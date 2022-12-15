Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Security Alarm Alerts Deputies to Man Stealing Gasoline, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 16, 2022, at about 1 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
lostcoastoutpost.com
One Arrested Following McKinleyville Assault Investigation
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 15, 2022, at about 2:24 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 1400 block of Terrace Lane in McKinleyville for the report of an assault. Deputies arrived at the residence and contacted an...
kymkemp.com
Man Arrested Last Night During Traffic Stop
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 14, 2022, at about 4:22 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
Five Years Ago This Month, Police Officers Robbed a Texas Man in Mendocino County; One Suspect Now Faces New Charges
On December 5, 2017, two men claiming to be ATF agents stopped Zeke Flatten, a former undercover officer, just north of Frog Woman Rock in Mendocino County and robbed him of three pounds of Humboldt County marijuana. Yesterday, one of the men alleged to have been involved, a former Rohnert Park police officer, Joseph Huffaker, was back in court facing new federal charges that could add up to over 90 years in prison.
kymkemp.com
Three Arrested by Yurok Tribal Police After Failure to Pull Their Vehicle Over
On December 13, 2022, a Yurok Tribal Police Officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle that violated California Vehicle Code 22450(a), failure to stop at a stop sign. The vehicle failed to yield to the officer initially but did eventually stop. The officer contacted three individuals inside the vehicle. The two [passengers] provided a false name but upon further investigation, the officer was able to identify all occupants by their real names and found that the driver and one passenger had outstanding warrants. One of the occupants was in possession of Methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl. All three individuals were placed under arrest and transported to Del Norte County Jail.
kymkemp.com
Suspect in ‘Largest One Time Seizure of Narcotics in the History of the HCDTF’ Pleads Guilty
Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. On December 13, 2022 Jose Lomeli Osuna pled guilty to all the charges and enhancements he faced following his September 15, 2022 arrest by the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (DTF). On that date DTF served warrants on three locations: at a Creamery Alley, Arcata location agents found 3 pounds of methamphetamine, 4 ounces of fentanyl and over $114,000 in cash; at a Myrtle Avenue, Eureka location agents found 1.3 ounces of cocaine; and at a storage unit in McKinleyville they located 24 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 pounds of heroin, 1.25 pounds of cocaine and 5.83 pounds of fentanyl.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 12:26 a.m.] Structure Fire in Benbow
A structure is on fire in the area of Blue Rock Road in the Benbow watershed south of Garberville. The fire started around 11:40 p.m. Firefighters are requesting additional resources as of a little after midnight. A neighbor reports, “I live in [B]enbow and from my porch I can see...
kymkemp.com
Missing Teen May Be Traveling From Sacramento to Hoopa
16-year-old Taliah Hyland has left her foster home in Stockton area and may have headed first to Sacramento and then eventually may be hoping to head to her family home in Hoopa. The last time she was seen was on December 6 and the last time anyone talked to her...
kymkemp.com
CR Police Academy Graduation Held Today
College of the Redwoods held its 130th Basic Law Enforcement Academy graduation on Friday, December 16 in the CR Theater. Eleven cadets participated in this class ceremony, and all of the cadets have been hired by various law enforcement departments. The next cadre of cadets will begin training on Monday,...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt driver survives deadly bear collision, moderate damage to Subaru
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — The driver of a Subaru survived a deadly collision with a bear in Humboldt County Wednesday morning. The California Highway Patrol confirmed the collision happened about 3 miles north of Willow Creek on Highway 96 at about 6 a.m. The front end of the vehicle...
kymkemp.com
Max Thinks You Would Make a Terrific Pet Parent
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Max. I am a neutered male, white and black Fox Terrier...
kymkemp.com
FOAM Hosting Special Christmas Day Walk at the Marsh
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. On Sunday, December 25, join leaders Paul Johnson and Ken Burton for Friends of the Arcata Marsh’s (FOAM) special Christmas Day Walk at the Marsh. If you’d like to set out on a 90-minute, rain-or-shine leg-stretcher, meet at 10 a.m. in front of the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center on South G Street. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Bay Trail Fund Grant Opportunity, Bay Trail Fund Committee Member Recruitment
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Association of Governments:. The Humboldt Bay Trail Fund Committee is pleased to announce the latest grant opportunity available to public agencies and non-profit organizations interested in participating in the development, maintenance and improvement of the Humboldt Bay Trail. Proposed projects must demonstrate direct benefits to the Humboldt Bay Trail and should be consistent with funding priorities and do one or more of the following:
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: For a Reasonable Fee, Clyde Dalton Will Bring His Souped-Up Mobile Slaughterhouse to Your Residence and Kill Your Farm Animals For You
Every year at the Humboldt County Fair you joke about bidding on one of those farm animals raised by a child. Every year you think about splitting the cost with a bunch of your friends and getting the whole animal butchered. You dream about having local, organic meat at your table and the rest tucked away in your freezer.
kymkemp.com
A Look Back 25 Years (!) to When the Independent Began
Note: In September of 1997, a scrappy paper with the staying power to last 25 years, the Independent (or the Indie as it is affectionately known), sprang into being. Paul Modic one of the original founders, has this reminiscence:. This year marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of the beginning of the...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Last Week episode 270: Rugby champs, Star Wars fest, failed hitman, ‘earth flag’ legality, Cappa’s old Bucs, more
Cal Poly Humboldt rugby won a national title, the film commission is considering a local Star Wars festival, a failed hitman was sentenced to 43 years in prison, 54 locals are no longer homeless after The Grove opened in the Valley West area of Arcata, a professor says Arcata’s “earth flag” measure is legal, Cal Poly Humboldt export Alex Cappa received praise from his Cincinnati Bengals before playing his former team, Cal Poly Humboldt basketball is a hoot, a record-breaking drug dealer pleaded guilty, Eureka export Mike Patton made international music news for trying to destroy a drone while on stage, pro MMA fighter Cass Bell is back to coaching Arcata High wrestling after his Bellator win, event suggestions, and more.
kymkemp.com
Bonus Payments Available to Humboldt County Child Care Employees, Businesses
If you worked in child care or operated a facility during the pandemic, you may be eligible for up to $3,000 in bonus payments through the Humboldt Child Care Stabilization Fund. Child care centers and family child care providers are eligible to receive up to $4,000 or $6,000, depending on type of facility. The payments are part of the Retention Bonus Program, which awards funds to child care business owners and employees who worked directly with children through the COVID-19 pandemic.
kymkemp.com
Letter Writer Alleges, ‘Adult Protective Service Tried to Avoid Paying 10 Low-Income Laborers’
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
kymkemp.com
Eureka City Schools Honors Students Who Received Perfect Scores on CAASPP State Testing
On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the Governing Board celebrated the achievements of four Eureka City Schools’ students who received perfect scores on one or more of the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) tests, otherwise known as the Smarter Balanced (SBAC) Assessments, in English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics for the 2022 testing year.
