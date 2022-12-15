KSR's Bowl Preview 1.0: Let the games begin

(Photo courtesy of Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. We can’t have the holiday season without bowl games being played.

On Friday, we’ll start a long stretch of 43 FBS games being played beginning on Dec. 16 and ending on Jan. 9 with the National Championship Game at SoFi Stadium in Greater Los Angeles. The 2022 season is almost over but there is still some fun to be had.

Like we did throughout the regular season, we are here to set the table in the postseason. Instead of one monstrous bowl preview, we have split it up into three parts to help us rightfully feast in portions. Over the next week, there will be 13 FBS college football games. Let’s dive into some of the matchups as college football wraps up another wild season.

The Slate

— Bahamas Bowl (Friday): Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB (11:30am ET, ESPN)

— Cure Bowl (Friday): No. 25 UTSA vs. No. 24 Troy (3:00pm, ESPN)

— Fenway Bowl (Saturday): Cincinnati vs. Louisville (11:00am, ESPN)

— Las Vegas Bowl (Saturday): Florida vs. No. 14 Oregon State (2:30pm, ESPN)

— LA Bowl (Saturday): Washington State vs. Fresno State (3:30pm, ABC)

— LendingTree Bowl (Saturday): Rice vs. Southern Miss (5:45pm, ESPN)

— New Mexico Bowl (Saturday): SMU vs. BYU (7:30pm, ABC)

— Frisco Bowl (Saturday): North Texas vs. Boise State (9:15pm, ESPN)

— Myrtle Beach Bowl (Monday): Marshall vs. UConn (2:30pm. ESPN)

— Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Tuesday): Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State (3:30pm, ESPN)

— Boca Raton Bowl (Tuesday): Liberty vs. Toledo (7:30pm, ESPN)

— New Orleans Bowl (Wednesday): WKU vs. South Alabama (9:00pm. ESPN)

— Armed Forces Bowl (Thursday): Baylor vs. Air Force (7:30pm, ESPN)

Ranked vs. Ranked

The most intriguing matchup during the first week of bowl season will happen on Friday when the party gets started. We will get a pair of conference champs facing off in the Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium in Orlando.

Former Kentucky co-defensive coordinator Jon Sumrall brought home the Sun Belt title in his first season at Troy leading the Trojans to an 11-2 year with a 10-game winning streak entering the postseason. Sumrall’s first team has been excellent on defense ranking No. 11 in points per drive allowed while the offense has found a way to do just enough.

Over at UTSA, the Roadrunners repeated as C-USA champs in 2022 under third-year head coach Jeff Traylor. The former Texas high school head coach is 30-9 since taking over this program in San Antonio that has put together a dynamite passing game.

If you are looking for an edge, UTSA will have another offensive coordinator change for the bowl game. One year after Illinois stole Barry Lunney Jr., Oregon came in and swooped up first-year play-caller Will Stein. The Roadrunners have star quarterback Frank Harris (71.1% completion rate, 9.1 yards per attempt, 40 total touchdowns) after he announced a return in 2023 for a super senior season but will have an interim play-calling situation. That could give the Trojans an edge.

Keg of Satterfield

There will be a bowl game in Fenway Park this year and it’s kicking off before noon on Saturday. That alone makes this one of the weirdest bowl games of the year. That was before we added the teams and one strange coaching situation to this Fenway Bowl fire.

On the same day that the matchups for the Fenway Bowl became official, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield was in discussions to become the next head football coach at Cincinnati. That became official on Dec. 12 and gave us a crazy bowl matchup.

Since Luke Fickell left for Wisconsin, both the Bearcats and Cardinals will have interim head coaches. Satterfield has stolen four full-time staffers from Louisville who are now working for Cincinnati. That has left the Cards with just three full-time assistants left on staff as numerous quality control coaches have been promoted for this rushed bowl game.

To add to the weirdness, there are multiple opt-outs on each side including Louisville’s starting quarterback (Malik Cunningham) and 1,000-yard receiver (Tyler Hudson). But the weirdness is not stopping there. Due to the layout of the football field inside this baseball stadium, both teams will be forced to share a sideline on Saturday.

This is going to be so awkward. Some odd football will be played on Saturday in a matchup between two top-25 defenses that will be without both of their defensive coordinators after Mike Tressel left for Wisconsin and Bryan Brown departed for Cincinnati. Points could be at a premium as the Keg of Nails rivalry gets a much-needed revival.

There is so much going on with this matchup. This feels like the ultimate modern-day bowl game that includes all of the goofiness and problems encapsulating the sport right now.

Oregon State’s big season

After hitting a low point under Gary Andersen, Oregon State called on alum Jonathan Smith to bring the Beavers back to relevancy in the Pac-12. The former Washington offensive coordinator is doing just that in Corvallis.

After getting OSU to a bowl game in year three, Smith and the Beavers will be playing for a 10-win season in year five in the Las Vegas Bowl. And Oregon State will have a chance to get a logo win in the process.

Florida is the SEC representative out in Las Vegas as the Gators are fresh off a disappointing 6-6 season. Since the debut year ended for Billy Napier, Florida has seen a boatload of players enter the transfer portal along with draft entries and opt-outs for quarterback Anthony Richardson and All-American offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence.

This feels like a great opportunity for Oregon State football.

Both offenses are run-heavy and want to pound the rock. Meanwhile, both defenses have had issues stopping the run. Don’t be surprised if this game gets surprisingly exciting with its fair share of explosive plays at Allegiant Stadium.

Luckett’s Notebook

— In the LA Bowl, Washington State will be without offensive coordinator Eric Morris as he accepted a job offer to be the next head coach at North Texas. That could be bad news for the Cougars who are facing a hot Fresno State team that just won the Mountain West title and has a likely draft pick at quarterback.

— One of the best stories of the early bowl season is UConn who finished 6-6 in their first season under new head coach Jim L. Mora who helped end a lot of bad football memories in East Hartford. After winning 5 of 7 to end the season, the Huskies get to make a trip to Myrtle Beach and will face Marshall on the teal turf at Coastal Carolina in a standalone game on Monday.

— If you’re looking for teams headed in opposite directions, the Boca Raton Bowl is a good place to look. Liberty is fresh off three consecutive losses to end the year and saw Hugh Freeze bolt for Auburn once the season ended. Meanwhile, Toledo just won a MAC title and is keeping head coach Jason Candle for another season. This feels like a great opportunity for the Rockets.

— Do you want fun? The New Orleans Bowl should be pretty fun. WKU got some great news when Purdue passed over Tyson Helton and star quarterback Austin Reed announced a return to Bowling Green. Meanwhile, South Alabama finished 10-2 in year two under Kane Wommack with both losses coming by a combined five points. Two good football teams will battle in primetime on Wednesday night in the Superdome.

— Air Force is going for their third consecutive double-digit win season — if you remove the COVID-19 year — on Thursday night. The Falcons have beaten consecutive Power Five teams (Washington State and Louisville) in the postseason. They’ll be looking to do the same against Baylor who enters the game at 6-6 with an interim defensive coordinator.