AUSTIN, Texas — Circuit of the Americas (COTA) is partnering with the Del Valle Community Coalition (DVCC) to host a winter resource giving event. This year COTA will give away more than 1,000 trees to help spread holiday cheer to community members that really need it. Many families and individuals in the Del Valle community were invited to get winter clothing, blankets, toys, COVID-19 rapid tests, and and a Fraser fir tree. The free event happened from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Circuit of the Americas, near the Wonder Woods tent in Lot A.

DEL VALLE, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO