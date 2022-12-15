Express Analysis of Purdue overtime win at Nebraska

Purdue basketball (Photo: Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

LINCOLN, Neb. — The fourth-ranked Boilermakers really had to earn it but came up big when pushed the hardest Saturday afternoon, as Purdue fought off Nebraska for a 65-62 overtime win. Here’s our GoldandBlack.com post-game analysis and Wrap Video.

PDF: Purdue-Nebraska stats

PURDUE FRESHMAN GUARDS MADE IT POSSIBLE

No way Purdue wins this game under these circumstances without the collective poise and maturity that freshman guards Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith have exhibited all season.

This was the sort of moment, in the sort of environment, facing the sort of circumstances, when young guards are most likely to struggle. And it’s OK for them to struggle when they do.

Purdue’s don’t. The bigger the moment, the more likely Purdue’s two rookies are to excel. Neither of them shy away from having the ball in their hands. Matter of fact, they practically run toward it, literally and figuratively considering how much the Boilermakers use Loyer in dribble handoffs.

Loyer was the difference in this game, not just because he scored more points than any other participant but rather when he scored. Every time Purdue needed a bucket, Loyer had delivered. That was especially significant in a game where — for the first time this season — the ball was taken out of Zach Edey‘s hands.

Loyer was Purdue’s equilibrium today.

Meanwhile, Smith misses one of those four free throws in the final seconds of OT and who knows what happens? Kudos to him for closing the door from the foul line in a game where Purdue left too many points sitting right there.

Again, another situation where a freshman might have quietly preferred someone else to bear that burden.

And that says nothing of Smith’s perfect execution to get Loyer a great look to win it at the end of regulation.

Not these guys. They’ve belied every trapping that comes with youth at this level to this point.

BENCH CONTRIBUTIONS

In a game where every point wound up mattering, it bears mentioning that Trey Kaufman-Renn played really well for the third straight game, giving Purdue six points and five boards and two assists in just 17 minutes. That was big considering Caleb Furst just didn’t seem to have it tonight and Mason Gillis remains out. Kaufman-Renn seems to be finding his stroke from long range, too, by the way.

Brandon Newman was on the floor in crunch time and made two big free throws and finished with seven rebounds in 22 minutes, a shooter playing well despite not shooting well.

And David Jenkins Jr. made a couple shots in the first half, at least one of them again rescuing a possession gone sideways. He has a knack for bailing his team out with his shot-making.

Loyer was the singular reason Purdue won this game if there was one, but there were some supporting actors here too whose contributions shouldn’t be lost in the big picture.

IT REALLY IS THIS SIMPLE

All that said, Newman and Jenkins were a combined 1-of-9 from three, and that’s a big part of the story of this game as well for Purdue, that the Boilermakers just needed to few more threes and this game would have unfolded very differently.

Is Purdue punishing opponents enough for their mobbing of Edey in the paint? No, Purdue’s not. That said, they’re 10-0 regardless.

It can be oversimplification sometimes to just boil games down to which team made more shots, but that absolutely was the subtext to this outcome and all that went into it.

Purdue got good enough looks from three and plenty of them that this game easily — easily — could have wound up a double-digit regulation win. The Boilermakers couldn’t cash in.

So often, Purdue’s been provided a litany of quality opportunities from long range to open games and might make the first but is still waiting on that onslaught of four or five triples before the first media timeout that might clobber this opponent but then also spook the next opponent out of whatever crazy ideas it might have for dealing with Edey.