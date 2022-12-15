Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
Northeast DC neighborhood fed up with serial package thief
WASHINGTON - People living on Isherwood Street in Northeast, D.C. say they can't catch a break - or keep a package. "This gentleman has been stealing so many packages at this point, its thousands and thousands of dollars," said Matthew Viator. In several surveillance videos shared with FOX 5 by...
NBC Washington
Man Killed, Woman Hurt in Northwest DC Shooting: Police
One person was killed and another was shot Saturday after someone opened fire in Adams Morgan, according to authorities. D.C. police said they were alerted by ShotSpotter technology to a shooting at around 1:20 a.m. in front of 1608 Belmont Street NW. First responders found a man, identified as 30-year-old...
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting inside Southeast, D.C. apartment building
WASHINGTON - A man is in custody accused of shooting and killing a man inside a Southeast, D.C. apartment in October, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say on Friday they arrested Myron Hickson, 34, of District Heights, Maryland, in connection with the case. The incident happened at an...
Case takes turn for East Liverpool man accused in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
A lot has happened over the past several months in the case of an East Liverpool man who is charged in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.
'Runaway Cabinet Guy' arrested after News 5 Investigation
He ran from our cameras but he couldn’t outrun the law. The "Runaway Cabinet Guy" has been caught and is now charged with at least one theft related to his cabinet business.
Man found dead in Akron home; police looking for answers
Akron detectives are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon.
WTOP
Man traveling from New York suspected in 18 Potomac, Md., vehicle break-ins
Police are searching for a man whom they suspect of breaking into vehicles across Potomac, Maryland. Authorities believe the man is driving from as far as New York to commit the vehicle break-ins. The break-in suspect leaves crime scenes without much evidence, authorities said. U.S. Park Police said in a...
WFMJ.com
East Liverpool Jan. 6th suspect wants trial moved here and words banned in court
An East Liverpool man indicted on ten charges for allegedly attacking police during the January 6, 2021, confrontation at the U.S. Capitol is asking a judge to dismiss one of those charges and wants his trial moved to a federal court Northern Ohio. In addition, a motion filed by the...
Man found dead of multiple gunshots in Akron residence
AKRON, Ohio — A 42-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon in a residence in the Kenmore neighborhood. Police were called to the residence on the 2300 block of 29th Street S.W. at about 3:25 p.m. A person who had become concerned about not hearing from the victim went to check on the man and found him inside, police say.
Thief steals checks from mail: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
A resident called police Dec. 12 about two pieces of mail that were stolen from her mailbox. The mail had checks inside. She said the checks were already cashed. She planned to go to the station to give a statement. Traffic complaint: Columbia Road. Police received a call about a...
Police: Pregnant woman stabbed in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a suspect on Friday after they said a pregnant woman was stabbed. Police were called to the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE during the afternoon after a woman was stabbed. They said that the victim told officers she was pregnant. Police did not give an […]
Cuyahoga County settles lawsuit with man who was shot with a beanbag round in the head during downtown Cleveland protest
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Cuyahoga County agreed to pay $10,000 to a man who was shot in the back of the head by law enforcement during 2020 protests in downtown Cleveland over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. Cuyahoga County Council on Friday approved the settlement with Conor O’Boyle as...
Man arrested for OVI on his birthday: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Great Northern Boulevard. An officer at 1:17 a.m. on Dec. 6 stopped an SUV driving southbound on Great Northern Boulevard after determining the driver was speeding and failing to drive within marked lanes. The SUV was driving 53 mph in a 35-mph zone. As...
Good Samaritan Shot And Killed While Helping D.C. Crash Victim
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 33-year-old Brooklyn Michael Lynn of D.C. was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon after responding to a car accident. Shortly after 2:20 pm, a traffic accident occurred between two cars leaving a gas station on the 2700 Block of Good Hope Road in Southeast, D.C. The suspect was driving one of the cars involved in the accident. The victim was not involved in the crash. There was an altercation following the car accident and the victim somehow became involved in the fight. During this altercation, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect was The post Good Samaritan Shot And Killed While Helping D.C. Crash Victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
Attorney under investigation after Cuyahoga County jail guards say they found suspected drugs on him
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A local defense attorney is under investigation after Cuyahoga County jail guards seized suspected drugs on him inside the jail late Thursday, according to sources. The sources say the attorney was stopped as he tried to enter the jail to visit an inmate, and guards found...
theblackandwhite.net
Former Whitman student sentenced to 40 years in prison for Bethesda murder
A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced former Whitman student Joshua Wright to 40 years in prison on Wednesday for the murder of a 33-year-old man in downtown Bethesda in December 2021. The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in July as part of a plea agreement with local prosecutors.
Raped multiple times, Ohio woman entitled to millions more in legal damages, Supreme Court rules
In a 4-3 decision Friday, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled in favor of northeast Ohio native Amanda Brandt, who was drugged and sexually abused by a neighbor "dozens of times" from 2004 to 2005, according to court filings. Brandt was 11 and 12 years old at the time of her abuse.
Man causes disturbance at business after being warned by police: Brunswick Police Blotter
Police responded to a trespassing call at 11:14 a.m. Nov. 23. A man in the parking lot of a business was reportedly refusing to leave when asked to do so. The man was found at a nearby business and told not to return to the other property. Police were later called by the first business and told the man had returned and was honking his horn and causing a disturbance. The owner of the business declined to press charges at the time.
What the Ohio measles outbreak tells us about childhood vaccines: The Wake Up for Monday, Dec. 19, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Forty million kids in the United States missed a measles vaccine last year, according to the CDC. The disease can cause severe complications , including pneumonia, brain damage and death, and the vaccine is nearly 100% effective.
MPD: 5-week-old puppy stolen during violent home invasion and burglary in Southwest DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying and locating suspects involved in a violent home invasion and burglary in Southwest D.C. Thursday night. Around 7 p.m. Dec. 15, police say three suspects forced their way into a home in the 100...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
90K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0