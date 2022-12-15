ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

Shame and sugar-free cookies: On navigating the holidays after a life of disordered eating

By Ashlie D. Stevens
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gZUL4_0jjyaY4p00

As a child, I spent hours poring over the pages of "D'Aulaires' Book of Greek Myths," using my finger to trace over vivid illustrations of scenes that brought me both delight and dismay. There was the story of Artemis, the goddess of the hunt, who fiercely defended women and wildlife with her bow. There were tales of heroes' risky voyages along the River Styx, the waterway that connected the human world with the underworld, and of their attempt to thwart Hades, the god of the dead.

The story that interested me the most, however, was that of Dionysus, the god of wine, fertility and mirth. Dionysus was the son of Zeus, the result of one of his seemingly innumerable affairs with mere mortals, which ended poorly. Zeus' "jealous wife" Hera convinced Semele (Dionysus' mother) to ask to see him in all his godly splendor. Zeus tried to dissuade Semele of this request, saying that he would appear in a light brighter than a thousand earthly sons, but she didn't listen.

After his mother's death, Dionysus was raised by Maenads, the nymphs of the valley, and had tigers and leopards for playmates. He eventually grew to be handsome (in that unearthly way that I suppose only gods are handsome) and traveled the world teaching men and women how to make wine.

When Dionysus was eventually given a throne on Olympus alongside his resurrected and now-immortal mother, "the music was filled with the music of flutes and tambourines; never had there been such din and merriment on Olympus."

Compared to some of the more conniving and vengeful gods, Dionysus was pleasantly simple. When he approached mortals, he'd make them some variation of this promise: I bring you pleasure — all you have to do is take it.

It was an appealing proposition because even as a child, I understood that in my modern life — one ruled by fearing the wrath of a very specific God rather than that of a series of storybook gods — people want to tell you that pleasure comes with strings.

This is something I'm reminded of as I open my work email every winter. It's the time of year when my inbox becomes increasingly punctuated with words like "guilt" and "shame." Not over anything I've said or done, but rather in reference to what I'm planning to eat.

As soon as October hits, the emails start, touting "healthy" substitutes for Halloween candy, such as boxes of raisins or non-caramelized apples. When Halloween passes, it's time to make a game plan for Thanksgiving, which may include — as one email put it — swapping mashed cauliflower for "your grandmother's fat-laden mashed potatoes" and bringing your own sugar-free pumpkin pie to gatherings if "you're worried about temptation."

Working in food, these emails come all year, but the connections made between shame and consumption are far more acute — and thus more bleak — during the holiday season. Film and TV reinforce that this is supposed to be the most joyful time of the year, and you're kind of a Scrooge if you don't partake. Simultaneously, there's an undercurrent of messages that shame individuals for eating and drinking with glee. Of course, evidence of this dichotomy isn't only restricted to my inbox.

Diet culture works overtime during the winter months, which has resulted in a slate of holiday recipes based on deletions, substitutions and swaps. While some of these are for folks who have dietary restrictions and distinct health needs, others are simply marketed to the masses under the ambiguous guise of "health," when they're often really talking about thinness.

About a week ago, a dear friend of mine — who also happens to be a dietician — sent me a screenshot of a list she saw online for "healthy holiday foods." The first item was cruciferous vegetables, and the last item was water. It said that if you wanted to be "a little naughty," you could have some fruit and nuts . . . or a sugar-free cookie.

Her only comment? "This is some bulls**t."

Indeed, the idea of sitting at the holiday table with a plate of broccoli, a few apple slices and some pecans in pursuit of thinness is some bulls**t, but remember, diet culture is built on the notion that pleasure comes with strings (and you should never confront someone about what is on their plate).

As a 90s kid, I definitely remember eating two bowls of Special K or drinking two Slimfast shakes in lieu of breakfast and lunch in order to compensate for holiday dinners. Eventually, I just stopped eating in the hours — and then days, as I got older — leading up to a party. I carried a pocket-sized book, which I rescued from the bottom of my mother's junk drawer. It was filled with the calorie and fat counts for hundreds of popular foods. Meanwhile, my father's copy of "Eat This, Not That" became a Bible of sorts.

For a very long time, the god of pleasure who had so appealed to me as a young child was replaced with a crueler god, The Pursuit of Thinness. Under its omnipresent, watchful eye, I could indulge in joy, but only if I deprived myself first.

Over the years, my relationship with food and festivity has evened out. Through working in food, I've been able to rediscover the joy inherent to it, waiting to be discovered as you bite into a nectar-filled peach or a pillowy layer of ricotta spread between lasagna noodles. Moderation has its place in its life, but the disdain I used to show for my body and its hunger does not.

While some view calling one's behavior "Dionysian" as an insult, conflating sensuality with lecherousness or debauchery, this holiday season, I mean it to say, "Don't choose famine when you have the opportunity to feast."

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

This Mediterranean dip may be the healthiest thing on your holiday table

When Instagram star Suzy Karadsheh's Mediterranean cookbook published this year, it became a fast New York Times best seller. No wonder, her dreamy dishes are fresh, healthy and tasty. She shows CNN her citrusy dip for gatherings that will have you saving that cream cheese for morning bagels. Find the full recipe here.
TODAY.com

Are grapes healthy — or tiny sugar bombs? A dietitian explains

Grapes are a sweet treat that date back to about 6000 B.C.. That's right — grapes have been a crowd pleaser for everyday snacking, charcuterie boards, jam, jelly and wine making since Neolithic times. Not only are a grapes versatile fruit, but they also have antioxidants that make them good for your health. As a matter of fact, eating grapes can benefit your heart and skin and maybe even protect against cancer. Let’s look at the wondrous reasons to eat grapes and creative ways to use them.
InsideHook

The Case for Bringing a Heritage Ham Home for the Holidays

You probably remember the story of the country mouse and the city mouse, but do you know the tale of the country ham and the city ham?. Country ham, sometimes confused with and even sold as prosciutto, is commonly found below the Mason-Dixon line and typically produced by dry-curing a slab of pork with salt, sugar and other spices before allowing it to hang for months as moisture is replaced by flavor. Dense, very salty and sometimes smoked for extra flavor and color, country hams are usually simmered in a sweet liquid or cooked up in a skillet before being consumed, even though the curing process basically renders them ready to eat.
INDIANA STATE
sixtyandme.com

How the Jewellery We Wear Tells the Story of Our Life

Jewellery, in all its forms tells the story of our life. Whether we choose a necklace or a bracelet, they all tell people more about who we are, and they remind us of places and people, events and special things. Extending that idea, and compensating the fact that as we...
intheknow.com

Woman shares little-known but brilliant cleaning hacks: ‘More of these, please’

TikToker Victoria (@vicsauce) shared the little-known cleaning hacks she’s developed after living on her own for eight years, and TikTokers couldn’t get enough of them. Cleaning tips and tricks I wish I knew sooner as former housekeeper and late twenties something (oh god) 🫧 #fyp #cleanwithme #cleantok.
Salon

Every time I eat tuna, I’m honoring my father

On November 20, 2021 — five days before Thanksgiving, two weeks before his wedding anniversary with my mother and three weeks before his 74th birthday — my dad passed away, suddenly and unexpectedly. For as long as I can recall, my father had been renowned for his tuna....
Taste Of Home

Here’s the Correct Way to Flip a Pancake Without Splattering Everywhere

There’s nothing quite as disheartening as a deformed stack of pancakes. Even if you whip up the best homemade pancake recipe in the world, if the pancake splatters everywhere and creates a not-so-round shape, the effect of a perfect fluffy stack of flapjacks kind of loses its appeal. But what if the pancake seems to splatter every time you flip it on the pan?
Salon

8 festive ways to use crescent dough this holiday season

Crescent dough —the seamless pastry dough sheet used for making flaky crescent rolls (not to be confused with croissants) — has always been a kitchen staple of mine amid the holidays. My go-tos are Pillsbury's Original Crescent Dough Sheet and Crescent Rolls; however, recently, I've become a fan of both Immaculate Baking's packaged rolls (I usually buy them from Whole Foods) and Trader Joe's Crescent Rolls.
dailypaws.com

The 10 Best Unlikely Friendship Stories of 2022 Will Fill Your Heart With Joy

No matter what's happening in the world, we can always rely on the instinctive heart-led kindness of animals. Without a doubt, experiencing darling moments such as when a sweet dachshund tucks in a momma kitty and her babies or a golden retriever takes absolute delight in kissing cows sends our serotonin levels soaring.
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
202K+
Followers
21K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy