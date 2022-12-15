ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WNCT

Deactivation ceremony at New River Air Station marks end of an era

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event at New River Air Station on Friday marked the end of an era for one unit of Marines and Sailors.  Friends, family and servicemembers gathered for a bittersweet moment as the HMH 366 Squadron was officially deactivated. It was time to say goodbye to the Hammerhead unit after 20+ years. The […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wreaths Across America honors veterans at Wilmington National Cemetery

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Wreaths Across America is a national event carried out at more than 2,700 locations in all 50 states, which includes Wilmington National Cemetery. Wreaths Across America honors our veterans and their families by laying wreaths at veteran’s gravesites not only to honor their death, but their life.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning. Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996. The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Giving pajamas this holiday season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pajama Jams is an organization providing new pajamas to children in need. Since 2008, over 30,000 children in Virginia and North Carolina have received a new pair of pajamas from the organization. And on Thursday, students from the Rachel Freeman School of Engineering added to that number.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

City of Southport giving away mulch

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport Public Works Department will be giving away mulch, free of charge, by appointment only. “A backhoe will be onsite to assist in loading, and large requests will be accepted,” a news release states. To set a date and time, call 910-457-7935.
SOUTHPORT, NC
foxwilmington.com

Cape Fear residents catch glimpses of SpaceX rocket launch

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch took off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:48 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16., according to SpaceX. Despite the station’s location in Florida, residents of southeastern North Carolina still got a chance to see the rocket flying through the sky.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Hanukkah events kick off with Menorah lighting at annual ceremony

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As Hanukkah begins, Chabad of Wilmington will lead the annual Menorah Lighting in Riverfront Park on Sunday. The event starts at 5 p.m. and is free to the public. Families can enjoy a gelt drop from a Wilmington fire engine, traditional latkes and donuts, hot chocolate and music.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Grammy-nominated singer Ginuwine visits Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Grammy-nominated singer Ginuwine was in Jacksonville Friday for a Christmas concert. Ginuwine was scheduled to perform at the Limelight Center, where people had the opportunity to meet him as they ate, drank and were merry. “We’re also very excited about bringing more big talent like this in 2023 and years beyond […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Indochine Express

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the days seemingly get shorter, it appears the time to get everything done during the day goes with the fading sunlight. Though the seconds, minutes, and hours are still there, the darkness seems to siphon away that precious time while the cold keeps you inside, wrapped up in blankets. It all plays into the inherent malaise that comes with winter.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

UNCW makes changes to on-campus dining after community complaints

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Changes are coming for the Shore Dining Hall at UNCW after multiple complaints from parents and students. The university confirmed with WECT it received several complaints from the campus community about issues within the dining hall – like limited food options available to students on weekends.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

On-street parking to be free in Wilmington for the holidays

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On-street parking in Wilmington will be free for the holiday season. Normally enforced from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday to Saturday, parking will be free from Friday, Dec. 23 to Tuesday, Dec. 27 and on Monday, Jan. 2. You can see the full parking...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

UNCW Board of Trustees votes unanimously to increase tuition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some students at UNCW will see a hike in tuition next fall. The board of trustees voted unanimously to increase tuition for nonresident undergraduate students and both resident and nonresident graduate students. Overall, tuition would increase by 5.5%. Undergraduate nonresident tuition will go up from $19,603...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Over 30,000 Good Matters three-wick candles recalled over fire, laceration hazards

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that a recall has been issued for 30,100 Good Matters three-wick candles over temperature-related issues. According to the announcement, Advantage Sales & Marketing issued the recall due to the possibility of candles burning at higher-than-usual temperatures. The increased...
WECT

Pet of the Week: Abby from the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Abby, an approximately 5-month-old Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, is available for adoption from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services. Abby has a brindle coat and is very food motivated. According to her handlers, she loves to cuddle and enjoys...
WECT

First Alert Forecast: wintry vibes leading to Christmas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington recorded 0.24 inches of beneficial rainfall with the frontal system Thursday and most of the Cape Fear Region received about that. Now, expect dry skies to prevail through the weekend and likely into early next week. After highs near 70 Thursday, high temperatures will return...
WILMINGTON, NC

