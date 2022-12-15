ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waer.org

Student test scores, attendance on new Syracuse superintendent's priority list

Syracuse's new school superintendent is reflecting on his experiences growing up in the city as he helps chart his path forward leading the district. Syracuse City School District Superintendent Anthony Davis grew up on the city's southside in what he said was an "extremely poor" household. He said poverty and violence in the city is still leaving a mark on students.
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

Alderperson Brock Responds to City Ethics Investigation

On May 4, 2022, I submitted to the Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board (TCEAB) a request asking a pivotal question – given the conduct of Former Mayor Svante Myrick, the Center for Policing Equity (CPE), the People for the American Way (PFAW), and the undisclosed third-party funding of City working group co-chairs and members – “can the report Implementing the City of Ithaca’s New Public Safety Agency, produced by the working group with assistance from the Center for Policing Equity, and incorporating the Report on Patrol Staffing and Deployment produced by Matrix Consulting, be deemed impartial, unbiased, and appropriate for recommending legislative changes in accordance with County and City Ethics Codes”?
cnycentral.com

Shop with a Cop returns to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY — The holidays are back in full swing as the City of Syracuse hosts its annual "Shop with a Cop" event, Sunday, December, 18th. During the event children from across the city were able to shop with Syracuse Police Officers. Each child was given a gift card...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Superintendents answer what factors go into taking a snow day

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Superintendents across Central New York are monitoring the snow conditions to determine whether to close or not. They say there are several things that factor into that decision. Tom Colabufo, Superintendent for Central Square Central School District says he constantly monitors the radar and is in contact with other Superintendents in […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: Vanessa Szwejbka hired by Downtown Committee of Syracuse

The Downtown Committee of Syracuse recently hired Vanessa Szwejbka as its communications associate. Szwejbka will be responsible for a broad range of duties related to content and messaging, including development and support of all internal and external communications and play a key role in cultivating the stories of the community, helping to promote the variety of downtown experiences available, and the revitalization activity underway in downtown Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
14850.com

Schools are closed across the Southern Tier, and early dismissals have started coming in for our area

Several school districts across the Southern Tier, where precipitation was forecast to start earlier Thursday morning, are entirely closed today, but for Tompkins County, we’re just starting to hear about after-school or evening activity cancellations. Ithaca City School District is dismissing secondary schools (middle schools and high school) at...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Closures and Cancellations for December 16, 2022

UPDATE: The travel advisory in the county was lifted at 2:30 p.m. and with the advisory lifted and improved conditions, Festival of Lights will go on as scheduled tonight. Festival of Lights and the fireworks show will go on as scheduled on Saturday, December 17th. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Several closures have been...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

“It was hard coaching today:” SU Head Coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following win to Cornell

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse won its fifth straight game on Saturday, beating in-state rival Cornell 78-63. Joe Girard led the Orange with 19 points. Jesse Edwards logged his sixth double-double of the season by contributing 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Orange improves to 8-4 on the season. Cornell drops to 7-3. Syracuse returns […]
SYRACUSE, NY
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Ithaca, NY

If you’re looking for a list of the most popular restaurants in Ithaca, New York, then you’ve come to the right place. Ithaca, which is located in New York’s Finger Lakes region, has an endless number of inviting, delicious dining options. In this list, you’ll find our...
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy