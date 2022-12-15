Read full article on original website
Student test scores, attendance on new Syracuse superintendent's priority list
Syracuse's new school superintendent is reflecting on his experiences growing up in the city as he helps chart his path forward leading the district. Syracuse City School District Superintendent Anthony Davis grew up on the city's southside in what he said was an "extremely poor" household. He said poverty and violence in the city is still leaving a mark on students.
Syracuse school board members vote to double their pay
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse school board members voted this week to double their pay, increasing their stipend from the current $7,500 to $15,918. The resolution passed Wednesday. Dan Romeo cast the sole vote against it.
Madison County mourns loss of Town of Eaton Supervisor
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Eaton Supervisor Clifford Moses has passed away, according to the Madison County Board of Supervisors. Moses will be dearly missed in the county as he served as the Town Supervisor of Eaton since 2014. He was a member of many committees and also served as Vice Chairman of […]
Children are dying. Who will step up to fix Oswego’s broken child welfare system? (Editorial Board Opinion)
There is a dispiriting sameness to Syracuse.com’s investigation into the deaths of a 13-year-old Oswego County boy and his mother in a house fire one year ago. Another case of parental neglect, another failure of the child welfare system to recognize it, another child dead who should still be alive.
Alderperson Brock Responds to City Ethics Investigation
On May 4, 2022, I submitted to the Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board (TCEAB) a request asking a pivotal question – given the conduct of Former Mayor Svante Myrick, the Center for Policing Equity (CPE), the People for the American Way (PFAW), and the undisclosed third-party funding of City working group co-chairs and members – “can the report Implementing the City of Ithaca’s New Public Safety Agency, produced by the working group with assistance from the Center for Policing Equity, and incorporating the Report on Patrol Staffing and Deployment produced by Matrix Consulting, be deemed impartial, unbiased, and appropriate for recommending legislative changes in accordance with County and City Ethics Codes”?
City of Syracuse aims to tackle illegal cannabis shops through two new measures before council
Syracuse Common Councilors are expected to approve two measures Monday that aim to crack down on illegal marijuana dispensaries. The shops are blamed for creating quality of life problems in several neighborhoods. One of the measures is a local law that needs a second vote from councilors to take effect....
Rev. Phil Turner to Highlight Local Community as Speaker for 38th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
This year’s theme: “Civil Rights and the City of Syracuse”. Reverend Phil Turner of Bethany Baptist Church in Syracuse will serve as featured speaker at the 38th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in the JMA Wireless Dome at Syracuse University.
Shop with a Cop returns to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY — The holidays are back in full swing as the City of Syracuse hosts its annual "Shop with a Cop" event, Sunday, December, 18th. During the event children from across the city were able to shop with Syracuse Police Officers. Each child was given a gift card...
Superintendents answer what factors go into taking a snow day
CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Superintendents across Central New York are monitoring the snow conditions to determine whether to close or not. They say there are several things that factor into that decision. Tom Colabufo, Superintendent for Central Square Central School District says he constantly monitors the radar and is in contact with other Superintendents in […]
Central New York Schools are closing Friday in some areas
We're starting to see early dismissals and cancellations for Thursday evening. The Weather Authority team has been tracking a system moving in Thursday afternoon that will drop snow through Friday evening in Onondaga County and surrounding areas.
Cortland County School closings, delays, early dismissals, and more (December 16th, 2022)
Note: This article will be updated throughout the day!. Last updated: December 16th at 9:06am. School districts and colleges in Cortland County are now announcing early dismissal times ahead of severe weather conditions. The following schools have made changes to their school district's school day due to the weather. Here's...
Chris Bell heard the criticism from his head coach and responded: ‘I took it personal’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Chris Bell got the message. He’d heard his coach, Jim Boeheim, castigate him after many Syracuse games about his lack of rebounding presence. He knows the statistical situation on the backboards, that he has not contributed as much as the Syracuse staff demands in that crucial category.
Company news: Vanessa Szwejbka hired by Downtown Committee of Syracuse
The Downtown Committee of Syracuse recently hired Vanessa Szwejbka as its communications associate. Szwejbka will be responsible for a broad range of duties related to content and messaging, including development and support of all internal and external communications and play a key role in cultivating the stories of the community, helping to promote the variety of downtown experiences available, and the revitalization activity underway in downtown Syracuse.
Schools are closed across the Southern Tier, and early dismissals have started coming in for our area
Several school districts across the Southern Tier, where precipitation was forecast to start earlier Thursday morning, are entirely closed today, but for Tompkins County, we’re just starting to hear about after-school or evening activity cancellations. Ithaca City School District is dismissing secondary schools (middle schools and high school) at...
Tipp Hill provided hot meals, coats to Syracuse people in need with first annual Holiday Drive
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tipperary Hill Community Center (THCC) partnered with Pavone’s Pizza to host its first annual holiday drive on Sunday, December 18 called: “Hope for the Holidays.” The drive was hosted at the THCC on 201 Hamilton Street in Syracuse and lasted from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. At the drive, THCC […]
Closures and Cancellations for December 16, 2022
UPDATE: The travel advisory in the county was lifted at 2:30 p.m. and with the advisory lifted and improved conditions, Festival of Lights will go on as scheduled tonight. Festival of Lights and the fireworks show will go on as scheduled on Saturday, December 17th. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Several closures have been...
“It was hard coaching today:” SU Head Coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following win to Cornell
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse won its fifth straight game on Saturday, beating in-state rival Cornell 78-63. Joe Girard led the Orange with 19 points. Jesse Edwards logged his sixth double-double of the season by contributing 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Orange improves to 8-4 on the season. Cornell drops to 7-3. Syracuse returns […]
Louis Orr, former Syracuse basketball great, has died at 64
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse basketball great Louis Orr died on Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Orr, 64, played at Syracuse from 1976 to 1980. He was a part of Jim Boeheim’s first recruiting class as a head coach at Syracuse. “It’s a real hard one,’'...
Frankfort police called to stabbing at Utica Academy of Science; investigation ongoing
FRANKFORT, N.Y. – Town of Frankfort police responded to Utica Academy of Science around 8 p.m. Wednesday night for a reported stabbing. Police say by the time they arrived, someone had already taken the victim to the hospital. Limited details were released on Thursday, but police are asking anyone...
12 Best Restaurants in Ithaca, NY
If you’re looking for a list of the most popular restaurants in Ithaca, New York, then you’ve come to the right place. Ithaca, which is located in New York’s Finger Lakes region, has an endless number of inviting, delicious dining options. In this list, you’ll find our...
