Black Folks Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
This pineapple upside down cake is soft and buttery with a caramelized brown sugar , pineapple & cherry topping. Its juices seep down into the cake, adding even more luscious flavor and texture . Melted butter, brown sugar, and fruit form the base of this cake as it bakes in the oven — but once it’s done and flipped, it turns into a delicious caramelized topping with cherry-studded pineapple rings.
A classic cake favorite using canned pineapple and maraschino cherries, this retro cake is served upside down and perfect any time of year.Print
Pineapple Upside-Down Cake RecipeThis Black Folks pineapple upside down cake recipe uses creamed butter instead of melted, cake flour instead of all-purpose flour, all white sugar instead of brown sugar + white, and using egg whites guarantees a huge textural difference. Prep Time 15 minutes Cook Time 35 minutes Cool 20 minutes Total Time 1 hour 15 minutes Servings 12 people
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup Butter (creamed)
- 1 cup Packed brown sugar
- 1 can Pineapple slices in juice rained, juice reserved
- 1 jar Maraschino cherries without stems drained
- 1 box Yellow Cake Mix
- Vegetable oil
- Eggs called for on cake mix box
Instructions
- Prepare the topping: Melt the butter, pour into an un-greased cake pan or pie dish, sprinkle with brown sugar, then arrange the blotted pineapple rings and maraschino cherries as you see in my photos and video tutorial.
- We refrigerate the topping to prepare the cake batter– this helps solidify the designed arrangement underneath the wet cake batter.
- Prepare the cake batter: Whisk the dry ingredients together.
- In a separate bowl, cream the butter and sugar together.
- Beat in the egg whites and vanilla, then the sour cream.
- Pour the dry into the wet ingredients, pour in the pineapple juice & milk, and then beat to combine.
- You’ll have about 2 cups of cake batter and it’s very straightforward to prepare.
- Spread over topping: Pour and spread the cake batter over the chilled topping.
- Bake: Because of the wet bottom layer (which is the topping), the cake takes much longer than a typical 1 layer cake.
- Its juices will bubble up the sides, creating these incredible caramelized edges.
- With upside down cakes, it’s always good practice to place a baking pan or sheet on a lower rack to catch any juices should they splatter over the edges.
- Cool: Cool the cake for 20 minutes before inverting onto a serving plate.
- Inverting any sooner will create a seeping mess– we want the topping to “set” as much as it can.
- You can serve this cake warm, though it slices much better if you let it cool completely at room temperature first.
The post Black Folks Pineapple Upside-Down Cake appeared first on BLAC Media .
Comments / 0