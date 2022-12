The Haughton Bucs defeated North Caddo 8-0 Friday on the second day of the Airline Classic at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. Haughton (5-5-1) leads four-team Group C with 12 points going into its final game of the tournament against Calvary Baptist at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The Cavaliers are tied for second with Evangel Christian with six points.

HAUGHTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO