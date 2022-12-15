Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
COTA partners with Del Valle Community Coalition for a winter-related event
AUSTIN, Texas — Circuit of the Americas (COTA) is partnering with the Del Valle Community Coalition (DVCC) to host a winter resource giving event. This year COTA will give away more than 1,000 trees to help spread holiday cheer to community members that really need it. Many families and individuals in the Del Valle community were invited to get winter clothing, blankets, toys, COVID-19 rapid tests, and and a Fraser fir tree. The free event happened from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Circuit of the Americas, near the Wonder Woods tent in Lot A.
CBS Austin
New AISD Board selects a "systems person" as next interim superintendent
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin ISD Board of Trustees has selected someone to run the district until they can hire a new permanent chief. Matias Segura, the district's operations director, will be interim superintendent for six months beginning in 2023. His selection is raising hopes and raising some eyebrows....
CBS Austin
Austin Fire Department hosts a long walk for Battalion Chief fighting cancer
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department held an event Saturday to honor a fellow firefighter who is battling stage 4 stomach cancer. During the "Long Walk for Travis," firefighters walked over 20 miles to all the fire stations and worksites that Battalion Chief Travis Maher worked at throughout his highly impactful AFD career.
CBS Austin
Operation Blue Santa delivers thousands of gifts to Austin families
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- The holiday season just got a little bit sweeter for a few children in Austin. It was Blue Santa delivery day and toys were delivered to thousands of families. Austin Police Department Chief Joseph Chacon, along with assistant chief and the Austin City manager all had...
CBS Austin
San Marcos PD searching for suspect of two separate robberies
SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department is looking for a suspect that robbed two separate gas stations. In store surveillance video, the suspect is wearing all black clothing and gray shoes. Officials believe the suspect robbed two different gas stations at Old Ranch Road 12 near...
CBS Austin
Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Wreaths Across America Ceremony
AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott spoke at the Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony in Austin with his wife and First Lady Cecilia Abbott. This national volunteer organization honors brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives for the U.S. They are celebrated with wreaths every December. Other...
CBS Austin
ASL interpreters could be required at crime scenes with deaf survivors
Efforts are underway to help Austin’s deaf community better understand what’s happening at crime scenes. On Friday, a recommendation will be presented to the Mayor’s Committee for People With Disabilities to require a certified ASL interpreter be sent to crime scenes if there are deaf survivors. Supporters of the recommendation say this is about equity for Austin’s deaf community.
CBS Austin
Trout stocking is underway in Texas
There's something fishy about the trout here in Texas, and the weather has everything to do with it. They can only survive in certain conditions, which is why you can't catch them year-round. Inside a storage tank, hundreds of rainbow trout finish a long journey. It starts in Missouri, goes...
CBS Austin
Best new Airbnb host in Texas is located in Dripping Springs
Airbnb announced that a man who has a listing in Dripping Springs is the top new host in the state of Texas. Derek has nearly 125 check-ins, maintains a near-perfect 4.98 rating and is already a Superhost after beginning hosting just this year. ALSO | Adam Sandler bringing stand-up tour...
CBS Austin
Volunteers package thousands of meals at Austin church to help end hunger
Over 200 volunteers from Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Austin packaged thousands of meals Sunday morning to ship out to people in need across the world. The church partnered with Rise Against Hunger. Since 2014, the church has collectively packaged over 190,000 meals in support of the non-profit’s work to address global food insecurity.
CBS Austin
Motorcyclist dead after crash in San Marcos
A motorcyclist died in a crash on I-35 in San Marcos on Thursday, according to police. The San Marcos Police Department, as well as Fire and EMS, responded to the scene on northbound I-35 near exit 204. It happened just after noon. A witness said a black Yamaha motorcycle was...
CBS Austin
Man dies in hospital after SE Austin stabbing
A man died in the hospital roughly a month and a half after he was stabbed in southeast Austin. The Austin Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Wickersham Lane at 10:52 a.m. on Oct. 25. They found 39-year-old Anthony Thomas bleeding from a leg wound. Officers applied a tourniquet to slow the bleeding.
CBS Austin
Fatal crash in Georgetown causes closure of SH 29
GEORGETOWN, Texas — First responders responded to a fatal crash in Georgetown Saturday evening. The incident happened on State Highway 29, just west of Wood Ranch Road and Wolf Ranch. Police said State Highway 29 was completely shut down, causing traffic delays. ALSO | One dead, four injured in...
CBS Austin
ATCEMS responds to crash in NW Austin, one pinned in their vehicle
AUSTIN, Texas — ATCEMS respond to a single vehicle crash on the 1700 block of West Cesar Chavez. Officials say at least one victim is pinned to their vehicle and they are in the middle of an extrication. There will be traffic delays in the area until further notice.
CBS Austin
Two killed in S Austin motorcycle crash
Two people are dead after a motorcycle and vehicle collision in south Austin early Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene at 500 East Ben White Blvd service road at 2:45 a.m. ALSO | Fatal crash on Highway 29 and Wood Ranch Road...
CBS Austin
Family of man killed in hit-and-run crash pleading for suspect to come forward
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A Kyle family is pleading for answers after their loved one was found in a ditch after a deadly hit-and-run crash in southeast Travis County. This happened on December 6 between 9:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. off FM 973 near Tesla Road. The Texas Department of Public Safety is still searching for a suspect.
CBS Austin
Police identify man killed in N Austin shooting on Dec. 12
The Austin Police Department identified a man who was killed in a north Austin shooting on Monday. Officers responded to the parking lot near AAA Limousine and MediaScience, which is along the I-35 southbound service road just south of East Braker Lane. They found 24-year-old Tyrone Young on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
CBS Austin
One dead from crash in SE Austin, traffic delays ahead
AUSTIN, Texas — EMS pronounced one person dead from a vehicle crash at 10500 FM 812 Rd. There were four other people who survived the crash in south east Austin. According to Austin EMS, other traffic delays will remain at this location. At the scene, two officers were blocking off the location. After 9:30 p.m., the scene has been cleared.
CBS Austin
One adult injured in car crash in S Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A crash in S. Austin sends one adult to the hospital. This happened near W. Ben White Blvd and Merle Dr. ATCEMS paramedics transported the victim to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with critical and life-threatening injuries.
CBS Austin
One dead, four injured in 3-vehicle crash in Manor
One person is dead and four more are injured after a three-vehicle collision in Manor Saturday evening. Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene on Parmer Lane just east of State Highway 130 around 4:46 p.m. Two people were initially pinned in their vehicle and...
