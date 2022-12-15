ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

ktalnews.com

Police investigating after body found in Bossier home

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating after a body was found inside a house in Bossier City Friday morning. According to The Bossier City Police Department, officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Kelly Street in reference to a dead person found inside the home.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Man killed outside Youree Drive bar identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 16, a man’s body was found in the parking lot of a night club in the 3000 block of Girard Street, followed by another man’s body being found in a drainage ditch just a few hours later. Shreveport...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Continuing trend: attempted vehicle theft in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In the most recent attempt in a string of local car thefts, suspects attempted to take vehicles from a local rail yard Sunday morning. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted Union Pacific after someone targeted vehicles in the rail yard on Jewella Ave. around 5:30 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Bossier City Police respond to shooting near Traffic Street

At approximately 8:30p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Bossier City Police officers were dispatched to Traffic and Berry Streets in response to multiple reports of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and discovered one person with a gunshot wound. Two other people then approached also suffering from gunshot wounds. All...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Police Searching for Wanted Domestic Abuse Suspect

Shreveport Police Domestic Violence Investigators are searching for a man said to be responsible for battering his girlfriend back in early December. On December 3, 2022, a female victim reported that her boyfriend, Leontraevious Nelson Jr. (10-4-1999) battered her following an argument. The victim reported that Nelson Jr. placed a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her, then battered her with the weapon. Nelson also damaged the victim’s vehicle then took the vehicle without her consent.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Attempted murder suspect arrested after traffic stop in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A wanted Red River Parish man was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 16. after a traffic stop in Natchitoches. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling on Woodyard Drive when they stopped a 2016 Dodge Challenger for a traffic violation. Before the stop, deputies learned the vehicle license number had been entered into the National Crime Information Center as being wanted by the Coushatta Police Department in connection with an attempted murder investigation.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
THV11

Texarkana Arkansas Police arrest 5 after robbery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department arrested four women and a man from Shreveport, Louisiana, on Wednesday around 7:41 p.m. after patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas. Officers used tracking information to locate a white Chevrolet Malibu...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man sentenced after killing a man at a birthday party

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after killing another man at a child’s birthday party in 2020. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old DeMichael Antonio Turel was sentenced to two decades in prison for the negligent homicide of 31-year-old Jermaine Robinson. Gunfire began at a birthday party in the 5200 block of Bienville Street on June 10, 2020 and the victim was shot in the chest.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

South Shreveport restaurant catches fire early Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters rushed to contain a fire in a local Long John Silver’s early Sunday morning. Just before 3:40 a.m. SFD received an emergency call to the location at 8928 Jewella Ave in the Southwood neighborhood. The first unit arrived on the scene at 3:45 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the building.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Gunfire in Bossier City sends 3 juveniles to hospital

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Gunfire in Bossier City sent three juveniles to the hospital. Two of the victims are 16 years old, and the other is 17 years old. Bossier City spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said it appears they were shooting at each other. It was about 8:30 p.m....
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Magnolia man arrested in connection to fatal shooting

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Magnolia Police Department, a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal November shooting. On Nov. 12, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Smith Street. Upon arrival, they found Demontray Hall, 32, of Shreveport, dead from an apparent gun shot wound.
MAGNOLIA, AR
ktalnews.com

U.S. Attorney: Shreveport man, woman sentenced in separate drug, gun cases

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man and woman from Shreveport were sentenced to federal prison on unrelated drug possession and weapons charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. The first case involved 20-year-old Timothy DeWayne Vasher, who was convicted of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute...
SHREVEPORT, LA

