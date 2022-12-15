Read full article on original website
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
KSLA
Police say cases are connected: two bodies found hours apart, one behind dumpster and other in drainage ditch
Kilgore police identify officer involved in fatal shooting at Longview ER; grand jury declines to indict officer
Kilgore off-duty police officer no-billed after fatal shooting at Longview emergency room
UPDATE: Suspect Named, Another Arrested in Shreveport Murder
Suspect in Shreveport homicide killed in motorcycle crash
ktalnews.com
Police investigating after body found in Bossier home
KSLA
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase
ktalnews.com
Shreveport women led Texarkana police on high-speed chase after alleged Ulta heist
KSLA
Man killed outside Youree Drive bar identified
ktalnews.com
Continuing trend: attempted vehicle theft in Shreveport
bossierpress.com
Bossier City Police respond to shooting near Traffic Street
Shreveport Police Searching for Wanted Domestic Abuse Suspect
Shreveport Police Domestic Violence Investigators are searching for a man said to be responsible for battering his girlfriend back in early December. On December 3, 2022, a female victim reported that her boyfriend, Leontraevious Nelson Jr. (10-4-1999) battered her following an argument. The victim reported that Nelson Jr. placed a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her, then battered her with the weapon. Nelson also damaged the victim’s vehicle then took the vehicle without her consent.
Violence Erupts in Bossier City Leaving 3 Teens Wounded
KSLA
Attempted murder suspect arrested after traffic stop in Natchitoches
Texarkana Arkansas Police arrest 5 after robbery
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man sentenced after killing a man at a birthday party
ktalnews.com
South Shreveport restaurant catches fire early Sunday
KSLA
Gunfire in Bossier City sends 3 juveniles to hospital
KSLA
Magnolia man arrested in connection to fatal shooting
ktalnews.com
U.S. Attorney: Shreveport man, woman sentenced in separate drug, gun cases
