Boca Raton man arrested after posting 'mass murder coming soon'
A Boca Raton man was arrested this week after Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies said he threatened a mass shooting while chatting on a social media platform.
WPBF News 25
Son charged with brutally beating his father in Stuart, then setting the home on fire
STUART, Fla. — Reggie Chapman’s family described the 69-year-old as a man with an enormous heart, the kind of guy who would give you the shirt off his back. He’s both a mechanic and a musician. And now, he’s recovering after being brutally attacked inside his Stuart...
WSVN-TV
Purse snatcher caught on camera targeting car outside Pembroke Pines day care
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief was caught on camera picking up something valuable in a matter of seconds from an unsuspecting mother who was busy dropping off her child at a day care in Pembroke Pines. It’s something most of us have done at one time or another:...
Mom Arrested 4 Years After Newborn’s Body Found Floating Off Florida Coast
A 29-year-old woman was taken into custody Thursday and is expected to be charged with first-degree murder after Palm Beach County officials said she confessed to tossing her newborn infant into a Florida inlet. “She’s the mother, and she is solely responsible,” Palm Beach County Detective Brittany Christoffel said at a press conference announcing the arrest of Arya Singh. It was an off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter who found the body of ‘Baby June’ floating in the Atlantic Ocean not far from shore on June 1, 2018. “The men and women in law enforcement always think they're tough and they've seen...
Florida man gets $25K Rolex, credit card stolen while drinking with women, deputies say
Detectives in Broward County said they were looking for two women who were suspected of stealing from a man while he slept.
Former nurse accused of swapping vials of liquid fentanyl with saline
A federal grand jury has indicted a former Martin County nurse accused of tampering with vials of liquid fentanyl at an outpatient surgery center where she worked.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Arrest made for body found on interstate 95 earlier this month
Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Homicide Unit announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection to the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. According to reports at around 12:16 a.m., Thursday, December 1, BSO...
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Murdering Woman Whose Body was Found on I-95 in Broward
A man is facing a murder charge in connection with the killing of a woman whose body was found on Interstate 95 in Broward County earlier this month. Christopher Patterson Jr., 36, was arrested in Georgia Tuesday evening and faces a first-degree murder charge, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Officials...
Riviera Beach man who stabbed teen to death fought to have his life sentence shortened. It worked.
WEST PALM BEACH — The life sentence for a man convicted of murder in 2017 for slashing a 17-year-old girl's throat and stabbing her repeatedly in the chest and abdomen — a crime described by one judge as "one of the most brutal" she had ever seen — has been overturned, replaced with a 50-year prison sentence.
Broward sheriff's deputy involved violent crash in Pompano Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE - A Broward sheriff's deputy was involved in a violent crash early Thursday morning in Pompano Beach. Chopper4 over the scene on Martin Luther King Boulevard near the NW 16th Avenue intersection spotted the marked sheriff's office SUV with severe front-end damage. Nearby, a silver SUV had damage to its rear. Debris from the crash was spread across the roadway. The sheriff's office said the officer suffered minor injuries. No word on the driver of the other vehicle.
BSO: Arrest made in body found on I-95 near Oakland Park Boulevard
MIAMI -The Broward Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection with the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. On the early morning of Thursday, Dec. 1, BSO deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to a call on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard regarding a body found lying next to a vehicle. The victim's body was transported to the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. Through their investigation, detectives linked Pines resident Christopher Patterson Jr. to the murder, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. "On the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 13, Patterson Jr. was located and taken into custody in Georgia by the U.S. Marshals Office, who worked in collaboration with units from Walton County Sheriff's Office and Monroe Police Department. Patterson Jr. is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one count of murder in the first degree," said BSO.The investigation continues.
cw34.com
3 people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Lake Worth. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received multiple 911 calls on Friday afternoon regarding a serious multi-vehicle crash on Brentwood Blvd. and Fountains Circle, near Jog Rd. First responders found three vehicles...
Florida firefighter caught on camera punching handcuffed patient says he has no regrets
A Miami firefighter who was caught on video punching a handcuffed patient on a stretcher told NBC affiliate WTVJ that he has no regrets over his actions.
WSVN-TV
Driver confesses to fatally striking 2-year-old boy, will not face jail time after accepting plea deal
MIAMI (WSVN) - The case against a South Florida driver accused of fatally striking a 2-year-old boy came to an emotional end when the suspect admitted his guilt. The family of Anthony De Leon has been searching for justice for almost three years. On Monday, the driver connected to the...
foxsports640.com
Body found on Fort Lauderdale Beach; death may have been self-inflicted
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL– Authorities investigating a body found on Fort Lauderdale Beach are reporting that the victim may have committed suicide. Investigators were called to the 400 block of Fort…
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Drug Ring Busted
Port St. Lucie - Thursday December 15, 2022: A joint investigation conducted by the Port St. Lucie Police Department and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has resulted in the arrest of 3 suspects alleged to have worked together to supply and sell drugs on the Treasure Coast. Special Investigations Division...
Ex-NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire arrested after allegedly punching, slapping daughter
Former NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested early Sunday morning in a domestic violence incident involving his daughter, according to documents obtained by NBC News. Stoudemire, 40, was arrested just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning at his Miami condo and booked into the Miami-Dade County jail on a misdemeanor battery charge after allegedly punching and slapping his unnamed daughter, according to the arrest affidavit and an online jail record that was available earlier Sunday.
cw34.com
Gang violence becoming problematic on the Treasure Coast
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Gang violence on the Treasure Coast is becoming a problem. Over the weekend there was yet another shooting in Fort Pierce — just the latest example in St. Lucie County. This comes after weeks and months of violence in neighboring communities. Authorities say...
Deputy rescues woman from submerged car in Stuart
A Martin County Sheriff's Office deputy rescued a driver whose car submerged into a Stuart pond Wednesday night.
