, Sokowloski's, Crop, Spice, and countless others. While restaurant closings have slowed down overall, 2022 still came with its fair share of goodbyes. Oak and Embers Pinecrest. 311...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

