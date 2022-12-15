ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reckless Kelly To Retire From Touring in 2025

By Clayton Edwards
 3 days ago

They say that all good things must come to an end. Today, the independent country music world learned how true that statement is. Reckless Kelly took to social media today to announce that they’ll retire from touring in 2025. For over two decades the rocking Americana band had logged about 200 shows per year and has opened for greats like Robert Earl Keen and Turnpike Troubadours . Now, they’re trimming down their touring schedule in preparation to hang up their traveling shoes for good.

Reckless Kelly Bids Farewell to the Road

Earlier today, Reckless Kelly took to their social media accounts to make the announcement. “When we decided to chase this dream twenty-seven years ago we had great expectations and lofty goals that, at the time, seemed simultaneously unattainable and somehow guaranteed,” their statement read. “All we ever really wanted was to make a decent living, create exactly the kind of music we wanted to make…, record records on our own terms, never compromise, and see how far the seemingly unrealistic mission statement could take us. In almost three decades on the road and in the studio, we’ve exceeded our wildest dreams and then some.”

Later in the statement, Reckless Kelly ensured fans that they would still be making music. They still plan to “make records, release special projects, and still even most likely perform live from time to time,” according to the announcement. However, after 30 years together, they’re going to put the brakes on touring for good.

In a conversation with Josh Crutchmer for Rolling Stone , the members of Reckless Kelly spoke a little more about their decision.

Reckless Kelly’s frontman and principal songwriter Willy Braun opened up about the decision. “In a nutshell, I’ve been playing professionally and touring since I was 7 or 8. I still love playing, I still love traveling, and I still love all the guys in the band. What it comes down to, really, is I’m ready to do something different,” he explained. “By the time we hang it up in three years, I will have been on the road playing music for over 40 years. I’ve been at this so long there’s not a lot of surprises anymore, and I’m ready to not have to be somewhere every weekend for a bit.”

Confirmed 2023 Tour Dates

Upon announcing that they’re stepping away from touring, Reckless Kelly released a handful of 2023 dates. They say that more dates will come in the future. In the Rolling Stone piece, the band confirmed they plan to continue hosting their annual Braun Brothers Reunion festival and will reunite to play the festival every year.

Tickets for all of the dates below are on sale now. Check out the Reckless Kelly website for tickets and more information.

  • 01/8-9 — Steamboat Springs, CO @ The MusicFest
  • 02/25 — Houston, TX @ Livestock Show and Rodeo
  • 03/27 — Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s
  • 06/10 — Puerto Penasco, Mexico @ Circus Mexicus
  • 06/11 — Puerto Penasco, Mexico @ Circus Mexicus
  • 06/17 — Kaycee, WY @ Chris LeDoux Days
  • 06/23 — New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall
  • 06/24 — New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall
  • 08/12 — Challis, ID @ Braun Brothers Reunion
  • 08/18 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s BBQ
  • 08/19 — Pampa, TX @ PampaFest
  • 09/16 —  Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium (with Jason Boland and the Stragglers)

