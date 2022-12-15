Deal's 18 points helps lead RCS Lady Warriors past Lady Volunteers

The Rogersville City School Lady Warriors cruised to a 50-9 victory over the visiting West View Lady Volunteers Tuesday night.

The Lady Warriors jumped out quickly, with Addie Lawson scoring seven first quarter points. Kennady Deal and Chloe Pearson each had four points in the period. The Lady Warrior defense held the Lady Vols scoreless and the score was 16-0.

The Lady Warriors dominated the rest of the game, adding to their lead every quarter. They held the Lady Vols scoreless again in the fourth quarter.

Marley Young led the Lady Vols with 4 points.

Kennady Deal had 18 and Addie Lawson 13 for the Lady Warriors. Rylee Sivert and Chloe Pearson each added 6 points. Others in the scoring column were Shelby Helton (4), Brooke Nelson (2) and Kenzie Collins (1).

All photos by Randy Ball.